Jadar Resources : Proposed issue of securities - JDR

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
JADAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement 1/12/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
JDR
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,000
JDRAH
OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2024 EX $0.045
1,000
Proposed +issue date
3/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
JADAR RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
66009144503
1.3
ASX issuer code
JDR
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
1/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
|
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
|
|
No
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
|
JDR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
1,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
|
|
Yes
In what currency is the cash
|
What is the issue price per
|
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.03700
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
3/12/2021
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00010
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
Offer price details
1,000
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
JDRAH : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2024EX $0.045
ASX +security code and description
onlyDetails of +securities proposed to be issued
usepersonalPart 7C - Timetable
ForPart 7D - Listing Rule requirements
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
2,000
|
No
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
|
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
personalPart 7F - Further Information
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?
No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?
No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
To remove any trading restrictions that may have attached to the Shares and Options so that following quotation of the
Shares and Options any on-sale does not breach section 707(3) of the Corporations Act
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?
No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
Refer to the Company's Prospectus dated 1 December 2021
7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with
Proposed issue of securities
