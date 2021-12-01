Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Jadar Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDR   AU000000JDR2

JADAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(JDR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/30
0.054 AUD   +5.88%
04:31pJADAR RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - JDR
PU
04:31pJADAR RESOURCES : Cleansing Prospectus
PU
04:11aJADAR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - JDR
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jadar Resources : Proposed issue of securities - JDR

12/01/2021 | 04:31pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

JADAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 1/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

JDR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,000

JDRAH

OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2024 EX $0.045

1,000

Proposed +issue date

3/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

JADAR RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

66009144503

1.3

ASX issuer code

JDR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

JDR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03700

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

4 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
3/12/2021
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00010
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
What is the issue price per +security?
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
Offer price details
1,000
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
JDRAH : OPTION EXPIRING 31-AUG-2024EX $0.045
ASX +security code and description
onlyDetails of +securities proposed to be issued
usepersonalPart 7C - Timetable
ForPart 7D - Listing Rule requirements
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

2,000

only

No

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

use

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

personalPart 7F - Further Information

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

For

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To remove any trading restrictions that may have attached to the Shares and Options so that following quotation of the

Shares and Options any on-sale does not breach section 707(3) of the Corporations Act

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?

No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Refer to the Company's Prospectus dated 1 December 2021

7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jadar Resources Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 21:30:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
