Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Jade Gas Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JGH   AU0000178477

JADE GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(JGH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/03 01:08:36 am EDT
0.0570 AUD   +5.56%
12:32aJADE GAS : Application for quotation of securities - JGH
PU
05/30Jade Gas Holdings Starts Assessment of Contingent Resource at Red Lake Area in Mongolia
MT
05/29Jade Gas Holdings Limited Commences Contingent Resource Assessment
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jade Gas : Application for quotation of securities - JGH

06/03/2022 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

JADE GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday June 03, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

JGH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,000,000

03/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

JADE GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

55062879583

1.3

ASX issuer code

JGH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

28-Apr-2022 10:49

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

JGH

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

3/6/2022

ASX +security code and description

JGH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

1

100.00 %

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,000,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jade Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JADE GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:32aJADE GAS : Application for quotation of securities - JGH
PU
05/30Jade Gas Holdings Starts Assessment of Contingent Resource at Red Lake Area in Mongolia
MT
05/29Jade Gas Holdings Limited Commences Contingent Resource Assessment
CI
05/01Jade Drilling Program Continues to Deliver Strong Results
CI
04/27JADE GAS : Capital Raising Investor Presentation
PU
04/27JADE GAS : Proposed issue of securities - JGH
PU
04/27Jade Gas Holdings Limited Announces New Material Prospective Resources for its Mongolia..
CI
04/19JADE GAS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - JGH
PU
04/19Jade Gas Holdings Limited Appoints Chris Jamieson as Managing Director
CI
04/11Richmond Minerals Inc. acquired the Portfolio Of Metal and Gold Properties in Central E..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,76 M -4,18 M -4,18 M
Net cash 2021 3,70 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 72,1 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,8%
Chart JADE GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jade Gas Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chris Jamieson Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Dennis James Morton Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Patrick Burke Executive Director
Daniel Eddington Non Executive Director
Peter Barry Lansom Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JADE GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.91%53
CONOCOPHILLIPS59.27%146 893
EOG RESOURCES, INC.56.97%81 959
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED59.83%77 897
CNOOC LIMITED51.93%74 060
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY51.36%67 221