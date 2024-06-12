Xin Synergy Group Berhad, formerly Jade Marvel Group Berhad, is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company is involved in the manufacturing of asphaltic concrete and property development. The Company's segments include Investment Holdings, Manufacturing, Property development, Financing and Other. The Investment Holdings segment includes investment in companies, including letting of properties. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of bituminous premix, tarmac, emulsion and operation of quarries. It serves a range of industries, including agriculture, construction, logging, manufacturing, marine, oil, and gas, as well as quarrying. The Financing segment is engaged in money lending services and provision of management services. It specializes in small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) loans, business loans, personal loans, debt restructuring, and various others. The Other segment consists of mining, construction and healthcare services.

Sector Construction Materials