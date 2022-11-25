Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Jade Power Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B8Z   CA4698871031

JADE POWER TRUST

(B8Z)
  Report
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  -  2022-11-23
2.217 EUR   +1.26%
Summary 
Summary

Jade Power Announces Director Resignation

11/25/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Power Trust (“Jade Power” or the “Trust”) (TSXV: JPWR.UN) announces the resignation of Amar Bhalla from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Jade Power Administrator Inc., administrator of the Trust.

“On behalf of the Trust, I would like to thank Amar for his seven years of valuable contributions to the Board. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Mr. Ravi Sood, Chairman of the Trust. In connection with his resignation from the Board, Mr. Bhalla said “Congratulations to Jade Power and management for a successful sale of all of the Trust’s assets. It has been a pleasure serving on the Board for the past seven years and witnessing the development of the Jade Power business start to finish.”

The Board is considering the Trust’s options with respect to the future composition of the Board in light of the completion of the Trust’s previously announced sale of all of its renewable energy operating assets (the “Sale Transaction”) to Enery Power Holding GmbH (“Enery”) and an affiliate thereof (the “Purchaser”), pursuant to the terms of the share sale agreement dated September 1, 2022 entered into among the Trust, Enery, the Purchaser and certain subsidiaries of the Trust.

For further information, please contact:

Ravi Sood
Chairman
+1 647-987-7663
rsood@jadepower.com		J. Colter Eadie
Chief Executive Officer
+40 736-372-724
jceadie@jadepower.com		Betty Soares
Chief Financial Officer
+1 416-803-6760
bsoares@jadepower.com

About Jade Power

The Trust, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries in Canada, the Netherlands and Romania, was formed to acquire interests in renewable energy assets in Romania, other countries in Europe and abroad that can provide stable cash flow to the Trust and a suitable risk-adjusted return on investment. The Trust intends to qualify as a “mutual fund trust” under the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”). The Trust will not be a “SIFT trust” (as defined in the Tax Act), provided that the Trust complies at all times with its investment restriction which precludes the Trust from holding any “non-portfolio property” (as defined in the Tax Act). All material information about the Trust may be found under Jade Power's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “anticipates”, “plans”, “proposes”, “estimates”, “intends”, “expects”, “believes”, “may” and “will”. The forward-looking statements included in this press release include risks related to the potential loss of the Trust’s status as a “mutual fund trust” following the payment of certain special distributions to holders of trust units of the Trust following the Sale Transaction. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Details of additional risk factors relating to the Trust and its business, generally, are discussed under the heading “Business Risks and Uncertainties” in the Trust's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, a copy of which is available on Jade Power's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, Jade Power expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials
Sales 2021 18,7 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net income 2021 3,68 M 2,75 M 2,75 M
Net Debt 2021 6,88 M 5,14 M 5,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 70,5 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart JADE POWER TRUST
Duration : Period :
Jade Power Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Colter Eadie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Betty Soares Chief Financial Officer
Ravi Sood Executive Chairman
John M. H. Huxley Independent Director
Amar Bhalla Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JADE POWER TRUST44.52%53
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.04%168 750
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.06%75 882
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.24%72 178
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.65%70 375
ENEL S.P.A.-26.87%54 470