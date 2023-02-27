Jade Road Investments : 2023 Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association

passed at a meeting of the members of the Company

TERRITORY OF THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

BVI BUSINESS COMPANIES ACT, 2004

AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION

OF

Jade Road Investments Limited

NAME

The name of the company is Jade Road Investments Limited. STATUS

The Company is a company limited by shares. REGISTERED OFFICE AND REGISTERED AGENT

The first registered office of the Company is Romasco Place, Wickhams Cay 1, P.O. Box 3140, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands VG1110.

The first registered agent of the Company is Codan Trust Company (B.V.I.) Limited of Romasco Place, Wickhams Cay 1, P.O. Box 3140, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands VG1110. CAPACITY AND POWERS

Subject to the Act and any other British Virgin Islands legislation, the Company has, irrespective of corporate benefit: full capacity to carry on or undertake any business or activity, do any act or enter into any transaction; and for the purposes of paragraph (a), full rights, powers and privileges. NUMBER AND CLASSES OF SHARES

The Company is authorised to issue up to a maximum of 2,348,233,198 ordinary shares of a single class without par value. RIGHTS ATTACHING TO SHARES

6.1 Subject as hereinafter provided, to the Articles, the terms of the issue of any share, or an ordinary resolution of Shareholders to the contrary (and, for greater clarity, without prejudice to any special rights conferred thereby on the holders of any other shares), a share of the Company confers on the holder: