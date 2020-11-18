Log in
JADESTONE ENERGY INC.

JADESTONE ENERGY INC.

(JSE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/18 04:08:43 am
57 GBX   -1.72%
Jadestone Energy, Total Give Up Offshore Philippines License

11/18/2020 | 04:08am EST

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Jadestone Energy Inc. said Wednesday that it has relinquished an exploration license offshore Philippines, and expects to book a $50.5 million impairment related to historical expenditure at the site.

The AIM-listed energy company said its subsidiary Mitra Energy and operator Total E&P Philippines BV have decided to terminate their interest in the Service Contract 56. Jadestone said SC56 would require a multi-year capital program prior to production, and that major investments in new pipelines and facilities don't fit its sustainability objectives.

Mitra had a 25% interest in SC56, with Total holding the remaining 75%.

Jadestone and Total will be subject to a payment in respect of unfulfilled work commitments. Jadestone said it will meet its share from a portion of the proceeds of an arbitration ruling between Mitra and Total. A tribunal ruled in favor of Mitra in January, and awarded it $11.1 million in monetary damages and $4.3 million in legal costs.

Shares in Jadestone at 0837 GMT were down 1.5 pence, or 2.6%, at 56.5 pence.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-20 0407ET

