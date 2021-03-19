Log in
JADESTONE ENERGY INC.

(JSE)
Jadestone Energy : Exercise of Options and Director Share Dealing

03/19/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
Exercise of Options and Director Share Dealing

19 March 2021-Singapore: Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the 'Company' or 'Jadestone'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on 19 March 2021, A. Paul Blakeley, a Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jadestone, exercised options over a total of 1,500,000 common shares ('New Shares'), being 500,000 common shares with the exercise price of CAD 0.49 per share and 1,000,000 common shares with the exercise price of CAD 0.47 per share.

Following his acquisition of the New Shares, Mr. Blakeley will hold a total of 4,232,798 common shares, which represents 0.91% of the Company's issued share capital.

The FCA notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation is appended below and gives further details on the transaction described above.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY
AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a) Name: A. Paul Blakeley
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status: Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer
(b) Initial notification/ amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name: Jadestone Energy Inc.
(b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc.

ISIN: CA46989Q1000

(b) Nature of the transaction: Exercise of options to acquire a total of 1,500,000 common shares
(c) Price(s) and volume(s):
CAD 0.49 per share 500,000 options
CAD 0.47 per share 1,000,000 options
(d) Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume:
- Price: 		1,500,000 options
CAD 715,000.00
(e) Date of the transaction: 19 March 2021
(f) Place of the transaction: XLON

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK)
Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Jason Grossman
Ashton Clanfield
BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)
Thomas Rider
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Georgia Edmonds jse@camarco.co.uk
Billy Clegg
James Crothers

Disclaimer

Jadestone Energy Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 18:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
