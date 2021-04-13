Log in
JADESTONE ENERGY INC.

JADESTONE ENERGY INC.

(JSE)
Jadestone Energy : Notice of Financial Results and Conference Call

04/13/2021 | 02:23am EDT
Notice of Financial Results and Conference Call

13 April 2021-Singapore: Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated audited financial statements for the period ending 31 December 2020 on Thursday, 22 April 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) on the same day, Thursday 22 April 2021, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended 31 December 2020 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451257&tp_key=3401948e85

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Full Year 2020 Results
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London)
Date: 22 April 2021
Conference ID: 32221662

Dial-in number details:

Country Dial-In Numbers
Australia 1800076068
Canada (Toronto) 416-764-8688
Canada (Toll free) 888-390-0546
France 0800916834
Germany 08007240293
Germany (Mobile) 08007240293
Hong Kong 800962712
Indonesia 0078030208221
Ireland 1800939111
Ireland (Mobile) 1800939111
Japan 006633812569
Malaysia 0018030208221
New Zealand 0800453421
Singapore 8001013217
Switzerland 0800312635
Switzerland (Mobile) 0800312635
United Kingdom 08006522435
United States (Toll free) 888-390-0546

____________________________

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK)
Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Jason Grossman
Ashton Clanfield
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White
Will Soutar
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Disclaimer

Jadestone Energy Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 213 M - -
Net income 2020 8,15 M - -
Net cash 2020 82,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -94,3x
Yield 2020 1,48%
Capitalization 376 M 376 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
A. Paul Blakeley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dennis Joseph McShane Non-Executive Chairman
Said Isman Group Manager-Information Technology
Mark Craig Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JADESTONE ENERGY INC.-4.07%376
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.18%69 271
CNOOC LIMITED11.14%45 402
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.57%41 888
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED26.09%36 433
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.24%31 878
