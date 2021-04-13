Jadestone Energy : Notice of Financial Results and Conference Call

Notice of Financial Results and Conference Call
13 April 2021-Singapore: Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the 'Company'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated audited financial statements for the period ending 31 December 2020 on Thursday, 22 April 2021.
The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) on the same day, Thursday 22 April 2021, including a question and answer session.
The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended 31 December 2020 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.
Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451257&tp_key=3401948e85
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Full Year 2020 Results
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London)
Date: 22 April 2021
Conference ID: 32221662
Dial-in number details:
|
Country
|
Dial-In Numbers
|
Australia
|
1800076068
|
Canada (Toronto)
|
416-764-8688
|
Canada (Toll free)
|
888-390-0546
|
France
|
0800916834
|
Germany
|
08007240293
|
Germany (Mobile)
|
08007240293
|
Hong Kong
|
800962712
|
Indonesia
|
0078030208221
|
Ireland
|
1800939111
|
Ireland (Mobile)
|
1800939111
|
Japan
|
006633812569
|
Malaysia
|
0018030208221
|
New Zealand
|
0800453421
|
Singapore
|
8001013217
|
Switzerland
|
0800312635
|
Switzerland (Mobile)
|
0800312635
|
United Kingdom
|
08006522435
|
United States (Toll free)
|
888-390-0546
____________________________
For further information, please contact:
|
Jadestone Energy Inc.
|
+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
|
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO
|
+44 7392 940 495 (UK)
|
Dan Young, CFO
|
ir@jadestone-energy.com
|
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
|
|
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
|
Callum Stewart
|
Jason Grossman
|
Ashton Clanfield
|
|
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker)
|
+44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
|
Tony White
|
Will Soutar
|
|
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)
|
+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
|
Billy Clegg
|
jse@camarco.co.uk
|
James Crothers
This announcement does not contain inside information.
Disclaimer
Jadestone Energy Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:22:05 UTC.