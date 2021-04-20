Log in
Jadestone Energy : Special Meeting Voting Results

04/20/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
Special Meeting Voting Results

20 April 2021-Singapore: Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the 'Company' or 'Jadestone'), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, is pleased to announce that the resolution put to shareholders at the Company's Special Meeting on 20 April 2021 was duly passed, with approximately 100.0%1 of shares voted in support of the motion, and the Company did not receive any notice of exercise of dissent rights.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly to pass the special resolution to approve the internal reorganisation of the Company's corporate structure (the 'Reorganisation'), and its implementation by way of a British Columbia, Canada, court-approved plan of arrangement (the 'Arrangement').

The Arrangement, which is subject to Court approval, provides for, among other things, the transfer by shareholders and subsequent cancellation of all issued and outstanding shares in the Company, Jadestone Energy Inc., in exchange for ordinary shares of Jadestone Energy plc on a one-for-one basis. As a result, Jadestone Energy plc will become the ultimate parent company of the Jadestone group of companies (the 'Jadestone Group'). In connection with the Arrangement, Jadestone Energy plc will apply for the new shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Reorganisation will not result in a change in control in the ultimate holding company of the Jadestone Group and, accordingly, will not result in a change in control in the ultimate shareholding in any of the companies or assets of the Jadestone Group. Further, the Reorganisation will not result in a change in the management of any of the Jadestone Group's companies or assets.

1 99.9953% of shares voted in support of the motion.

____________________________

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK)
Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Jason Grossman
Ashton Clanfield
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White
Will Soutar
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Disclaimer

Jadestone Energy Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 18:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 213 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,57 M - -
Net cash 2020 82,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -106x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 422 M 420 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart JADESTONE ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Jadestone Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JADESTONE ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,51 $
Last Close Price 0,91 $
Spread / Highest target 95,3%
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
A. Paul Blakeley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dennis Joseph McShane Non-Executive Chairman
Said Isman Group Manager-Information Technology
Mark Craig Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JADESTONE ENERGY INC.5.69%422
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.26%68 811
CNOOC LIMITED16.85%48 235
EOG RESOURCES, INC.42.95%41 608
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.20%36 303
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.31%30 564
