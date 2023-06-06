Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Jadestone Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JSE   GB00BLR71299

JADESTONE ENERGY PLC

(JSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:03 2023-06-06 am EDT
49.00 GBX    0.00%
01:30pJadestone Energy to raise at least USD85 million to help balance sheet
AN
05/26Jadestone Energy plc - Amended Notice of Results
AQ
05/22EnSilica's integrated circuits designed into models
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jadestone Energy to raise at least USD85 million to help balance sheet

06/06/2023 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Jadestone Energy PLC on Tuesday said it plans to raise over USD85 million through a placing, subscription, and open offer.

Jadestone is a London-based oil and gas production company, focused on the Asia-Pacific region.

The company said the fundraise consists of a USD50 million equity fundraise, as well as a USD35 million standby working capital facility.

It said that both will be provided by the company's largest shareholder, Tyrus Capital SAM. Tyrus holds a 26.45% stake in Jadestone.

Jadestone explained that the fundraise will provide the company with balance sheet resilience and financial flexibility.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Blakeley said: "I understand that the need for additional funding at this point in time will come as a surprise to many of our shareholders, however it was a decision not taken lightly. We understand how frustrating this must be and we are committed to improving Jadestone's governance and communications in the future."

Shares in Jadestone closed at 49.00 pence each in London on Tuesday.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.20% 76.34 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC 0.00% 49 Delayed Quote.-35.95%
WTI -0.19% 71.881 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
All news about JADESTONE ENERGY PLC
01:30pJadestone Energy to raise at least USD85 million to help balance sheet
AN
05/26Jadestone Energy plc - Amended Notice of Results
AQ
05/22EnSilica's integrated circuits designed into models
AN
05/22Jadestone Energy plc - Signing of US$200 million RBL Facility
AQ
05/22Jadestone Energy Closes $200 Million Reserves-based Credit Line
MT
05/19Jadestone Energy Secures $200 Million Reserves-based Lending Facility
MT
05/19Jadestone Energy signs USD200 million loan facility with four banks
AN
05/19Jadestone Energy plc Announces Signing A New Usd 200 Million Reserves-Based Lending Fac..
CI
05/18Jadestone Energy plc - NOPTA Approval of CWLH Asset Title Transfer
AQ
05/17Jadestone gets okay for title transfer of Australia fields
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JADESTONE ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 410 M - -
Net income 2023 89,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,19x
Yield 2023 3,45%
Capitalization 272 M 272 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 369
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart JADESTONE ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Jadestone Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JADESTONE ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,61 $
Average target price 1,20 $
Spread / Average Target 96,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
A. Paul Blakeley President, CEO & Executive Director
Bert-Jaap Dijkstra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dennis Joseph McShane Chairman
Mark Craig Group Manager-Operations
Bit Leong Jenifer Thien Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC-35.95%272
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.94%294 636
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.26%123 511
CNOOC LIMITED22.24%76 999
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-13.59%65 299
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.11%60 777
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer