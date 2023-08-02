JADI IMAGING HOLDINGS BERHAD

[Registration No. 200001023711 (526319-P)]

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

NOTIFICATION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF TWENTY-SECOND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") OF JADI IMAGING HOLDINGS BERHAD

Dear Valued Shareholders of Jadi Imaging Holdings Berhad,

We are pleased to inform that the AGM of the Company will be conducted on a virtual basis through live streaming and online remote participation and voting from a Broadcast Venue at Lot 4.1, 4th Floor, Menara Lien Hoe, No. 8, Persiaran Tropicana, Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, 47410 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan on Thursday, 21 September 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

The Annual Report 2023, Notice of AGM, Form of Proxy and Administrative Guide (AGM Documents) have been published on our corporate website at www.jadi.com.myand Bursa Malaysia Berhad's website at www.bursamalaysia.com. You may download the soft copy of the AGM Documents from the website. Please ensure that you have downloaded a PDF reader in your device in order to view or download the AGM Documents.

Should you require a printed copy of the Annual Report 2023, please complete the Request Form below and email to our share registrar at infosr@wscs.com.myor fax to 03- 6413 3270 or mail to Workshire Share Registration Sdn. Bhd. at A3-3-8, Solaris Dutamas, No. 1, Jalan Dutamas 1, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, W.P. Kuala Lumpur. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we will send the Annual Report 2023 to you as soon as reasonably practicable from the date of receipt of your request. However, please consider the environment before requesting for the printed copy of the Annual Report 2023.

We thank you for your continued support to Jadi Imaging Holdings Berhad.

Yours faithfully

JADI IMAGING HOLDINGS BERHAD

ONG GIM HAI

Executive Director

31 July 2023

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JADI IMAGING HOLDINGS BERHAD - REQUEST FORM OF ANNUAL REPORT 2023

Signature

:

Name of Shareholder

:

NRIC/Passport/Company Registration No.

:

CDS Account No.

:

Mailing Address

:

Contact No./Email Address

:

Date

:

Company Rubber Stamp

: