In language English
Title Issuer under observation: JDTC
Reason for observation: due to the scheduled hearing to comment on the proposal to open bankruptcy proceedings against the debtor
Commencing time 08.03.2024. 13:30
Date of removal -
Issuer JADRAN tvornica čarapa dioničko društvo
Affected security JDTC

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Jadran dd published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 12:39:05 UTC.