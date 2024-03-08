|In language
|English
|Title
|Issuer under observation: JDTC
|Reason for observation:
|due to the scheduled hearing to comment on the proposal to open bankruptcy proceedings against the debtor
|Commencing time
|08.03.2024. 13:30
|Date of removal
|-
|Issuer
|JADRAN tvornica čarapa dioničko društvo
|Affected security
|JDTC
