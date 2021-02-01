Jadranski naftovod d d : JANAF extended the Contract on Crude Oil Storage with BP

Zagreb - Today, on 26 January 2021, JANAF Plc. extended the Contract on Crude Oil Storage with the company BP Oil International Limited for the capacity of 123 000 m³ at the Omišalj Terminal for the period from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

'The continuation of cooperation with BP, the global integrated oil company, as well as other global oil companies and oil traders, is an indicator of opportunities and reputation that JANAF has on the Mediterranean oil spot market. Moreover, it is a confirmation of the fact that we are a reliable partner to the users of our services and that we achieve the highest business standards. Trust, opportunities, and competence of the management to recognise the trends in the oil business give us the right to optimistically announce the achievement of good business results this year, together with creating new values and achieving the Company's growth and development. We consider that our new contracts guarantee the successful business performance and confirm the JANAF's strategic importance in the Croatian economy, especially in the energy', pointed out the JANAF Management Board expressing the content with the continuation of cooperation with BP given the fact that the cooperation renewal has been agreed upon prior to the expiry of the existing contract.