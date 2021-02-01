Log in
JADRANSKI NAFTOVOD D.D.

(JNAF)
Jadranski naftovod d d : JANAF extended the Contract on Crude Oil Storage with BP

02/01/2021 | 09:32am EST
26.01.2021. 15:28

Zagreb - Today, on 26 January 2021, JANAF Plc. extended the Contract on Crude Oil Storage with the company BP Oil International Limited for the capacity of 123 000 m³ at the Omišalj Terminal for the period from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

'The continuation of cooperation with BP, the global integrated oil company, as well as other global oil companies and oil traders, is an indicator of opportunities and reputation that JANAF has on the Mediterranean oil spot market. Moreover, it is a confirmation of the fact that we are a reliable partner to the users of our services and that we achieve the highest business standards. Trust, opportunities, and competence of the management to recognise the trends in the oil business give us the right to optimistically announce the achievement of good business results this year, together with creating new values and achieving the Company's growth and development. We consider that our new contracts guarantee the successful business performance and confirm the JANAF's strategic importance in the Croatian economy, especially in the energy', pointed out the JANAF Management Board expressing the content with the continuation of cooperation with BP given the fact that the cooperation renewal has been agreed upon prior to the expiry of the existing contract.

Disclaimer

Janaf dd published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 14:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 669 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2019 262 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
Net cash 2019 374 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
Yield 2019 1,58%
Capitalization 4 272 M 685 M 682 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,32x
EV / Sales 2019 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 383
Free-Float 4,20%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stjepan Adanic Chairman-Management Board
Biljana Bukic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Miran Kudric Director-Economics & Finance Affairs
arko Stilin Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nina Ban Glasnovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JADRANSKI NAFTOVOD D.D.-1.40%685
ENBRIDGE INC.5.53%68 073
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.3.27%44 160
TC ENERGY CORPORATION5.91%38 766
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.00%31 874
WILLIAMS COMPANIES5.89%25 764
