Jadroagent d d : Due to the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company regarding advance payment of the dividend in the amount of EUR 5.00 per share

01/02/2023 | 07:38am EST
JDGT
English
In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer JADROAGENT d.d. into observation segment due to the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company regarding advance payment of the dividend in the amount of EUR 5.00 per share.