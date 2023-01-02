Advanced search
    JDGT   HRJDGTRA0000

JADROAGENT D.D.

(JDGT)
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
246.67 EUR   +2.81%
Jadroagent D D : Due to the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company regarding advance payment of the dividend in the amount of EUR 5.00 per share
PU
2020Jadroagent Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter of 2020
CI
2020Jadroagent Announces Earnings Results for the Year 2019
CI
Jadroagent d d : Due to the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company regarding advance payment of the dividend in the amount of EUR 5.00 per share

01/02/2023 | 07:38am EST
Trading announcement
Title Issuer under observation - JDGT
In language English
Short content due to the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company regarding advance payment of the dividend in the amount of EUR 5.00 per share
Full content In accordance with Article 260, paragraph 1 of ZSE Rules, ZSE placed the issuer JADROAGENT d.d. into observation segment due to the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company regarding advance payment of the dividend in the amount of EUR 5.00 per share.
Publish date 02.01.2023. 13:24
Connected entry View connected entry
Securities involved JDGT
Jadroagent dd published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Jadroagent D D : Due to the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company regarding adv..
