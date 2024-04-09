April 8, 2024

Edmonton, AB - April 8, 2024 - Jaeger Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:JAEG.H) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Thomas and Alson Niu to the board of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Thomas and Mr. Niu have also been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee and Mr. Thomas has been appointed to the Company's Disclosure Committee.

Mr. Thomas and Mr. Niu will be replacing Russel Renneberg and Mike Robb, who have resigned as directors of the Company. Mr. Renneberg has been a director of the Company since 1993 and has been an instrumental and invaluable part of the Company for the last 30 years. The Company would like to thank Messrs. Renneberg and Robb for their formidable contributions to the Company and wishes them well in their future endeavors

Chris Thomas is a seasoned entrepreneur with nearly a decade of various business endeavours. He has successfully navigated transactions exceeding nine figures in value, garnering numerous sales accolades and establishing lasting partnerships. His financial expertise in securing debt financing for businesses remains a key asset, while his ability to leverage his influential network adds a distinct advantage to the company. Additionally, he currently serves as CEO and Director of another publicly traded company in the mining sector. With his extensive experience in sales, real estate acquisitions, and expertise in raising capital, his multifaceted background brings valuable insights to both the mining company he directs and the board he sits on. Mr. Thomas' ability to leverage his diverse skill set and strategic vision has consistently delivered outstanding results and forged enduring partnerships throughout his career.

Alson Niu is a multi-disciplined business professional with 4 years of experience acting as a director of multiple publicly traded companies, with one focused primarily in the mining sector. Specializing in private equity and capital markets, Mr. Niu is a managing partner at Conquest Capital, a venture firm invested in many industries such as agriculture, technology, and gaming. He also serves as a partner for Evolve Branding, a premium marketing consulting company specializing in branding & online marketing.

About Jaeger Resources Corp.

Jaeger Resources Corp. is a Junior Canadian Exploration Company focused on evaluating high potential, undervalued mineral properties for acquisition, which can be developed to give investors an attractive return on investment. Jaeger has entered into an agreement with Stratabound Minerals Corp. to explore and develop the Taylor Brook zinc - lead - copper - silver deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

For further Company information, please visit the Company's website at www.jaegerresources.com or contact the Company at : (403) 465-4129.

On Behalf of the Board, "Bruce W. Downing"

Bruce W. Downing, M.Sc., P.Geo, FGC, FEC(hon) CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this press release.

Not for release in the United States.

NoticeRegardingForward-LookingStatements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the appointment of the incoming directors and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals in connection therewith.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.