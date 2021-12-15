JAEGER RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ITS GEOPHYSICAL SURVEYS AT ITS TAYLOR BROOK ZINC – LEAD – SILVER – COPPER PROPERTY IN NEW BRUNSWICK

December 15, 2021

Edmonton, Alberta, - December 15, 2021 - Jaeger Resources Corp. (TSXV: JAEG) ("Jaeger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its Very Low Frequency (VLF), and magnetometer geophysical surveys on its Taylor Brook Property in New Brunswick. Approximately 30 km of new grid was completed and surveyed. This recently surveyed area has not been explored since 1996-7 and was a follow up of the exploration work conducted in 2020 (see press release dated August 4, 2021).

Due to the late completion of the survey, the anomalous areas were not field-prospected and mapped in detail because of snow cover. Areas warrant further work by way of a Horizontal Loop Electromagnetic (HLEM) survey to map the geophysical conductors in detail.

The updated VLF and magnetometer maps together with the grid-claims map are posted on the Company website.

Several moderate to strong VLF conductors have been identified as high priority targets within the property boundary and the majority of these conductors have not been drill-tested.

This work together with the lithogeochemical surveys indicate numerous geological indicators with the potential for further discoveries.

The Taylor Brook area is not so much a single zinc-lead-silver-copper deposit but a property with multiple potential deposits.

About Jaeger Resources Corp.

Jaeger Resources Corp. is a Junior Canadian Exploration Company focused on evaluating high potential, undervalued mineral properties for acquisition, which can be developed to give investors an attractive return on investment. Jaeger has entered into an agreement with Stratabound Minerals Corp. (see press release of February 22, 2017) to explore and develop the Taylor Brook zinc - lead - silver - copper property in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

For further Company and technical information, please visit the Company's website at www.jaegerresources.com.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's CEO, Bruce W. Downing, as the Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board,

"Bruce W. Downing"



Bruce W. Downing, M.Sc., P.Geo, FGC, FEC(hon)

CEO

Email: info@jaegerresources.com

