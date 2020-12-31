Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Jaeger Resources Corp.    JAEG   CA4700031046

JAEGER RESOURCES CORP.

(JAEG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 12/31 11:48:10 am
0.035 CAD   +40.00%
01:49pJAEGER RESOURCES : Announces results of annual, general and special meeting
PU
12/15JAEGER RESOURCES : Exploration update
PU
12/02JAEGER RESOURCES : Announces data exchange
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAEGER RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL, GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

12/31/2020 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 31, 2020

JAEGER RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL, GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

Edmonton, AB - December 30, 2020 - Jaeger Resources Corp. (the 'Company') (TSXV:JAEG) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual, General and Special Meeting held on December 16, 2020. The meeting was held via conferencing. All resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed.

The resolutions at the meeting consisted of the following: (1) electing all director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated November 10, 2020, to the board of directors of the company; (2) reappointing Saturna Group Chartered Accountants LLP, Vancouver, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and (3) approval of the Company's stock option plan. There was a total of 33,215,655 votes or approximately 60.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares represented at the meeting.

Russel Renneberg has accepted the role as Chairman of the Board, Bruce Downing as Chief Executive Officer and Don Bossert as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Russel Renneberg, Don Bossert and Mike Robb are members of the Company's Audit Committee with Mr. Renneberg as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

About Jaeger Resources Corp.

Jaeger Resources Corp. is a junior Canadian exploration company focused on evaluating high potential, undervalued mineral properties for acquisition, which can be developed to give investors an attractive return on investment. Jaeger has entered into an agreement with Stratabound Minerals Corp. to explore and develop the Taylor Brook zinc - lead - copper - silver deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

For further Company information, please visit the Company's website at www.jaegerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

'Bruce W. Downing'

Bruce W. Downing, M.Sc., P.Geo, FGC, FEC(hon)

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this press release. We seek Safe Harbor.

Not for release in the United States.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements'. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the Annual, General and Special Meeting.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Disclaimer

Jaeger Resources Corp. published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 18:48:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JAEGER RESOURCES CORP.
01:49pJAEGER RESOURCES : Announces results of annual, general and special meeting
PU
12/15JAEGER RESOURCES : Exploration update
PU
12/02JAEGER RESOURCES : Announces data exchange
PU
11/28JAEGER RESOURCES : Closes financings
PU
11/02JAEGER RESOURCES : Extends closing of financings
PU
10/07JAEGER RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY GEOLOGICAL MODEL AT ITS TAYLOR BROOK ZI..
PU
09/17JAEGER RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ITS GEOPHYSICAL SURVEYS AT ITS TAYLOR..
PU
09/16JAEGER RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES PETROGRAPHIC STUDY AT ITS TAYLOR BROOK ZINC –..
PU
09/08JAEGER RESOURCES : Announces financings
PU
08/12JAEGER RESOURCES : Announces Changes to Board of Directors
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,06 M -0,05 M -0,05 M
Net Debt 2019 0,11 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,44 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart JAEGER RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Jaeger Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce W. Downing Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald R. Bossert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Russel James Renneberg Independent Director
Robert Michael Robb Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAEGER RESOURCES CORP.200.00%1
BHP GROUP9.02%153 900
RIO TINTO PLC23.07%126 907
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.40%40 981
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.66.41%33 731
FRESNILLO PLC77.37%11 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ