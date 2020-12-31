JAEGER RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL, GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

December 31, 2020

JAEGER RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL, GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

Edmonton, AB - December 30, 2020 - Jaeger Resources Corp. (the 'Company') (TSXV:JAEG) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual, General and Special Meeting held on December 16, 2020. The meeting was held via conferencing. All resolutions proposed at the meeting were duly passed.

The resolutions at the meeting consisted of the following: (1) electing all director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated November 10, 2020, to the board of directors of the company; (2) reappointing Saturna Group Chartered Accountants LLP, Vancouver, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and (3) approval of the Company's stock option plan. There was a total of 33,215,655 votes or approximately 60.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares represented at the meeting.

Russel Renneberg has accepted the role as Chairman of the Board, Bruce Downing as Chief Executive Officer and Don Bossert as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Russel Renneberg, Don Bossert and Mike Robb are members of the Company's Audit Committee with Mr. Renneberg as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

About Jaeger Resources Corp.

Jaeger Resources Corp. is a junior Canadian exploration company focused on evaluating high potential, undervalued mineral properties for acquisition, which can be developed to give investors an attractive return on investment. Jaeger has entered into an agreement with Stratabound Minerals Corp. to explore and develop the Taylor Brook zinc - lead - copper - silver deposit in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

For further Company information, please visit the Company's website at www.jaegerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

'Bruce W. Downing'

Bruce W. Downing, M.Sc., P.Geo, FGC, FEC(hon)

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this press release. We seek Safe Harbor.

Not for release in the United States.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains 'forward-looking statements'. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the Annual, General and Special Meeting.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.