JAEGER RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES TAYLOR BROOK EXPLORATION UPDATE

November 22, 2022

Edmonton, AB - November 22, 2022 - Jaeger Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:JAEG.H) is pleased to provide an update on its Taylor Brook zinc - lead - silver - copper exploration program in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (see also press releases dated October 26, July 7 and June 2, 2022).

The interpretation of the geophysical data has greatly increased the geological understanding of the Taylor Brook Property which indicates that the area has potential for the discovery for discovering new and additional zinc - lead - copper - silver zones. This style of geophysical characteristics appears similar to the Stratmat deposit located approximately six kms to the southwest of the Taylor Brook Deposit.

A newly-interpreted geophysical map of the Taylor Brook Property by the Company indicates several VLF anomalies coincide with those on Trevali's Stratmat Property. This interpretation has identified four kilometres of relatively under explored ground on the Company's claims that is along strike from the Stratmat Deposit. The interpretated VLF-EM and magnetic maps are shown on the Company website (www.jaegerresources.com).

The magnetics are interpreted to be associated with magnetite-ilmenite bearing meta-gabbros that have associated scandium mineralization. The VLF results indicate a major northeast-southwest trend that is coincident with the regional structural trend and define the Stratmat Shear Zone.

The Taylor Brook Deposit model has some similarities to that of Stratmat's Boundary Deposit. The Boundary Deposit was mined from 1989 to 1993 as both open pit and underground operations. The VLF signature of the Boundary Deposit appears to be similar to that of the Taylor Brook Deposit. In addition to this, the Stratmat "Shear Zone" is continuous onto the Taylor Brook Property and there are many similar geophysical anomalies that warrant further investigation. Owing to similarities in geology, structures, and geophysical signatures, data co-operation is mutually beneficial. The Company has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Trevali Mining Corp. to share data (see press release dated December 2, 2020).

No major drilling has been conducted on the Taylor Brook Deposit since 1996 and the Company believes that the majority of the previous 1995/1996 drilling may have been in the wrong direction. As a result of the recent geophysical and lithogeochemical surveys and data compilation that have been carried out, a newer interpretation of the geology of the deposit is evolving.

The Company is focused on discovering major mineralized systems, on scale with Trevali's Stratmat system while its geophysical and geological signatures are repeated across the region signalling district-scale blue-sky potential.

The Bathurst Mining Camp is not so much a single zinc-lead-silver-copper deposit but a region with multiple potential deposits staggered along local and regional prospective horizons and structures.

The Company's management at Jaeger Resources has an open-minded approach of creating and using new ideas and techniques for exploration and development.

About Jaeger Resources Corp.

Jaeger Resources Corp. is a Junior Canadian Exploration Company focused on evaluating high potential, undervalued mineral properties for acquisition, which can be developed to give investors an attractive return on investment. Jaeger has entered into an agreement with Stratabound Minerals Corp. to explore and develop the Taylor Brook zinc - lead - silver - copper property in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

For further Company and technical information, please visit the Company's website at www.jaegerresources.com.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's CEO, Bruce W. Downing, as the Qualified Person.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, statements regarding the Taylor Brook Property.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.