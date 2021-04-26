JAEGER RESOURCES : ANNOUNCES EXPLORATION UPDATE

April 26, 2021

Edmonton, Alberta, - April 26, 2021 - Jaeger Resources Corp. (the 'Company') (TSXV:JAEG) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities on its Taylor Brook zinc-lead-silver-copper property in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

The Company's website (www.jeagerresources.com) has been updated regarding technical information and maps whichcomplement the extensive database created from the previous geophysical surveys, geometallurgical studies and historic exploration drilling of the Taylor Brook deposit and property. The reader is encouraged to review the updated technical information and maps.

Lithogeochemical and geometallurgical studies (Part One and Two) were carried out in 2019 and 2020. These studies are important for understanding the geology, mineralization, trace elements, waste rock and tailings components of any deposit and their impact on the environment and reclamation. This program also has the potential for discovering and locating additional mineralization on the property for follow-up drilling. An interesting discovery is the presence of indium associated with zinc mineralization and scandium associated with a gabbro on the property. Indium was an integral part of mineralization at the Brunswick 12 and Heath Steele deposits and could be of interest in deposits along the Stratmat Shear Zone. More work is needed to quantify these elements.

The Company has initiated sharing exploration geophysical data through a Memorandum of Understanding with Trevali Mining Corp. (see press release of December 2, 2020) regarding Jaeger's Taylor Brook Property and Trevali's Stratmat Property. The Stratmat 'Shear Zone' is continuous onto the Taylor Brook Property and there are many similar geophysical anomalies that warrant further investigation. Owing to similarities in geology, structures, lithogeochemistry and geophysical signatures, data co-operation is mutually beneficial to develop further deposits.

The Bathurst Mining Camp is not so much a single zinc-lead-silver-copper deposit but a region with multiple potential deposits staggered along local and regional prospective structures and horizons. These individual deposits may become economic if a system of toll mining is available within the Bathurst Mining Camp. This scenario could become viable if the various companies would amalgamate their deposits into a toll entity with incentivization from Government.

The Company is currently updating its exploration plans for 2021 which includes extending the grid westward to the Trevali - Jaeger claim boundary, conducting VLF, magnetometer and HLEM geophysical surveys and drilling.

New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program

Jaeger would like to acknowledge financial support from the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program, which partially funded the grid extension, geophysical surveys and geometallurgical study.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's CEO, Bruce W. Downing, as the Qualified Person.

