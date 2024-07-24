First Quarter
FY March 2025
2
Summary of 1Q FY March 2025
Changes in business
environment and impact
on portfolio companies
Performance
- The stock market remains steady, but the growth market has yet to make a full recovery
• Achieved an IPO with a large offering that attracted global institutional investors; Future large IPOs to serve as a
litmus test for the recovery of the IPO market going forward
- Continue close monitoring of political trends and financial policies in Japan and abroad as well as startup-related policies in Japan
- Capital gains of ¥2.5 billion on sale of listed/unlisted shares (¥1.8 billion in the same period last year)
- 2 IPOs in Japan
Investment
Astroscale Holdings, a space venture company, achieved a large IPO with a first price-based market cap exceeding ¥100 billion
• Recorded ¥1.0 billion of investment loss reserves
• ¥9.9 billion on a global basis (¥7.6 billion in the same period last year)
- The development of pipelines for venture investment and buyout investment is progressing steadily
- Disclosed climate-related risks and opportunities using scenario analysis in addition to Scope 1 and 2 GHG
Sustainability
emissions following the TCFD framework
3
Section 1 Financial Results
4
Financial Performance
Year ended
1Q ended
1Q ended
Annualized
March 31, 2024 A
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024 B
comparison [¥ billion]
2023.04-2024.03
2023.04-2023.06
2024.04-2024.06
[B×4]/A
Total net sales
24.4
4.7
5.1
83%
Gross profit
12.2
2.8
3.7
122%
Capital gains
7.9
1.8
2.5
124%
Income from fund management
5.4
1.2
1.7
123%
Management
4.8
1.0
1.1
88%
Success fees
0.6
0.1
0.6
412%
Others *1
(1.2)
(0.3)
(0.4)
-
Additions to investment loss reserves
(0.8)
1.1
1.0
-
(Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational investment securities
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.0)
-
SG&A expenses
4.8
1.1
1.1
94%
(SG&A expenses exclueding buisiness tax)
4.4
1.0
1.0
93%
Operating income
8.2
0.6
1.6
80%
Ordinary income
8.8
0.9
1.7
79%
Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders
7.5
0.9
1.1
61%
ROE
5.6%
-
-
-
*Amount calculated by deducting "Other costs" from "Other sales"
5
Profit and SG&A Expenses
Management fees are roughly at a level able to cover SG&A expenses (excl. business tax)
21.5
20.0
3 mos.
[¥ billion]
16.6
16.6
13.4
15.4
12.6
Income sources (left bar)
11.3
8.1
7.9
Capital gains
14.0
*3
5.5
Success fees
3.9
4.1
4.3
4.54.0
3.7
4.8
4.1
0.6
1.2
0.4
Management fees
0.5
3.6 0.5
2.5 1.1
0.5
1.0
2.51.1
0.8
3.4
2.6 3.6
2.9 3.5
3.4
4.3
4.8 4.4
2.9 3.2
0.6 0.1
1.8
1.1 1.0
19.03
20.03
21.03
22.03
23.03
24.03
24.06
No. of employees
134
131
132
135
147
159
161
(consolidated basis)
Admin. expense coverage*2
52%
73%
88%
83%
79%
110%
104%
Expenses (right bar)
Business tax SG&A expenses
(excl. business tax)*1
*Note: 1. Business tax is classified separately from SG&A expenses due to large fluctuation in the amount resulting from gains on sales of shareholdings.
- Admin. expense coverage＝Management fees/SG&A expenses excl. business tax
- Management fees of ¥4.8 billion for FY 24.03 include ¥0.4 million corresponding to FY23.03 (due to the increase of external capital commitments for the SV7 fund).
- Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal place.
- Income from fund management excludes management of JAFCO's interests in funds.
- Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition is applied to all periods. US subsidiary is not consolidated.
6
JAFCO's Primary Revenue Structure
Fees from investors' capital commitments for the operation of funds
Capital commitments from external
- Fundmanagementfees
investors* × Approx. 2% per annum
② Success fees**
Fund management income × Rate of
external investors' interests × 20％
Returns generated from JAFCO's commitments to funds
Gain/loss on the sale of portfolio shares
③ Capital gains
corresponding to JAFCO's interests in funds
- Success fees
- Fund management fees
External investors'
interests
③
Capital gains on JAFCO's interests
JAFCO's interests
- Funds entrusted for management by external investors; The amount subject to fund management fees excluding investments in ICON.
- Success fees are recorded once cumulative dividends exceed capital commitments.
Total capital commitments to funds
7
Profit Breakdown 1) Fund Management Fees
Stably record fund management fees through the operation of flagship funds (SV4, SV5, SV6, SV7).
Increase the fund size in line with market expansion, increase the external funding ratio, and accumulate fund
management fees.
8.4
[¥ billion]
SV6
SV7
established
established 4.8
3.4
2.9 2.9
2.6
1.8
6.2
5.2
3 mos.
1.1
Fund management fees
Capital commitments from external
investors × Approx. 2% per annum
Fund management fees stack up with fundraising
for new funds
The key driver is capital commitments from external investors.
19.03
20.03
21.03
22.03
23.03
24.03
24.06
…
Around
Around
Around
27.03
30.03
33.03
Total capital commitments
359.1
433.9
451.5
332.3
419.2
465.6
474.9
500.0
570.0
670.0
Of which, external capital
75.5
129.0
132.0
138.9
157.6
194.9
196.1
260.0
310.0
420.0
commitments*
**For 27.03 onward, image of medium- to long-term quantitative targets indicated in the Basic Policy for Enhancing Corporate Value announced in December 2022.
*Funds entrusted for management by external investors; The amount subject to fund management fees excluding investments in ICON.
8
Profit Breakdown 2) Success Fees
Success fees amounted to ¥0.6 billion.
Success fees are influenced by the exit environment; They are accrued from funds under operation whose distributions have exceeded capital commitments*1.
Amount of Success Fees
[¥ billion]
4.5
3 mos.
Image of Future Success Fees for the Current Balance of
Unlisted Holdings*2（simulated with an investment multiple of 2.5x)
About 370.0
About 220.0
[¥ billion]
3.6
2.5
Simulate with
Ratio of external
investment
commitments
multiple of 2.5x*3
(approx. 60%)
About 40.0*4
Potential
capital gains
Ratio of
(all funds)
JAFCO's
commitment
245.7
(approx. 40%)
Success fees
Fund returns
（potential capital gains）
×
Ratio of external
commitments
×
20％
0.8
1.0
0.6
0.6
Balance of
unlisted holdings
(all funds)
*1 Success fees are recorded once the cumulative distributions exceed capital commitments. *2 Calculation of success fees for JAFCO's total balance of unlisted holdings as of the end of
June 2024 postulating an investment multiple of 2.5x.
*3 The average investment multiple over the past 10 years was 2.3x.
19.03
20.03
21.03
22.03
23.03
24.03
24.06
*4 Success fees from the balance of unlisted securities in the US are primarily allocated to the non-consolidated US subsidiary and therefore are excluded from the above calculations. Also, success fees distributed to partners and executives of JAFCO or of consolidated subsidiaries as well as fund management fees deducted from success fees have not been considered in the above calculations for the sake of simplicity.
9
Profit Breakdown 3) Capital Gains and Investment Multiple
Total capital gains amounted to ¥2.5 billion with an investment multiple of 3.6x
2 IPOs: Astroscale Holdings, Chordia Therapeutics
15.4
3 mos.
14.0
2.6
12.6
11.3
3.6
[¥ billion]
5.3
3.3
2.7
2.8
7.9
Breakdown of Capital Gains
2.5
1.6
BO
Gross ROI
7.6
1.7
8%
2.5
3.7
Gain (loss) on sale, net (listed)
6.0
0.6
2.5
Gain (loss) on sale (unlisted)
8.8
12.7
3.7
12.6
3.0
1.9
1.9
0.7
billion
19.03
20.03
21.03
22.03
23.03
24.03
24.06
VC
92%
Gains
11.1
16.7
4.4
3.1
2.2
5.1
1.9
[¥ billion]
Unlisted
Losses
(2.3)
(4.0)
(0.7)
(3.1)
(1.5)
(3.1)
(0.0)
# IPOs
2
4
6
6
5
7
2
Unrealized
6.4
7.1
14.9
12.5
11.0
15.9
17.8
Listed
gains
Note: 1. Gain (loss) on sale (unlisted) includes other revenue related to portfolio companies.
- Gain (loss) on sale, net (listed) and gain (loss) on sale (unlisted) include impairment loss.
- Unrealized gains are valuation gains on listed operational investment securities.
- Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal place.
10
