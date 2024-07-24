First Quarter

Contents

Executive Summary

3

Section 1

Financial Results

4 - 17

Section 2 Fund Management Status

18 - 23

Section 3

1Q Achievements and Initiatives

24 - 26

Appendix

27 - 36

Summary of 1Q FY March 2025

Changes in business

environment and impact

on portfolio companies

Performance

  • The stock market remains steady, but the growth market has yet to make a full recovery

Achieved an IPO with a large offering that attracted global institutional investors; Future large IPOs to serve as a

litmus test for the recovery of the IPO market going forward

  • Continue close monitoring of political trends and financial policies in Japan and abroad as well as startup-related policies in Japan
  • Capital gains of ¥2.5 billion on sale of listed/unlisted shares (¥1.8 billion in the same period last year)
  • 2 IPOs in Japan

Investment

Astroscale Holdings, a space venture company, achieved a large IPO with a first price-based market cap exceeding ¥100 billion

Recorded ¥1.0 billion of investment loss reserves

¥9.9 billion on a global basis (¥7.6 billion in the same period last year)

  • The development of pipelines for venture investment and buyout investment is progressing steadily
  • Disclosed climate-related risks and opportunities using scenario analysis in addition to Scope 1 and 2 GHG

Sustainability

emissions following the TCFD framework

Section 1 Financial Results

Financial Performance

Year ended

1Q ended

1Q ended

Annualized

March 31, 2024 A

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024 B

comparison [¥ billion]

2023.04-2024.03

2023.04-2023.06

2024.04-2024.06

[B×4]/A

Total net sales

24.4

4.7

5.1

83%

Gross profit

12.2

2.8

3.7

122%

Capital gains

7.9

1.8

2.5

124%

Income from fund management

5.4

1.2

1.7

123%

Management

4.8

1.0

1.1

88%

Success fees

0.6

0.1

0.6

412%

Others *1

(1.2)

(0.3)

(0.4)

-

Additions to investment loss reserves

(0.8)

1.1

1.0

-

(Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational investment securities

(0.0)

(0.0)

(0.0)

-

SG&A expenses

4.8

1.1

1.1

94%

(SG&A expenses exclueding buisiness tax)

4.4

1.0

1.0

93%

Operating income

8.2

0.6

1.6

80%

Ordinary income

8.8

0.9

1.7

79%

Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders

7.5

0.9

1.1

61%

ROE

5.6%

-

-

-

*Amount calculated by deducting "Other costs" from "Other sales"

Profit and SG&A Expenses

Management fees are roughly at a level able to cover SG&A expenses (excl. business tax)

21.5

20.0

3 mos.

[¥ billion]

16.6

16.6

13.4

15.4

12.6

Income sources (left bar)

11.3

8.1

7.9

Capital gains

14.0

*3

5.5

Success fees

3.9

4.1

4.3

4.54.0

3.7

4.8

4.1

0.6

1.2

0.4

Management fees

0.5

3.6 0.5

2.5 1.1

0.5

1.0

2.51.1

0.8

3.4

2.6 3.6

2.9 3.5

3.4

4.3

4.8 4.4

2.9 3.2

0.6 0.1

1.8

1.1 1.0

19.03

20.03

21.03

22.03

23.03

24.03

24.06

No. of employees

134

131

132

135

147

159

161

(consolidated basis)

Admin. expense coverage*2

52%

73%

88%

83%

79%

110%

104%

Expenses (right bar)

Business tax SG&A expenses

(excl. business tax)*1

*Note: 1. Business tax is classified separately from SG&A expenses due to large fluctuation in the amount resulting from gains on sales of shareholdings.

  1. Admin. expense coverage＝Management fees/SG&A expenses excl. business tax
  2. Management fees of ¥4.8 billion for FY 24.03 include ¥0.4 million corresponding to FY23.03 (due to the increase of external capital commitments for the SV7 fund).
  1. Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal place.
  2. Income from fund management excludes management of JAFCO's interests in funds.
  3. Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition is applied to all periods. US subsidiary is not consolidated.

JAFCO's Primary Revenue Structure

Fees from investors' capital commitments for the operation of funds

Capital commitments from external

  • Fundmanagementfees

investors* × Approx. 2% per annum

② Success fees**

Fund management income × Rate of

external investors' interests × 20％

Returns generated from JAFCO's commitments to funds

Gain/loss on the sale of portfolio shares

③ Capital gains

corresponding to JAFCO's interests in funds

    • Success fees
  • Fund management fees

External investors'

interests

Capital gains on JAFCO's interests

JAFCO's interests

  • Funds entrusted for management by external investors; The amount subject to fund management fees excluding investments in ICON.
  • Success fees are recorded once cumulative dividends exceed capital commitments.

Total capital commitments to funds

Profit Breakdown 1) Fund Management Fees

Stably record fund management fees through the operation of flagship funds (SV4, SV5, SV6, SV7).

Increase the fund size in line with market expansion, increase the external funding ratio, and accumulate fund

management fees.

8.4

[¥ billion]

SV6

SV7

established

established 4.8

3.4

2.9 2.9

2.6

1.8

6.2

5.2

3 mos.

1.1

Fund management fees

Capital commitments from external

investors × Approx. 2% per annum

Fund management fees stack up with fundraising

for new funds

The key driver is capital commitments from external investors.

19.03

20.03

21.03

22.03

23.03

24.03

24.06

Around

Around

Around

27.03

30.03

33.03

Total capital commitments

359.1

433.9

451.5

332.3

419.2

465.6

474.9

500.0

570.0

670.0

Of which, external capital

75.5

129.0

132.0

138.9

157.6

194.9

196.1

260.0

310.0

420.0

commitments*

**For 27.03 onward, image of medium- to long-term quantitative targets indicated in the Basic Policy for Enhancing Corporate Value announced in December 2022.

*Funds entrusted for management by external investors; The amount subject to fund management fees excluding investments in ICON.

Profit Breakdown 2) Success Fees

Success fees amounted to ¥0.6 billion.

Success fees are influenced by the exit environment; They are accrued from funds under operation whose distributions have exceeded capital commitments*1.

Amount of Success Fees

[¥ billion]

4.5

3 mos.

Image of Future Success Fees for the Current Balance of

Unlisted Holdings*2（simulated with an investment multiple of 2.5x)

About 370.0

About 220.0

[¥ billion]

3.6

2.5

Simulate with

Ratio of external

investment

commitments

multiple of 2.5x*3

(approx. 60%)

About 40.0*4

Potential

capital gains

Ratio of

(all funds)

JAFCO's

commitment

245.7

(approx. 40%)

Success fees

Fund returns

（potential capital gains）

×

Ratio of external

commitments

×

20

0.8

1.0

0.6

0.6

Balance of

unlisted holdings

(all funds)

*1 Success fees are recorded once the cumulative distributions exceed capital commitments. *2 Calculation of success fees for JAFCO's total balance of unlisted holdings as of the end of

June 2024 postulating an investment multiple of 2.5x.

*3 The average investment multiple over the past 10 years was 2.3x.

19.03

20.03

21.03

22.03

23.03

24.03

24.06

*4 Success fees from the balance of unlisted securities in the US are primarily allocated to the non-consolidated US subsidiary and therefore are excluded from the above calculations. Also, success fees distributed to partners and executives of JAFCO or of consolidated subsidiaries as well as fund management fees deducted from success fees have not been considered in the above calculations for the sake of simplicity.

Profit Breakdown 3) Capital Gains and Investment Multiple

Total capital gains amounted to ¥2.5 billion with an investment multiple of 3.6x

2 IPOs: Astroscale Holdings, Chordia Therapeutics

15.4

3 mos.

14.0

2.6

12.6

11.3

3.6

[¥ billion]

5.3

3.3

2.7

2.8

7.9

Breakdown of Capital Gains

2.5

1.6

BO

Gross ROI

7.6

1.7

8%

2.5

3.7

Gain (loss) on sale, net (listed)

6.0

0.6

2.5

Gain (loss) on sale (unlisted)

8.8

12.7

3.7

12.6

3.0

1.9

1.9

0.7

billion

19.03

20.03

21.03

22.03

23.03

24.03

24.06

VC

92%

Gains

11.1

16.7

4.4

3.1

2.2

5.1

1.9

[¥ billion]

Unlisted

Losses

(2.3)

(4.0)

(0.7)

(3.1)

(1.5)

(3.1)

(0.0)

# IPOs

2

4

6

6

5

7

2

Unrealized

6.4

7.1

14.9

12.5

11.0

15.9

17.8

Listed

gains

Note: 1. Gain (loss) on sale (unlisted) includes other revenue related to portfolio companies.

  1. Gain (loss) on sale, net (listed) and gain (loss) on sale (unlisted) include impairment loss.
  2. Unrealized gains are valuation gains on listed operational investment securities.
  3. Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal place.

