Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8595   JP3389900006

JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.

(8595)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:49:00 2023-04-26 am EDT
1731.00 JPY   -7.88%
12:17aJafco : Earnings Presentation For the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/25Jafco : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/23Certain Common Stock of Linkers Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-APR-2023.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAFCO : Earnings Presentation For the Year Ended March 31, 2023

04/26/2023 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

JAFCO Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 04:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.
12:17aJafco : Earnings Presentation For the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/25Jafco : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/23Certain Common Stock of Linkers Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending o..
CI
04/05Metagen Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it expects to receive ¥1.33 billion in fundin..
CI
03/31SoVa Inc. announced that it has received ¥230 million in funding from a group of invest..
CI
03/30JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/24CYLOOK Inc. announced that it has received ¥300 million in funding from Z Venture Capit..
CI
03/23Zeroboard Inc. announced that it has received ¥2.5 billion in funding from a group of i..
CI
03/09Jafco : English Version of Integrated Report Released
PU
02/28LayerX Inc. announced that it has received ¥5.5 billion in funding from a group of inve..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 15 200 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2023 47 800 M 357 M 357 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,80x
Yield 2023 7,98%
Capitalization 102 B 763 M 763 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1 879,00 JPY
Average target price 2 390,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinichi Fuki Director
Keisuke Miyoshi Director & Head-Investment
Hiroaki Matsuda Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Yoshinaga Tanimoto Administration Group Leader
Koji Tanami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.-16.37%761
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.90%101 064
UBS GROUP AG5.75%63 593
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.39%36 122
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.67%34 604
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-6.86%32 902
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer