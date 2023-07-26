JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
July 26, 2023
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
(Summary of Japanese Announcement)
(Japanese yen figures less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Performance for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (April 1, 2023 - June 30, 2023)
- Consolidated Operating Results
(Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million]
[%]
JAFCO Group Co.,
Ltd. stockholders
[¥ million]
[%]
For
the
three
months
4,735
72.6
601
75.0
850
(26.7)
857
(3.3)
ended June 30, 2023
For
the
three
months
2,743
(81.5)
343
(97.2)
1,160
(91.1)
886
(91.2)
ended June 30, 2022
Note:
Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
¥4,891 million [-%]
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
(¥4,243 million) [-%]
Profit per share
Fully diluted net
income per share
[¥]
[¥]
For
the
three
months
15.76
-
ended June 30, 2023
For
the
three
months
12.47
-
ended June 30, 2022
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
[%]
per share [¥]
As of June 30, 2023
136,585
127,479
93.3
2,344.06
As of March 31, 2023
159,847
130,745
81.8
2,404.11
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of June 30, 2023:
¥127,479 million
As of March 31, 2023:
¥130,745 million
1
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
2. Dividends
Dividend per share [¥]
(Record date)
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of
Total
the year
For the year ended
-
-
-
150.00
150.00
March 31, 2023
For the year ending
-
March 31, 2024
For the year ending
-
-
-
-
March 31, 2024 (Forecast) *
Note:
The forecast of dividend for the year ending March 31, 2024 is unfixed.
The Company set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) effective fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, but the policy has been changed to pay the greater of 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) or 50% of net income from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 onwards.
3. Business Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Due to the nature of the Company's business, domestic and overseas stock markets as well as the IPO market may cause large fluctuations in its earnings level, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful performance forecasts. Therefore, instead of announcing financial forecasts, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.
*Other Information
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period: None
- Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors
- Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None
② Changes in accounting principles other than ① : None
③ Changes in accounting estimates: None
④ Correction of prior period errors: None
- Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None
- Number of issued shares (common stock)
- Number of issued shares (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023: 56,060,000
As of March 31, 2023: 56,060,000
- Number of treasury shares
As of June 30, 2023: 1,675,979
As of March 31, 2023: 1,675,979
- Average number of shares
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
54,384,021
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
71,083,095
*Quarterly financial results are not subject to audit procedures.
*Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements and other notes
(Access to the financial supplement materials)
The presentation material for the three months ended June 30, 2023 will be released on the Company's website on July 26, 2023.
*Note to XBRL
Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements.
2
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
1. Outline of Operating Results
(1) Outline of Operating Results
In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Company Group") posted net sales of ¥4,735 million, (up 72.6% year- on-year from ¥2,743 million), operating income of ¥601 million (up 75.0% year-on-year from ¥343 million), ordinary income of ¥850 million (down 26.7% year-on-year from ¥1,160 million), and profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders of ¥857 million (down 3.3% year-on-year from ¥886 million).
During the period under review, there was one IPO from the Company Group's portfolio (one in Japan and none overseas), resulting in an year-on-year increase in capital gains. Income from fund management fees also rose due to an increase in capital commitments for the SV7 Series from external investors
Because the Company's earnings may fluctuate widely for each three-month period due to the nature of its business, we also provide comparison of annualized first-quarter results and the previous full-year results.
(Outline of Capital Gains)
There was one IPO from the Company Group's portfolio (one in Japan and none overseas) in the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2023. Capital gains increased as a result of the sale of listed and unlisted shares.
(Millions of Yen)
For the year ended
For the three
For the three
Annualized
March 31, 2023
months ended
months ended
comparison
(A)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
[(B)x4]/(A) (%)
(B)
Revenues from operational
9,665
1,733
3,572
147.8
investment securities (1)
Proceeds from sale of securities
9,523
1,686
3,523
148.0
Dividend and interest income
142
47
48
137.2
Cost of operational investment securities
5,981
1,044
1,727
115.5
(2)
Cost of securities sold
5,508
1,044
1,727
125.5
Impairment
473
-
-
-
Capital gains (1) - (2)
3,684
689
1,844
200.2
Multiple (1) / (2)
1.62
1.66
2.07
-
Capital gains on listed shares
3,026
123
728
96.2
Capital gains on unlisted shares
658
565
1,116
678.3
Gains on sale
2,153
575
1,525
283.2
Losses on sale
1,495
10
408
109.4
3
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
(Outline of Investment Loss Reserves)
In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2023, additions to investment loss reserves and the balance of investment loss reserves increased year on year mainly due to a mark-down on a U.S. portfolio company. The ratio of reserves to the balance of unlisted operational investment securities also rose.
(Millions of Yen)
For the year ended
For the three
For the three
Annualized
March 31, 2023
months ended
months ended
comparison
(A)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
(B)
[(B)x4]/(A) (%)
Additions to investment loss
7,853
814
1,635
83.3
reserves (1)
Company-by-company
7,969
809
1,635
82.1
reserves
(Reversal of general
(116)
5
-
-
reserves)
Reversal of investment loss
2,369
784
580
98.0
reserves (2)
Net additions = (1)-(2)
5,484
30
1,055
77.0
(minus figures are reversals)
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Balance of investment loss reserves
14,490
15,572
Company-by-company reserves
14,490
15,572
General reserves
-
-
Ratio to all unlisted operational investment
17.0%
17.6%
securities
4
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
(Outline of Balance of Operational Investment Securities)
In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2023, the balance of operational investment securities rose due to the impact of market value fluctuations of listed operational investment securities and foreign exchange rates.
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Difference between acquisition cost and market value of
10,809
13,551
listed operational investment securities
Securities whose market value
10,990
13,726
exceeds acquisition cost
Securities whose market value
(181)
(175)
falls below acquisition cost
(Millions of Yen)
For the year
For the three months
For the three months
ended
ended
ended
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
(Reversal of) Unrealized losses on
181
65
(8)
operational investment securities
Balance of Operational Investment Securities
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Acquisition cost
Figures on the
Figures on the
Acquisition cost
quarterly
consolidated B/S
consolidated B/S
Listed
2,462
13,271
2,403
15,955
Unlisted
80,507
85,258
81,596
88,482
Total
82,970
98,530
84,000
104,437
5
