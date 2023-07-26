JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share [¥] (Record date) End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q End of Total the year For the year ended - - - 150.00 150.00 March 31, 2023 For the year ending - March 31, 2024 For the year ending - - - - March 31, 2024 (Forecast) * Note: The forecast of dividend for the year ending March 31, 2024 is unfixed.

The Company set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) effective fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, but the policy has been changed to pay the greater of 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) or 50% of net income from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 onwards.

3. Business Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Due to the nature of the Company's business, domestic and overseas stock markets as well as the IPO market may cause large fluctuations in its earnings level, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful performance forecasts. Therefore, instead of announcing financial forecasts, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.

*Other Information

Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period: None Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors

Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None

② Changes in accounting principles other than ① : None

③ Changes in accounting estimates: None

④ Correction of prior period errors: None Number of issued shares (common stock) Number of issued shares (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023: 56,060,000 As of March 31, 2023: 56,060,000

Number of treasury shares

As of June 30, 2023: 1,675,979 As of March 31, 2023: 1,675,979

Average number of shares

Three months ended June 30, 2023: 54,384,021 Three months ended June 30, 2022: 71,083,095

*Quarterly financial results are not subject to audit procedures.

*Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements and other notes

(Access to the financial supplement materials)

The presentation material for the three months ended June 30, 2023 will be released on the Company's website on July 26, 2023.

*Note to XBRL

Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements.