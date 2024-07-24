JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

The original disclosure in Japanese was released on July 24, 2024 at 12:00 (GMT+9).

This is a summary translation of a press release made in Japanese for convenience only.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Ticker: 8595)

Contact: Investor Relations

1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku,

Tel: +81-50-3734-2025

Tokyo 105-6324 Japan

ir@jafco.co.jp

http://www.jafco.co.jp/english/

July 24, 2024

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

(Summary of Japanese Announcement)

(Japanese yen figures less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Performance for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

[¥ million]

[%]

[¥ million]

[%]

[¥ million]

[%]

JAFCO Group Co.,

Ltd. stockholders

[¥ million]

[%]

For

the

three

months

5,080

7.3

1,633

171.7

1,735

104.1

1,136

32.7

ended June 30, 2024

For

the

three

months

4,735

72.6

601

75.0

850

(26.7)

857

(3.3)

ended June 30, 2023

Note:

Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2024:

¥3,480 million [(28.9%)]

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

¥4,891 million [-%]

Profit per share

Fully diluted net

income per share

[¥]

[¥]

For

the

three

months

20.87

-

ended June 30, 2024

For

the

three

months

15.76

-

ended June 30, 2023

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

[%]

per share [¥]

As of June 30, 2024

165,086

137,360

83.2

2,521.14

As of March 31, 2024

165,540

137,639

83.1

2,526.26

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of June 30, 2024:

¥137,360 million

As of March 31, 2024:

¥137,639 million

2. Dividends

Dividend per share [¥]

(Record date)

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of

Total

the year

For the year ended

-

-

-

69.00

69.00

March 31, 2024

For the year ending

-

March 31, 2025

For the year ending

-

-

-

-

March 31, 2025 (Forecast) *

Note:

The forecast of dividends for the year ending March 31, 2025 is unfixed.

The Company has set a policy to pay dividends of either the greater of 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) or 50% of net income starting with the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, 50% of net income (¥69 per share) was greater than 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) (¥64 per share). As such, the Company paid out dividends per share of ¥69.

3. Business Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025)

Due to the nature of the Company's business, domestic and overseas stock markets as well as the IPO market may cause large fluctuations in its earnings level, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful performance forecasts. Therefore, instead of announcing financial forecasts, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.

*Other Information

  1. Significant changes in scope of consolidation during this period: None
  2. Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors
    • Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None
      Changes in accounting principles other than : None
      Changes in accounting estimates: None
      Correction of prior period errors: None
  2. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    • Number of issued shares (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2024: 56,060,000

As of March 31, 2024: 56,060,000

  • Number of treasury shares

As of June 30, 2024: 1,576,394

As of March 31, 2024: 1,576,350

  • Average number of shares

Three months ended June 30, 2024:

54,483,638

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

54,384,021

*Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly consolidated financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: None

*Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements and other notes

(Access to the financial supplement materials)

The presentation material for the three months ended June 30, 2024 will be released on the Company's website on July 24, 2024.

*Note to XBRL

Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements.

1. Outline of Operating Results

(1) Outline of Operating Results

In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Company Group") posted net sales of ¥5,080 million, (up 7.3% year- on-year from ¥4,735 million), operating income of ¥1,633 million (up 171.7% year-on-year from ¥601 million), ordinary income of ¥1,735 million (up 104.1% year-on-year from ¥850 million), and profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders of ¥1,136 million (up 32.7% year-on-year from ¥857 million).

During the period under review, there were two IPOs from the Company Group's portfolio (two in Japan and none overseas), resulting in a year-on-year increase in capital gains. Success fees also rose from the same period last year due progress made for the exits of SV4 Series and JAFCO Asia Technology Fund VI L.P.

Because the Company's earnings may fluctuate widely for each three-month period due to the nature of its business, we also provide comparison of annualized first-quarter results and the previous full-year results.

(Outline of Capital Gains)

There were two IPO from the Company Group's portfolio (two in Japan and none overseas) in the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024. Capital gains increased as a result of the sale of listed and unlisted shares.

(Millions of yen)

For the year ended

For the three

For the three

Annualized

March 31, 2024

months ended

months ended

comparison

(A)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

[(B)x4]/(A) (%)

(B)

Revenues from operational

19,013

3,572

3,407

71.7

investment securities (1)

Proceeds from sale of securities

18,890

3,523

3,160

66.9

Dividend and interest income

123

48

247

803.0

Cost of operational investment securities

11,076

1,727

949

34.3

(2)

Cost of securities sold

10,041

1,727

949

37.8

Impairment

1,034

-

-

-

Capital gains (1) - (2)

7,937

1,844

2,457

123.8

Multiple (1) / (2)

1.72

2.07

3.59

-

Capital gains on listed shares

6,010

728

570

38.0

Capital gains on unlisted shares

1,927

1,116

1,887

391.6

Gains on sale

5,063

1,525

1,890

149.4

Losses on sale

3,136

408

3

0.4

3

(Outline of Investment Loss Reserves)

In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, the additions of investment loss reserves exceeded the reversal and the balance of investment loss reserves increased year on year. The ratio of reserves to the balance of unlisted operational investment securities also rose.

(Millions of yen)

For the year ended

For the three

For the three

Annualized

months ended

March 31, 2024

months ended

comparison

June 30, 2024

(A)

June 30, 2023

[(B)x4]/(A) (%)

(B)

Additions to investment loss

2,784

1,635

962

138.2

reserves (1)

Reversal of investment loss

3,560

580

6

0.7

reserves (2)

Net additions = (1)-(2)

(775)

1,055

955

-

(minus figures are reversals)

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Balance of investment loss reserves

13,754

14,734

Ratio to all unlisted operational investment

16.0

16.5

securities

(Outline of Balance of Operational Investment Securities)

In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, the balance of operational investment securities rose due to the impact of new portfolio company IPOs and market value fluctuations of listed operational investment securities and foreign exchange rates.

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Difference between acquisition cost and market value of

15,698

17,622

listed operational investment securities

Securities whose market value

15,871

17,795

exceeds acquisition cost

Securities whose market value

(172)

(173)

falls below acquisition cost

(Millions of yen)

For the year

For the three months

For the three months

ended

ended

ended

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

(Reversal of) Unrealized losses on

(13)

(8)

(1)

operational investment securities

Balance of Operational Investment Securities

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Acquisition cost

Figures on the

Figures on the

Acquisition cost

quarterly

consolidated B/S

consolidated B/S

Listed

2,473

18,172

3,111

20,733

Unlisted

77,445

85,748

79,745

89,189

Total

79,919

103,921

82,857

109,923

(Outline of Fund Operations)

In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, success fees rose from the same period last year due progress made for the exits of SV4 Series and JAFCO Asia Technology Fund VI L.P.

(Millions of yen)

For the year

For the three months

For the three

Annualized

ended

months ended

ended

comparison

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

[(B)x4]/(A) (%)

(A)

(B)

Income from partnership

5,425

1,162

1,668

123.0

management

Management fees

4,837

1,032

1,063

87.9

Success fees

587

130

604

411.9

Note: Management fees and success fees are based on the commitment amount excluding the Company Group's interests.

  1. Outline of the Quarter's Financial Condition (Outline of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Assets)

In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, total assets, total liabilities, and net assets decreased mainly due to the payments of income taxes payable and dividends from retained earnings.

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Total assets

165,540

165,086

Current assets

160,489

160,116

Non-current assets

5,051

4,969

Total liabilities

27,900

27,725

Current liabilities

6,566

5,490

Non-current liabilities

21,334

22,235

Net assets

137,639

137,360

.

(3) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements

Due to the nature of the Company's business, domestic and overseas stock markets as well as the IPO market may cause large fluctuations in its earnings level, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful performance forecasts. Therefore, instead of announcing financial forecasts, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

*(i) 67,606

*(i) 62,849

Operational investment securities

103,921

109,923

Investment loss reserves

(13,754)

(14,734)

Other

2,715

2,078

Total current assets

160,489

160,116

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

362

353

Furniture and fixture

56

62

Total property, plant and equipment

419

416

Intangible assets

Software

45

36

Total intangible assets

45

36

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,581

3,477

Long-term loans receivable

279

251

Deferred tax assets

349

410

Other

376

375

Total investments and other assets

4,586

4,516

Total non-current assets

5,051

4,969

Total assets

165,540

165,086

*see note (i) on P.11

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Current portion of long-term borrowings

115

115

Income taxes payable

1,709

1,023

Provision for bonuses

312

275

Allowance for extraordinary compensation for

56

directors

Other

4,372

4,076

Total current liabilities

6,566

5,490

Non-current liabilities

Convertible-bond-type

bonds with share

15,000

15,000

acquisition rights

Retirement benefit liability

349

351

Deferred tax liabilities

5,787

6,697

Other

197

186

Total non-current liabilities

21,334

22,235

Total liabilities

27,900

27,725

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

33,251

33,251

Capital surplus

32,806

32,806

Retained earnings

54,424

51,802

Treasury shares

(3,871)

(3,871)

Total shareholders' equity

116,611

113,988

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference

on

available-for-sale

18,150

20,127

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,878

3,244

Total accumulated

other

comprehensive

21,028

23,372

income

Total net assets

137,639

137,360

Total liabilities and net assets

165,540

165,086

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Income)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Net sales

Revenue from operational investment securities

3,572

3,407

Income from investment partnership management

1,162

1,668

Other sales

0

4

Total net sales

4,735

5,080

Cost of sales

Cost of operational investment securities

1,727

949

Other costs

254

406

Total cost of sales

1,981

1,356

Gross profit

2,753

3,724

(Reversal of) Additions to investment loss reserves

1,055

955

(Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational

8)

1)

investment securities

1,707

2,770

Gross profit - net

(

(

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,106

1,137

Operating profit

601

1,633

Non-operating income

Interest income

81

80

Dividend income

47

52

Foreign exchange gains

86

Miscellaneous income

34

3

Total non-operating income

249

135

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

0

0

Foreign exchange losses

29

Miscellaneous losses

3

Total non-operating expenses

0

33

Ordinary profit

850

1,735

Extraordinary income

Total extraordinary income

Extraordinary losses

Total extraordinary losses

Profit before income taxes

850

1,735

Income taxes - current

30

718

Income taxes - deferred

36)

119)

( 6)

( 598

Total income taxes

Profit

(

857

1,136

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

857

1,136

stockholders

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Profit

857

1,136

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

3,556

1,977

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

478

365

Total other comprehensive income

4,034

2,343

Comprehensive income

4,891

3,480

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to

4,891

3,480

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

controlling interests

