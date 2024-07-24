JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
The original disclosure in Japanese was released on July 24, 2024 at 12:00 (GMT+9).
This is a summary translation of a press release made in Japanese for convenience only.
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Ticker: 8595)
Contact: Investor Relations
1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku,
Tel: +81-50-3734-2025
Tokyo 105-6324 Japan
ir@jafco.co.jp
http://www.jafco.co.jp/english/
July 24, 2024
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
[Japanese GAAP]
(Summary of Japanese Announcement)
(Japanese yen figures less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Performance for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024)
- Consolidated Operating Results
(Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million]
[%]
JAFCO Group Co.,
Ltd. stockholders
[¥ million]
[%]
For
the
three
months
5,080
7.3
1,633
171.7
1,735
104.1
1,136
32.7
ended June 30, 2024
For
the
three
months
4,735
72.6
601
75.0
850
(26.7)
857
(3.3)
ended June 30, 2023
Note:
Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2024:
¥3,480 million [(28.9%)]
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
¥4,891 million [-%]
Profit per share
Fully diluted net
income per share
[¥]
[¥]
For
the
three
months
20.87
-
ended June 30, 2024
For
the
three
months
15.76
-
ended June 30, 2023
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
[%]
per share [¥]
As of June 30, 2024
165,086
137,360
83.2
2,521.14
As of March 31, 2024
165,540
137,639
83.1
2,526.26
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of June 30, 2024:
¥137,360 million
As of March 31, 2024:
¥137,639 million
1
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
2. Dividends
Dividend per share [¥]
(Record date)
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of
Total
the year
For the year ended
-
-
-
69.00
69.00
March 31, 2024
For the year ending
-
March 31, 2025
For the year ending
-
-
-
-
March 31, 2025 (Forecast) *
Note:
The forecast of dividends for the year ending March 31, 2025 is unfixed.
The Company has set a policy to pay dividends of either the greater of 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) or 50% of net income starting with the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, 50% of net income (¥69 per share) was greater than 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) (¥64 per share). As such, the Company paid out dividends per share of ¥69.
3. Business Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025)
Due to the nature of the Company's business, domestic and overseas stock markets as well as the IPO market may cause large fluctuations in its earnings level, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful performance forecasts. Therefore, instead of announcing financial forecasts, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.
*Other Information
- Significant changes in scope of consolidation during this period: None
- Adoption of specific accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors
-
Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None
② Changes in accounting principles other than ① : None
③ Changes in accounting estimates: None
④ Correction of prior period errors: None
- Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None
- Number of issued shares (common stock)
- Number of issued shares (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2024: 56,060,000
As of March 31, 2024: 56,060,000
- Number of treasury shares
As of June 30, 2024: 1,576,394
As of March 31, 2024: 1,576,350
- Average number of shares
Three months ended June 30, 2024:
54,483,638
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
54,384,021
*Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly consolidated financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: None
*Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements and other notes
(Access to the financial supplement materials)
The presentation material for the three months ended June 30, 2024 will be released on the Company's website on July 24, 2024.
*Note to XBRL
Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements.
2
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
1. Outline of Operating Results
(1) Outline of Operating Results
In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Company Group") posted net sales of ¥5,080 million, (up 7.3% year- on-year from ¥4,735 million), operating income of ¥1,633 million (up 171.7% year-on-year from ¥601 million), ordinary income of ¥1,735 million (up 104.1% year-on-year from ¥850 million), and profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders of ¥1,136 million (up 32.7% year-on-year from ¥857 million).
During the period under review, there were two IPOs from the Company Group's portfolio (two in Japan and none overseas), resulting in a year-on-year increase in capital gains. Success fees also rose from the same period last year due progress made for the exits of SV4 Series and JAFCO Asia Technology Fund VI L.P.
Because the Company's earnings may fluctuate widely for each three-month period due to the nature of its business, we also provide comparison of annualized first-quarter results and the previous full-year results.
(Outline of Capital Gains)
There were two IPO from the Company Group's portfolio (two in Japan and none overseas) in the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024. Capital gains increased as a result of the sale of listed and unlisted shares.
(Millions of yen)
For the year ended
For the three
For the three
Annualized
March 31, 2024
months ended
months ended
comparison
(A)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
[(B)x4]/(A) (%)
(B)
Revenues from operational
19,013
3,572
3,407
71.7
investment securities (1)
Proceeds from sale of securities
18,890
3,523
3,160
66.9
Dividend and interest income
123
48
247
803.0
Cost of operational investment securities
11,076
1,727
949
34.3
(2)
Cost of securities sold
10,041
1,727
949
37.8
Impairment
1,034
-
-
-
Capital gains (1) - (2)
7,937
1,844
2,457
123.8
Multiple (1) / (2)
1.72
2.07
3.59
-
Capital gains on listed shares
6,010
728
570
38.0
Capital gains on unlisted shares
1,927
1,116
1,887
391.6
Gains on sale
5,063
1,525
1,890
149.4
Losses on sale
3,136
408
3
0.4
3
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
(Outline of Investment Loss Reserves)
In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, the additions of investment loss reserves exceeded the reversal and the balance of investment loss reserves increased year on year. The ratio of reserves to the balance of unlisted operational investment securities also rose.
(Millions of yen)
For the year ended
For the three
For the three
Annualized
months ended
March 31, 2024
months ended
comparison
June 30, 2024
(A)
June 30, 2023
[(B)x4]/(A) (%)
(B)
Additions to investment loss
2,784
1,635
962
138.2
reserves (1)
Reversal of investment loss
3,560
580
6
0.7
reserves (2)
Net additions = (1)-(2)
(775)
1,055
955
-
(minus figures are reversals)
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Balance of investment loss reserves
13,754
14,734
Ratio to all unlisted operational investment
16.0％
16.5％
securities
4
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
(Outline of Balance of Operational Investment Securities)
In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, the balance of operational investment securities rose due to the impact of new portfolio company IPOs and market value fluctuations of listed operational investment securities and foreign exchange rates.
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Difference between acquisition cost and market value of
15,698
17,622
listed operational investment securities
Securities whose market value
15,871
17,795
exceeds acquisition cost
Securities whose market value
(172)
(173)
falls below acquisition cost
(Millions of yen)
For the year
For the three months
For the three months
ended
ended
ended
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
(Reversal of) Unrealized losses on
(13)
(8)
(1)
operational investment securities
Balance of Operational Investment Securities
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Acquisition cost
Figures on the
Figures on the
Acquisition cost
quarterly
consolidated B/S
consolidated B/S
Listed
2,473
18,172
3,111
20,733
Unlisted
77,445
85,748
79,745
89,189
Total
79,919
103,921
82,857
109,923
5
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
(Outline of Fund Operations)
In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, success fees rose from the same period last year due progress made for the exits of SV4 Series and JAFCO Asia Technology Fund VI L.P.
(Millions of yen)
For the year
For the three months
For the three
Annualized
ended
months ended
ended
comparison
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
[(B)x4]/(A) (%)
(A)
(B)
Income from partnership
5,425
1,162
1,668
123.0
management
Management fees
4,837
1,032
1,063
87.9
Success fees
587
130
604
411.9
Note: Management fees and success fees are based on the commitment amount excluding the Company Group's interests.
- Outline of the Quarter's Financial Condition (Outline of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Assets)
In the consolidated fiscal three months ended June 30, 2024, total assets, total liabilities, and net assets decreased mainly due to the payments of income taxes payable and dividends from retained earnings.
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Total assets
165,540
165,086
Current assets
160,489
160,116
Non-current assets
5,051
4,969
Total liabilities
27,900
27,725
Current liabilities
6,566
5,490
Non-current liabilities
21,334
22,235
Net assets
137,639
137,360
.
(3) Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-Looking Statements
Due to the nature of the Company's business, domestic and overseas stock markets as well as the IPO market may cause large fluctuations in its earnings level, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful performance forecasts. Therefore, instead of announcing financial forecasts, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.
6
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
*(i) 67,606
*(i) 62,849
Operational investment securities
103,921
109,923
Investment loss reserves
(13,754)
(14,734)
Other
2,715
2,078
Total current assets
160,489
160,116
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
362
353
Furniture and fixture
56
62
Total property, plant and equipment
419
416
Intangible assets
Software
45
36
Total intangible assets
45
36
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,581
3,477
Long-term loans receivable
279
251
Deferred tax assets
349
410
Other
376
375
Total investments and other assets
4,586
4,516
Total non-current assets
5,051
4,969
Total assets
165,540
165,086
*see note (i) on P.11
7
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term borrowings
115
115
Income taxes payable
1,709
1,023
Provision for bonuses
312
275
Allowance for extraordinary compensation for
56
－
directors
Other
4,372
4,076
Total current liabilities
6,566
5,490
Non-current liabilities
Convertible-bond-type
bonds with share
15,000
15,000
acquisition rights
Retirement benefit liability
349
351
Deferred tax liabilities
5,787
6,697
Other
197
186
Total non-current liabilities
21,334
22,235
Total liabilities
27,900
27,725
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
33,251
33,251
Capital surplus
32,806
32,806
Retained earnings
54,424
51,802
Treasury shares
(3,871)
(3,871)
Total shareholders' equity
116,611
113,988
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference
on
available-for-sale
18,150
20,127
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,878
3,244
Total accumulated
other
comprehensive
21,028
23,372
income
Total net assets
137,639
137,360
Total liabilities and net assets
165,540
165,086
8
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Income)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Net sales
Revenue from operational investment securities
3,572
3,407
Income from investment partnership management
1,162
1,668
Other sales
0
4
Total net sales
4,735
5,080
Cost of sales
Cost of operational investment securities
1,727
949
Other costs
254
406
Total cost of sales
1,981
1,356
Gross profit
2,753
3,724
(Reversal of) Additions to investment loss reserves
1,055
955
(Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational
8)
1)
investment securities
1,707
2,770
Gross profit - net
(
(
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,106
1,137
Operating profit
601
1,633
Non-operating income
Interest income
81
80
Dividend income
47
52
Foreign exchange gains
86
－
Miscellaneous income
34
3
Total non-operating income
249
135
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
0
0
Foreign exchange losses
－
29
Miscellaneous losses
－
3
Total non-operating expenses
0
33
Ordinary profit
850
1,735
Extraordinary income
Total extraordinary income
－
－
Extraordinary losses
Total extraordinary losses
－
－
Profit before income taxes
850
1,735
Income taxes - current
30
718
Income taxes - deferred
36)
119)
( 6)
( 598
Total income taxes
Profit
(
857
1,136
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
－
－
Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
857
1,136
stockholders
9
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Profit
857
1,136
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
3,556
1,977
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
478
365
Total other comprehensive income
4,034
2,343
Comprehensive income
4,891
3,480
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to
4,891
3,480
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
－
－
controlling interests
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JAFCO Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 03:05:01 UTC.