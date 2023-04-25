JAFCO : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
[Japanese GAAP]
(Summary of Japanese announcement)
(Japanese yen figures less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million]
[%]
JAFCO Group Co.,
Ltd. stockholders
[¥ million]
[%]
For the year ended March
14,073
(49.2)
(4,414)
-
(3,048)
-
40,571
169.0
31, 2023
For the year ended March
27,677
28.7
16,876
88.2
18,360
56.8
15,080
(60.8)
31, 2022
Note:
Comprehensive income
Year ended March 31, 2023:
(¥20,795 million) [-%]
Year ended March 31, 2022:
¥25,678 million [(36.9%)]
Net income per
Fully diluted net
Return
Ordinary income/
Operating income/
income per share
on equity
total assets
net sales
share [¥]
[¥]
[%]
[%]
[%]
For the year ended
586.92
-
24.7
(1.6)
(31.4)
March 31, 2023
For the year ended
192.50
-
7.3
7.4
61.0
March 31, 2022
(Ref.) Equity method investment gain or loss Year ended Mar. 31, 2023: ¥- million
Year ended Mar. 31, 2022: ¥- million
(Note) The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split as of February 1, 2022. "Net income per share" was calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
[%]
per share [¥]
As of March 31, 2023
159,847
130,745
81.8
2,404.11
As of March 31, 2022
233,024
197,390
84.7
2,769.16
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2023: ¥130,745 million
As of March 31, 2022: ¥197,390 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financial activities
at end of period
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
For the year ended
(7,245)
69,640
(46,225)
69,481
March 31, 2023
For the year ended
(12,958)
748
(43,474)
52,603
March 31, 2022
2. Dividends
Dividend per share [¥]
Total
Dividend/
End of
dividends
Payout ratio
shareholders'
(Record date)
End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q
Total
paid
[consolidated]
equity
the year
[¥ million]
[consolidated]
For the year ended
-
-
-
51.00
51.00
3,635
26.5%
3.0%
March 31, 2022
For the year ended
-
-
-
150.00
150.00
8,157
25.6%
7.8%
March 31, 2023
For the year ending
-
-
-
-
-
-
March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
Notes: The dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023 is based on current plans. The forecast of dividend for the year ending March 31, 2024 is unfixed. The Company set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) effective fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, but from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 onwards, the policy will be changed to the greater of 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) or 50% of net income.
Dividend/ Shareholders' equity: Dividend per share/ Shareholders' equity per share (initial and term-end average value)
3. Business Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Volatility in stock markets and the IPO environment in Japan and overseas causes performance to fluctuate, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful forecasts in earnings. Therefore, instead of announcing projections, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.
*Other Information
Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period: None
Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors
Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None
② Changes in accounting principles other than ① : None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
④ Correction of prior period errors: None
Number of issued shares (common stock) ① Number of issued shares (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023: 56,060,000
As of March 31, 2022: 80,910,000
Number of treasury shares
As of March 31, 2023:
1,675,979
As of March 31, 2022: 9,628,015
Average number of shares
Year ended March 31, 2023:
69,126,546
Year ended March 31, 2022:
78,338,168
Note: The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split as of February 1, 2022. "Average number of shares" was calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(Reference) Summary of Unconsolidated Performance
Unconsolidated Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Figures with % indicate the year-on-year rate of change)
(1) Unconsolidated Operating Results
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million]
[%]
JAFCO Group Co.,
Ltd. stockholders
[¥ million]
[%]
For the year ended March
13,156
(50.5)
(4,514)
-
(1,169)
-
42,502
186.3
31, 2023
For the year ended March
26,589
30.3
16,542
98.9
18,099
66.1
14,840
(60.7)
31, 2022
Net income per
Fully diluted net
share [¥]
income per share [¥]
For the year ended
614.85
-
March 31, 2023
For the year ended
189.44
-
March 31, 2022
Note: The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split as of February 1, 2022. "Net income per share" was calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Unconsolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
[%]
per share [¥]
As of March 31, 2023
153,205
126,739
82.7
2,330.45
As of March 31, 2022
225,528
192,558
85.4
2,701.36
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of March 31,
2023:
¥126,739 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥192,558 million
*These financial results are not subject to audit procedures.
*Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements and other notes
(Access to the financial supplement materials)
The presentation material for the year ended March 31, 2023 will be released on the Company's website on April 26, 2023.
*Note to XBRL
Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements.
1. Outline of Operating Results
(1) Outline of Operating Results
In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively the "Company Group") posted net sales of ¥14,073 million, (down 49.2% from ¥27,677 million for the previous fiscal year), operating loss of ¥4,414 million (previous fiscal year: operating income of ¥16,876 million), ordinary loss of ¥3,048 million (previous fiscal year: ordinary income of ¥18,360 million), and profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders of ¥40,571 million (up 169.0% from ¥15,080 million).
During the current fiscal year, there were five portfolio IPOs (five in Japan and none overseas), but hit by a harsh market environment, investment multiple declined, capital gains remained at a low level and additions to investment loss reserves rose.
During the current fiscal year, the Company sold its entire holdings in Nomura Research Institute, Inc. (23,968,100 shares of common stock, excluding shares less than one unit). As a result, gains on sale of ¥63,796 million were recorded (of which, extraordinary gains were ¥62,783 million).
(Outline of Capital Gains)
There were five portfolio IPOs (five in Japan and none overseas), but hit by a harsh market environment, investment multiple declined and capital gains remained at a low level. Capital gains plunged compared to the previous consolidated fiscal year, when there was a major IPO.
(Millions of Yen)
Year ended
Year ended
Comparison (%)
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
(B) / (A)
(A)
(B)
Revenues from operational
20,257
9,665
47.7
investment securities (1)
Proceeds from sale of securities
20,147
9,523
47.3
Dividend and interest income
109
142
130.7
Cost of operational investment
7,619
5,981
78.5
securities (2)
Cost of securities sold
6,848
5,508
80.4
Impairment
770
473
61.4
Capital gains (1) - (2)
12,638
3,684
29.2
Multiple (1) / (2)
2.66
1.62
-
Capital gains on listed shares
12,596
3,026
24.0
Capital gains on unlisted shares
41
658
1,586.4
Gain on sale
3,142
2,153
68.5
Loss on sale
3,100
1,495
48.2
(Outline of Investment Loss Reserves)
In the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company recorded significant investment losses reserves in the fourth quarter based on the possibility of a deteriorating market environment and market slowdown for exits. As a result, the balance of investment loss reserves increased as additions to investment loss reserves significantly exceeded reversals. The ratio of reserves to the balance of unlisted operational investment securities also rose.
Please note that general reserves were fully reversed at the end of the current consolidated fiscal year due to its small balance.
(Millions of Yen)
Year ended
Year ended
Comparison (%)
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
(B) / (A)
(A)
(B)
Additions to investment loss reserves (1)
1,108
7,853
708.4
Company-by-company
1,137
7,969
700.5
reserves
(Reversal of) General reserves
(29)
(116)
-
Reversal of investment loss reserves (2)
3,094
2,369
76.6
Net additions = (1)-(2)
(1,985)
5,484
-
(minus figures are reversals)
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Balance of investment loss reserves
8,969
14,490
Company-by-company reserves
8,853
14,490
General reserves
116
-
Ratio to all unlisted operational investment securities
12.1%
17.0%
(Outline of Balance of Operational Investment Securities)
The balance of operational investment securities rose due to steady investment mainly in startup companies.