  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8595   JP3389900006

JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.

(8595)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:51:12 2023-04-26 am EDT
1736.00 JPY   -7.61%
04/25Jafco : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/23Certain Common Stock of Linkers Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-APR-2023.
CI
04/05Metagen Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it expects to receive ¥1.33 billion in funding from Keio Innovation Initiative Inc., JAFCO Group Co., Ltd., Fast Track Initiative, Inc., JIC Venture Growth Investments Co., Ltd.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAFCO : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

04/25/2023 | 11:57pm EDT
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

The original disclosure in Japanese was released on April 26, 2023 at 12:45 (GMT+9).

This is a summary translation of a press release made in Japanese for convenience only.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Ticker: 8595)

Contact: Investor Relations

1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku,

Tel: +81-50-3734-2025

Tokyo 105-6324 Japan

ir@jafco.co.jp

https://www.jafco.co.jp/english/

April 26, 2023

Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japanese GAAP]

(Summary of Japanese announcement)

(Japanese yen figures less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

[¥ million]

[%]

[¥ million]

[%]

[¥ million]

[%]

JAFCO Group Co.,

Ltd. stockholders

[¥ million]

[%]

For the year ended March

14,073

(49.2)

(4,414)

-

(3,048)

-

40,571

169.0

31, 2023

For the year ended March

27,677

28.7

16,876

88.2

18,360

56.8

15,080

(60.8)

31, 2022

Note:

Comprehensive income

Year ended March 31, 2023:

(¥20,795 million) [-%]

Year ended March 31, 2022:

¥25,678 million [(36.9%)]

Net income per

Fully diluted net

Return

Ordinary income/

Operating income/

income per share

on equity

total assets

net sales

share [¥]

[¥]

[%]

[%]

[%]

For the year ended

586.92

-

24.7

(1.6)

(31.4)

March 31, 2023

For the year ended

192.50

-

7.3

7.4

61.0

March 31, 2022

(Ref.) Equity method investment gain or loss Year ended Mar. 31, 2023: ¥- million

Year ended Mar. 31, 2022: ¥- million

(Note) The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split as of February 1, 2022. "Net income per share" was calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

[%]

per share [¥]

As of March 31, 2023

159,847

130,745

81.8

2,404.11

As of March 31, 2022

233,024

197,390

84.7

2,769.16

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2023: ¥130,745 million

As of March 31, 2022: ¥197,390 million

1

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financial activities

at end of period

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

For the year ended

(7,245)

69,640

(46,225)

69,481

March 31, 2023

For the year ended

(12,958)

748

(43,474)

52,603

March 31, 2022

2. Dividends

Dividend per share [¥]

Total

Dividend/

End of

dividends

Payout ratio

shareholders'

(Record date)

End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q

Total

paid

[consolidated]

equity

the year

[¥ million]

[consolidated]

For the year ended

-

-

-

51.00

51.00

3,635

26.5%

3.0%

March 31, 2022

For the year ended

-

-

-

150.00

150.00

8,157

25.6%

7.8%

March 31, 2023

For the year ending

-

-

-

-

-

-

March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

Notes: The dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023 is based on current plans. The forecast of dividend for the year ending March 31, 2024 is unfixed. The Company set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) effective fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, but from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 onwards, the policy will be changed to the greater of 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) or 50% of net income.

Dividend/ Shareholders' equity: Dividend per share/ Shareholders' equity per share (initial and term-end average value)

3. Business Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Volatility in stock markets and the IPO environment in Japan and overseas causes performance to fluctuate, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful forecasts in earnings. Therefore, instead of announcing projections, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.

*Other Information

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period: None
  2. Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors
  • Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None

Changes in accounting principles other than : None

  • Changes in accounting estimates: None

  1. Correction of prior period errors: None

  2. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    Number of issued shares (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023: 56,060,000

As of March 31, 2022: 80,910,000

  • Number of treasury shares

As of March 31, 2023:

1,675,979

As of March 31, 2022: 9,628,015

  • Average number of shares

Year ended March 31, 2023:

69,126,546

Year ended March 31, 2022:

78,338,168

Note: The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split as of February 1, 2022. "Average number of shares" was calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

2

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(Reference) Summary of Unconsolidated Performance

Unconsolidated Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Figures with % indicate the year-on-year rate of change)

(1) Unconsolidated Operating Results

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

[¥ million]

[%]

[¥ million]

[%]

[¥ million]

[%]

JAFCO Group Co.,

Ltd. stockholders

[¥ million]

[%]

For the year ended March

13,156

(50.5)

(4,514)

-

(1,169)

-

42,502

186.3

31, 2023

For the year ended March

26,589

30.3

16,542

98.9

18,099

66.1

14,840

(60.7)

31, 2022

Net income per

Fully diluted net

share [¥]

income per share [¥]

For the year ended

614.85

-

March 31, 2023

For the year ended

189.44

-

March 31, 2022

Note: The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split as of February 1, 2022. "Net income per share" was calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Unconsolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

[%]

per share [¥]

As of March 31, 2023

153,205

126,739

82.7

2,330.45

As of March 31, 2022

225,528

192,558

85.4

2,701.36

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of March 31,

2023:

¥126,739 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥192,558 million

*These financial results are not subject to audit procedures.

*Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements and other notes

(Access to the financial supplement materials)

The presentation material for the year ended March 31, 2023 will be released on the Company's website on April 26, 2023.

*Note to XBRL

Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements.

3

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

1. Outline of Operating Results

(1) Outline of Operating Results

In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively the "Company Group") posted net sales of ¥14,073 million, (down 49.2% from ¥27,677 million for the previous fiscal year), operating loss of ¥4,414 million (previous fiscal year: operating income of ¥16,876 million), ordinary loss of ¥3,048 million (previous fiscal year: ordinary income of ¥18,360 million), and profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders of ¥40,571 million (up 169.0% from ¥15,080 million).

During the current fiscal year, there were five portfolio IPOs (five in Japan and none overseas), but hit by a harsh market environment, investment multiple declined, capital gains remained at a low level and additions to investment loss reserves rose.

During the current fiscal year, the Company sold its entire holdings in Nomura Research Institute, Inc. (23,968,100 shares of common stock, excluding shares less than one unit). As a result, gains on sale of ¥63,796 million were recorded (of which, extraordinary gains were ¥62,783 million).

(Outline of Capital Gains)

There were five portfolio IPOs (five in Japan and none overseas), but hit by a harsh market environment, investment multiple declined and capital gains remained at a low level. Capital gains plunged compared to the previous consolidated fiscal year, when there was a major IPO.

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended

Year ended

Comparison (%)

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

(B) / (A)

(A)

(B)

Revenues from operational

20,257

9,665

47.7

investment securities (1)

Proceeds from sale of securities

20,147

9,523

47.3

Dividend and interest income

109

142

130.7

Cost of operational investment

7,619

5,981

78.5

securities (2)

Cost of securities sold

6,848

5,508

80.4

Impairment

770

473

61.4

Capital gains (1) - (2)

12,638

3,684

29.2

Multiple (1) / (2)

2.66

1.62

-

Capital gains on listed shares

12,596

3,026

24.0

Capital gains on unlisted shares

41

658

1,586.4

Gain on sale

3,142

2,153

68.5

Loss on sale

3,100

1,495

48.2

4

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(Outline of Investment Loss Reserves)

In the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company recorded significant investment losses reserves in the fourth quarter based on the possibility of a deteriorating market environment and market slowdown for exits. As a result, the balance of investment loss reserves increased as additions to investment loss reserves significantly exceeded reversals. The ratio of reserves to the balance of unlisted operational investment securities also rose.

Please note that general reserves were fully reversed at the end of the current consolidated fiscal year due to its small balance.

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended

Year ended

Comparison (%)

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

(B) / (A)

(A)

(B)

Additions to investment loss reserves (1)

1,108

7,853

708.4

Company-by-company

1,137

7,969

700.5

reserves

(Reversal of) General reserves

(29)

(116)

-

Reversal of investment loss reserves (2)

3,094

2,369

76.6

Net additions = (1)-(2)

(1,985)

5,484

-

(minus figures are reversals)

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Balance of investment loss reserves

8,969

14,490

Company-by-company reserves

8,853

14,490

General reserves

116

-

Ratio to all unlisted operational investment securities

12.1%

17.0%

(Outline of Balance of Operational Investment Securities)

The balance of operational investment securities rose due to steady investment mainly in startup companies.

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Difference between acquisition cost and market

12,510

10,809

value of listed operational investment securities

Securities whose market value

12,510

10,990

exceeds acquisition cost

Securities whose market value

-

(181)

falls below acquisition cost

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended March 31, 2022

Year ended March 31, 2023

(Reversal of) Unrealized losses on operational

-

181

investment securities

5

Disclaimer

JAFCO Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 03:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 15 200 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2023 47 800 M 357 M 357 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,80x
Yield 2023 7,98%
Capitalization 102 B 763 M 763 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,1%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
