JAFCO : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financial activities at end of period [¥ million] [¥ million] [¥ million] [¥ million] For the year ended (7,245) 69,640 (46,225) 69,481 March 31, 2023 For the year ended (12,958) 748 (43,474) 52,603 March 31, 2022 2. Dividends

Dividend per share [¥] Total Dividend/ End of dividends Payout ratio shareholders' (Record date) End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Total paid [consolidated] equity the year [¥ million] [consolidated] For the year ended - - - 51.00 51.00 3,635 26.5% 3.0% March 31, 2022 For the year ended - - - 150.00 150.00 8,157 25.6% 7.8% March 31, 2023 For the year ending - - - - - - March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

Notes: The dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023 is based on current plans. The forecast of dividend for the year ending March 31, 2024 is unfixed. The Company set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) effective fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, but from the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 onwards, the policy will be changed to the greater of 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) or 50% of net income.

Dividend/ Shareholders' equity: Dividend per share/ Shareholders' equity per share (initial and term-end average value)

3. Business Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

Volatility in stock markets and the IPO environment in Japan and overseas causes performance to fluctuate, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful forecasts in earnings. Therefore, instead of announcing projections, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.

*Other Information

Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period: None Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors

Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None

② Changes in accounting principles other than ① : None

Changes in accounting estimates: None

④ Correction of prior period errors: None Number of issued shares (common stock)

① Number of issued shares (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023: 56,060,000 As of March 31, 2022: 80,910,000

Number of treasury shares

As of March 31, 2023: 1,675,979 As of March 31, 2022: 9,628,015

Average number of shares

Year ended March 31, 2023: 69,126,546 Year ended March 31, 2022: 78,338,168

Note: The Company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split as of February 1, 2022. "Average number of shares" was calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.