Press release

July 25, 2024 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

Notice Regarding Investment in MDP Inc.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Keisuke Miyoshi) hereby

announces that it has invested in MDP Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Hironobu Hoshida; hereafter referred to as "MDP") as a strategic partner through funds it manages (JAFCO BO7 Investment Limited Partnership and JAFCO SV7-S Investment Limited Partnership; hereafter collectively referred to as "JAFCO").

Since its establishment in 2009, MDP has rapidly grown as a leading company in digital coupons, which were still in their early phase, guided by its philosophy of bridging people and society through the internet and making contributions to society.

MDP has established a unique position in the digital promotions domain by integrating digital coupons and advertising campaign systems with its consulting capabilities.

Digital coupons

Issuance of digital coupons for product sampling More than 1,000 products including convenience store items, restaurant chain products, and electronic money The flagship Puchi-Gift (R) service distributes up to six million digital coupons per month

Advertising campaign system

Various authentication systems for digital coupon distribution Instant lottery systems, application management, LP design for advertising campaigns, and office support Systems integrated with social media features, welfare services, etc.

Consulting capabilities

Support for distribution strategies, effective social media campaigns, etc. Participation in various projects as a BPO partner



For more information, please contact pr@jafco.co.jp, JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.