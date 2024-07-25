Press release
July 25, 2024 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
Notice Regarding Investment in MDP Inc.
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Keisuke Miyoshi) hereby
announces that it has invested in MDP Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Hironobu Hoshida; hereafter referred to as "MDP") as a strategic partner through funds it manages (JAFCO BO7 Investment Limited Partnership and JAFCO SV7-S Investment Limited Partnership; hereafter collectively referred to as "JAFCO").
Since its establishment in 2009, MDP has rapidly grown as a leading company in digital coupons, which were still in their early phase, guided by its philosophy of bridging people and society through the internet and making contributions to society.
MDP has established a unique position in the digital promotions domain by integrating digital coupons and advertising campaign systems with its consulting capabilities.
- Digital coupons
- Issuance of digital coupons for product sampling
- More than 1,000 products including convenience store items, restaurant chain products, and electronic money
- The flagship Puchi-Gift (R) service distributes up to six million digital coupons per month
- Advertising campaign system
- Various authentication systems for digital coupon distribution
- Instant lottery systems, application management, LP design for advertising campaigns, and office support
- Systems integrated with social media features, welfare services, etc.
- Consulting capabilities
- Support for distribution strategies, effective social media campaigns, etc.
- Participation in various projects as a BPO partner
For more information, please contact pr@jafco.co.jp, JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
Press release
July 25, 2024 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
As a strategic partner, JAFCO will provide business management know-how and corporate/human resources networks to MDP and also promote coordination with the technologies and services possessed by JAFCO's portfolio companies. Going forward, JAFCO and the new MDP will forge the future together by solving the challenges of even more clients and supporting their retail media from multiple angles.
About MDP Inc.
Company name
MDP Inc.
Website
https://mdp.inc/(in Japanese only)
Establishment
July 2009
Address
11F Aoyama Tower Building, 2-24-25Minami-Aoyama,Minato-ku, Tokyo
Business
Provision of one-stop retail media solution for digital coupons usable at convenience
stores, etc., covering everything from coupon procurement and distribution systems
description
to administrative support.
About JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
Company name
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
Website
https://www.jafco.co.jp/english
Establishment
April 1973
Address
24F Toranomon Hills Mori Tower, 1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Business
Venture capital firm with the largest cumulative portfolio in Japan, supporting over
1,000 IPOs. Also has experiences of over 20 years in buyout investment and over
description
30 years in overseas venture investment.
For more information, please contact pr@jafco.co.jp, JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JAFCO Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 02:04:02 UTC.