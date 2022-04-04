Log in
    8595   JP3389900006

JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.

(8595)
  Report
JAFCO : Notice Regarding the Status and the Completion of Share Buyback

04/04/2022 | 11:18pm EDT
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Ticker: 8595) 1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku,Contact: Investor Relations

Tel: +81-50-3734-2025

Tokyo 105-6324 Japan https://www. jafco.co.jp/english/

ir@jafco.co.jp

April 5, 2022

Notice Regarding the Status and the Completion of Share Buyback (Share Buyback Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with

Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") has announced the status of the share buyback based on the Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.

The Company has also announced that, through the following acquisition, it has completed the share buyback based on the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on October 22, 2021.

Please note that the Company's "Policy of future shareholders' returns" (announced on February 10, 2021) stipulates that it plans to cancel treasury shares in a timely manner so that treasury share holdings will be maintained at 3% of the total number of issued shares including treasury shares. The handling of the current holdings of treasury shares is scheduled to be decided at the Board of Directors meeting planned for April 22, 2022.

1.

Type of stock bought back:

JAFCO Group Common stock

2.

Number of shares bought back:

202,200 shares

3.

Total buyback price:

384,868,105 yen

4.

Period:

From April 1, 2022 to April 4, 2022 (Trade basis)

5.

Buyback method:

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

[Reference]

1. Details of the resolution on share buyback at the meeting of the Board of Directors on October 22, 2021

(1) Type of stock:

JAFCO Group Common stock

(2) Number of shares:

2.5 million shares (upper limit) *(i)

(9.6% of the number of outstanding shares excluding treasury shares)

(3) Total buyback price:

15 billion yen (upper limit)

(4) Period:

From October 25, 2021 to June 23, 2022

(excluding the last five business days of each quarter and the five business

days from the first day of the month following the month of quarterly

financial result announcement)

(5) Buyback method:

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

*(i) Due to the 3-for-1 common stock split as of February 1, 2022 (hereinafter the "Stock Split"), the number of shares to be bought back has been changed to 7.5 million shares (upper limit) in accordance with the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors on December 8, 2021.

2. Cumulative number and amount of treasury shares bought back based on the above resolution (as of April 4, 2022)

(1) Number of shares bought back:

(2) Total buyback price:

7,409,800 shares *(ii)

(9.4% of the number of outstanding shares excluding treasury shares at the time of the above resolution)

14,999,931,814 yen

(average buyback price per share: 2,024.3 yen)

*(ii) The number of shares bought back has been converted to reflect the Stock Split.

Disclaimer

JAFCO Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 03:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
