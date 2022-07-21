Log in
    8595   JP3389900006

JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.

(8595)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:15 2022-07-22 am EDT
1816.00 JPY   -1.57%
JAFCO : Summary of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
JAFCO : Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
Miive, Inc. announced that it has received ¥580 million in funding from JAFCO Group Co., Ltd., Z Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
CI
JAFCO : Summary of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

07/21/2022

07/21/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

INDEX

  1. Financial Performance ・・・・・・・・・・ ・ ・ ・ 03 - 12
  2. Investment Activity ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 13 - 19
  3. Assets under Management ・・・・・・・・・・・・ 20 - 25
  4. Our Mission and Approach ・・・・・・・・・・・・ 26 - 29
  5. Appendix ・・・・・・・・・・ ・ ・・・・・・・・・ 30 - 36
  6. Disclaimer ・・・・・・・・・ ・ ・・・・・・・・・ 37

Consolidated financial information reflects only JAFCO's interests.

The contents of this document are based on materials available at the time of its compilation and no guarantee can be made as to the continued accuracy and reliability of the material. The contents may be changed without advance notification. Risks and uncertainties including changes to economic circumstances may cause results and projections to differ materially from those presented in the document. The information in this document is for presentational purposes only and is not an inducement to invest in securities issued by JAFCO Group or JAFCO-operated funds. JAFCO Group holds all rights to this document. With the exception of material taken from other sources, no part of the document may be used or reproduced for any purpose whatsoever without prior permission.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

2

Summary of the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Changes in Operating Environment and Impact on Portfolio Companies

  • Stock market correction continues and remains unpredictable; sensitively susceptible to domestic and international situations
  • Large-scaleIPOs decreased; VC investments are also gradually affected
  • Continue close monitoring of impact on portfolio companies' performance and fundraising

Performance

  • Capital gains totaling ¥0.7 billion on sale of listed/ unlisted shares (¥9.4 billion a year ago)
  • 1 IPO in Japan
  • Performance was sluggish mainly due to a harsh exit environment

Investment

  • ¥16.8 billion on a global basis (¥8.9 billion a year ago)

New Domestic Fund Series

  • Started new fundraising
  • The series consists of a VC investment fund, a buyout investment fund, and funds investing in both of aforementioned funds

Stock compensation

  • The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in June 2022 resolved to introduce the restricted stock compensation plan

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

3

Financial Results (JAFCO's interests)

Total net sales

Capital gains

Income from fund management Management fees Success fees

Additions to investment loss reserves Reversal of investment loss reserves

SG&A expenses

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders

(¥ Million)

Year ended

Three months ended

Annualized

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 A

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022 B

comparison

2021.04-2022.03

2021.04-2021.06

2022.04-2022.06

[B×4]/A

27,677

14,860

2,743

40%

12,638

9,431

689

22%

7,410

4,032

1,009

54%

2,949

728

722

98%

4,461

3,303

287

26%

1,108

302

814

294%

3,094

515

784

101%

4,033

1,039

1,005

100%

16,876

12,348

343

8%

18,360

13,013

1,160

25%

15,080

10,076

886

24%

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

4

Funds under Management

Total Commitments

Net Assets and Distributions

(¥Billion)

Extended Newly raised Under management

(¥Billion)

Distributions

Net assets

600

Amount subject to management fees

(excluding JAFCO's interests, Icon Funds, and Extended)

451.5

200

30.1

6.8

18.9

400

354.6

155.1

332.3

6.1

5.5

9.0

23.6

21.9

100

190.1

201.2

163.8

200

132.0

138.9

140.7

272.9

304.9

339.5

0

21.03

22.03

22.06

0

21.03

22.03

22.06

Exchange rate 21.03: US$1 = ¥110.71 22.03: US$1 = ¥122.39

Note: 1. Figures are rounded to the nearest decimal place

22.06: US$1 = ¥136.68

2. JAFCO's share in operating funds: 40.4％ (21.03), 40.9% (22.03), 42.2% (22.06)

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JAFCO Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
