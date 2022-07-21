JAFCO : Summary of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
07/21/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
INDEX
Financial Performance ・・・・・・・・・・ ・ ・ ・ 03 - 12
Investment Activity ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ 13 - 19
Assets under Management ・・・・・・・・・・・・ 20 - 25
Our Mission and Approach ・・・・・・・・・・・・ 26 - 29
Appendix ・・・・・・・・・・ ・ ・・・・・・・・・ 30 - 36
Disclaimer ・・・・・・・・・ ・ ・・・・・・・・・ 37
Consolidated financial information reflects only JAFCO's interests.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
Summary of the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Changes in Operating Environment and Impact on Portfolio Companies
Stock market correction continues and remains unpredictable; sensitively susceptible to domestic and international situations
Large-scaleIPOs decreased; VC investments are also gradually affected
Continue close monitoring of impact on portfolio companies' performance and fundraising
Performance
Capital gains totaling ¥0.7 billion on sale of listed/ unlisted shares (¥9.4 billion a year ago)
1 IPO in Japan
Performance was sluggish mainly due to a harsh exit environment
Investment
¥16.8 billion on a global basis (¥8.9 billion a year ago)
New Domestic Fund Series
Started new fundraising
The series consists of a VC investment fund, a buyout investment fund, and funds investing in both of aforementioned funds
Stock compensation
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in June 2022 resolved to introduce the restricted stock compensation plan
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
Financial Results (JAFCO's interests)
Total net sales
Capital gains
Income from fund management Management fees Success fees
Additions to investment loss reserves Reversal of investment loss reserves
SG&A expenses
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders
(¥ Million)
Year ended
Three months ended
Annualized
Three months ended
March 31, 2022 A
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022 B
comparison
2021.04-2022.03
2021.04-2021.06
2022.04-2022.06
[B×4]/A
27,677
14,860
2,743
40%
12,638
9,431
689
22%
7,410
4,032
1,009
54%
2,949
728
722
98%
4,461
3,303
287
26%
1,108
302
814
294%
3,094
515
784
101%
4,033
1,039
1,005
100%
16,876
12,348
343
8%
18,360
13,013
1,160
25%
15,080
10,076
886
24%
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
Funds under Management
Total Commitments
Net Assets and Distributions
(¥Billion)
Extended Newly raised Under management
(¥Billion)
Distributions
Net assets
600
Amount subject to management fees
(excluding JAFCO's interests, Icon Funds, and Extended)