JAFCO : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. The original disclosure in Japanese was released on April 21, 2021 at 12:00 (GMT+9). This is a summary translation of a press release made in Japanese for convenience only. JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Ticker: 8595) Contact: Investor Relations 1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tel: +81-50-3734-2025 Tokyo 105-6324 Japan ir@jafco.co.jp https://www.jafco.co.jp/english/ April 21, 2021 Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 [Japanese GAAP] (Summary of Japanese announcement) (Japanese yen figures less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) Consolidated Operating Results (Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to [¥ million] [%] [¥ million] [%] [¥ million] [%] JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders [¥ million] [%] For the year ended March 21,512 (27.9) 8,964 (40.1) 11,707 (31.3) 38,504 225.2 31, 2021 For the year ended March 29,855 15.4 14,970 22.3 17,045 27.1 11,839 16.5 31, 2020 Note: Comprehensive income Year ended March 31, 2021: ¥40,675 million [42.1%] Year ended March 31, 2020: ¥28,616 million [266.1%] Fully diluted net Return Ordinary income/ Operating income/ Profit per share [¥] income per share on equity total assets net sales [¥] [%] [%] [%] For the year ended 1,249.43 - 19.1 4.8 41.7 March 31, 2021 For the year ended 382.76 - 6.7 8.4 50.1 March 31, 2020 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets [¥ million] [¥ million] [%] per share [¥] As of March 31, 2021 262,383 215,237 82.0 7,316.12 As of March 31, 2020 222,059 188,366 84.8 6,089.99 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2021: ¥215, 237 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥188,366 million 1 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents operating activities investing activities financial activities at end of period [¥ million] [¥ million] [¥ million] [¥ million] For the year ended 8 49,154 (13,944) 107,517 March 31, 2021 For the year ended 12,177 (277) (3,581) 72,040 March 31, 2020 2. Dividends Dividend per share [¥] Total Dividend/ End of dividends Payout ratio shareholders' (Record date) End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Total paid [consolidated] equity the year [¥ million] [consolidated] For the year ended - - - 118.00 118.00 3,649 30.8% 3.0% March 31, 2020 For the year ended - - - 138.00 138.00 4,059 11.0% 3.0% March 31, 2021 For the year ending - - - - - - March 31, 2022 (Forecast) Notes: The above dividend for the year ended March 31, 2021 is based on current plans. The forecast of dividend for the year ending March 31, 2022 is unfixed. The Company has set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) effective fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. Dividend/ shareholders' equity: Dividend per share/ shareholders' equity per share (initial and term-end average value) 3. Business Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) Volatility in stock markets and the IPO environment in Japan and overseas causes performance to fluctuate, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful forecasts in earnings. Therefore, instead of announcing projections, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results. *Other Information Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period: None Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None

② Changes in accounting principles other than ① : None

③ Changes in accounting estimates: None

④ Correction of prior period errors: None Number of issued shares (common stock) Number of issued shares (including treasury shares) As of March 31, 2021: 32,550,000 As of March 31, 2020: 32,550,000 Number of treasury shares As of March 31, 2021: 3,130,406 As of March 31, 2020: 1,619,534 Average number of shares Year ended March 31, 2021: 30,817,354 Year ended March 31, 2020: 30,930,598 2 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Reference) Summary of Unconsolidated Performance Unconsolidated Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year) (1) Unconsolidated Operating Results Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to [¥ million] [%] [¥ million] [%] [¥ million] [%] JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders [¥ million] [%] For the year ended March 20,407 (16.8) 8,317 (20.6) 10,896 (33.5) 37,757 223.7 31, 2021 For the year ended March 24,534 (0.5) 10,470 (6.5) 16,377 32.9 11,663 28.7 31, 2020 Profit per share [¥] Fully diluted net income per share [¥] For the year ended 1,225.20 - March 31, 2021 For the year ended 377.08 - March 31, 2020 (2) Unconsolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets [¥ million] [¥ million] [%] per share [¥] As of March 31, 2021 256,461 211,143 82.3 7,176.97 As of March 31, 2020 216,305 185,216 85.6 5,988.17 (Reference) Shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2021: ¥211,143 million As of March 31, 2020: ¥185,216 million *These financial results are not subject to audit procedures. *Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements and other notes (Access to the financial supplement materials) The presentation material for the year ended March 31, 2021 will be released on the Company's website on April 21, 2021. *Note to XBRL Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements. 3 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. 1. Outline of Operating Results (1) Outline of Operating Results In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively the "Company Group") posted net sales of ¥21,512 million, (down 27.9% from ¥29,855 million for the previous fiscal year), operating income of ¥8,964 million (down 40.1% from ¥14,970 million), ordinary income of ¥11,707 million (down 31.3% from ¥17,045 million), and profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders was ¥38,504 million (up 225.2% from ¥11,839 million). During the current fiscal year, there were six portfolio IPOs (five in Japan and one overseas), and capital gains decreased year-on-year as a result. Meanwhile, additions to investment loss reserves rose due mainly to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic. With regard to the impact of the new coronavirus and the Company's response, please refer to the presentation material which will be released on the Company's website. In the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company sold 15,500,000 common shares in Nomura Research Institute, Inc. (hereinafter "NRI") (39.3% of the Company's total shareholdings in NRI of 39,468,150 shares), which had been held purely for the purpose of investment, based on a resolution made by the board of directors. As a result, ¥44,764 million in gain on sale of investment securities was recorded as an extraordinary gain. (Outline of Capital Gains) Although capital gains on the sale of listed shares increased from the previous year due to six portfolio IPOs (five in Japan and one overseas), overall capital gains including those on the sale of other shares decreased in the current fiscal year. (Millions of Yen) Year ended Year ended Comparison (%) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (B) / (A) (A) (B) Revenues from operational 23,697 16,164 68.2 investment securities (1) Proceeds from sale of securities 23,540 16,074 68.3 Dividend and interest income 156 90 57.8 Cost of operational investment 8,337 4,903 58.8 securities (2) Cost of securities sold 8,116 4,903 60.4 Impairment 221 - - Capital gains (1) - (2) 15,359 11,260 73.3 Multiple (1) / (2) 2.84 3.30 - Capital gains on listed shares 2,627 7,567 288.0 Capital gains on unlisted shares 12,732 3,693 29.0 Gain on sale 16,726 4,435 26.5 Loss on sale 3,994 742 18.6 4 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Outline of Investment Loss Reserves) In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, additions to investment loss reserves rose due to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic. The ratio of reserves to the balance of unlisted operational investment securities also increased. (Millions of Yen) Year ended Year ended Comparison (%) March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (B) / (A) (A) (B) Additions to investment loss reserves (1) 3,084 3,483 112.9 Company-by-company 3,731 3,541 94.9 reserves (Reversal of) General reserves (647) (58) - Reversal of investment loss reserves (2) 3,599 803 22.3 Net additions = (1)-(2) (514) 2,679 - (minus figures are reversals) (Millions of Yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Balance of investment loss reserves 8,229 10,917 Company-by-company reserves 8,026 10,772 General reserves 203 145 Ratio to all unlisted operational investment securities 14.9％ 17.3％ (Outline of Balance of Operational Investment Securities) The balance of operational investment securities rose in the consolidated year ended March 31, 2021 because of IPOs of portfolio companies, etc. (Millions of Yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Difference between acquisition cost and market 6,975 14,850 value of listed operational investment securities Securities whose market value 7,126 14,850 exceeds acquisition cost Securities whose market value (151) - falls below acquisition cost (Millions of Yen) Year ended March 31, 2020 Year ended March 31, 2021 (Reversal of) Unrealized losses on operational (88) (150) investment securities 5 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. Balance of Operational Investment Securities (Millions of Yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Acquisition cost Figures on the Acquisition cost Figures on the consolidated B/S consolidated B/S Listed 1,494 8,470 1,594 16,444 Unlisted 54,696 55,061 62,511 63,102 Total 56,191 63,532 64,105 79,547 Note: 1. Investments in other funds (investment in funds managed by third parties) have been included in investment securities holdings since the end of the previous fiscal year. 2. The differences in "Acquisition cost" and "Figures on the consolidated balance sheets" for "Unlisted" securities only reflect foreign exchange translation difference. (Outline of Fund Operations) Management fees from JAFCO SV6 Fund Series (SV6) and JAFCO Taiwan I Venture Capital Limited Partnership, both established in the previous fiscal year, increased. (Millions of Yen) Year ended March 31, 2020 Year ended March 31, 2021 Comparison (%) (A) (B) (B) / (A) Income from partnership 6,155 5,340 86.8 management Fund management 2,586 2,871 111.0 fees Success fees 3,569 2,469 69.2 Note: Fund management fees and success fees are based on commitment amount excluding the Company Group's commitment. Outline of Financial Condition Outline of assets, liabilities, and net assets Assets and liabilities increased mainly due to changes in the market value of investment securities holdings. In the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company sold 39.3% of its shareholdings in NRI and passed a resolution to implement a share buyback up to ¥35,000 million, which is equivalent to after-tax sales proceeds of NRI shares. As a result, shares totaling ¥10,154 million had been bought back as of the end of the current consolidated fiscal year. (Millions of Yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Total assets 222,059 262,383 Current assets 128,421 177,455 Non-current assets 93,637 84,928 Total liabilities 33,693 47,145 Current liabilities 7,582 20,351 Non-current liabilities 26,110 26,794 Net assets 188,366 215,237 6 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (ii) Outline of cash flows (Millions of Yen) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Amount Amount Main factor Cash flows from operating activities 12,177 8 Revenue from the sale of operational investment securities, etc. (277) Revenue from the sale of Cash flows from investing activities 49,154 investment securities (NRI shares) Cash flows from financing activities (3,581) (13,944) Expenditure related to share Buyback, etc. Other (156) 258 Exchange rate fluctuation Term-end balance of cash and cash 72,040 107,517 equivalents [5,776] [7,843] [Of which, interests in funds] Note: JAFCO Group's uncalled commitments to JAFCO-managed funds as of March 31, 2021 were ¥31,624 million, compared with ¥31,939 million at the end of previous full year. (Cash flow indices) Fiscal year ended March 2017 March 2018 March 2019 March 2020 March 2021 Equity ratio (%) 87.4 83.7 88.6 84.8 82.0 Market price-based equity ratio (%) 69.7 81.4 66.6 39.2 73.8 Cash flows/ Interest-bearing debt ratio (year) 0.3 0.1 - 0.0 14.3 Interest coverage ratio (times) 300.5 202.8 - 7,727.8 7.7 Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity / total assets Market price-based equity ratio: Market capitalization/ total assets Cash flow/ interest-bearing debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt/ cash flows Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows/ interest expense Notes: 1. Market capitalization is based on the number of issued shares excluding treasury shares. Operating cash flows are used as cash flows. The interest-bearing debts include all the liabilities on the balance sheets, whose interest is being paid. Cash flows/ interest-bearing debt ratio and interest coverage ratio for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are not shown because operating cash flows were negative. Policy on Distribution of Profits and Dividends for the Current Fiscal Year/ Next Fiscal Year In February 2021, JAFCO Group passed a resolution to implement a share buyback up to the total acquisition costs of ¥35 billion and not exceeding 7 million shares (acquisition period: until February 11, 2022). Concurrently, it announced the policy on future shareholder returns, which stipulates that if the sum of cash and equivalents and mark-to-market valuation (after tax) of NRI shares exceeds the amount of funds necessary for future investments (currently about ¥120 billion) by a certain amount, the Company will consider a share buyback. In the current consolidated fiscal year, shares totaling ¥10,154 million were bought back based on the above resolution. Regarding the dividend, the Company has set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value). For the current fiscal year, it plans to pay ¥138 per share (previous full year: ¥118 per share) based on the above indicator. The Company remains committed to secure necessary funds required to continue investment under any circumstances, while maintaining a good balance between proactive investment based on our investment policy and continuous shareholder returns. 7 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. 2. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards Valuation of unlisted securities and the scope of consolidation for funds, which are essential for the proper representation of the JAFCO Group's financial conditions and operating performance, differ between Japanese Accounting Standards and IFRS. At present, we consider Japanese Accounting Standards reasonable and have no immediate plans to convert to IFRS for the preparation of consolidated financial statement. 8 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. 3. Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 69,540 107,517 Operational investment securities 63,532 79,547 Investment loss reserves (8,229) (10,917) Securities 2,500 － Other 1,078 1,307 Total current assets 128,421 177,455 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings, net 332 295 Furniture and fixture 102 75 Total property, plant and equipment 435 370 Intangible assets Software 222 228 Total intangible assets 222 228 Investments and other assets Investment securities 92,131 83,578 Investments in capital 0 0 Long-term loans receivable 117 162 Deferred tax assets 334 193 Other 396 394 Total investments and other assets 92,980 84,329 Total non-current assets 93,637 84,928 Total assets 222,059 262,383 9 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Millions of yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Liabilities Current liabilities Current portion of long-term borrowings 234 15 Income taxes payable 4,344 17,124 Provision for bonuses 226 257 Allowance for extraordinary compensation for 89 86 directors Other 2,688 2,867 Total current liabilities 7,582 20,351 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 15 100 Retirement benefit liability 434 427 Deferred tax liabilities 25,528 26,148 Other 132 119 Total non-current liabilities 26,110 26,794 Total liabilities 33,693 47,145 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 33,251 33,251 Capital surplus 32,806 32,806 Retained earnings 67,643 102,497 Treasury shares (7,587) (17,741) Total shareholders' equity 126,113 150,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 61,529 63,688 securities Foreign currency translation adjustment 723 735 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 62,252 64,424 Total net assets 188,366 215,237 Total liabilities and net assets 222,059 262,383 10 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Income) (Millions of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Net sales Revenue from operational investment securities 23,697 16,164 Income from investment partnership management 6,155 5,340 Other sales 1 6 Total net sales 29,855 21,512 Cost of sales Cost of operational investment securities 8,337 4,903 Other costs 3,061 795 Total cost of sales 11,399 5,699 Gross profit 18,455 15,812 (Reversal of) Additions to investment loss reserves (514) 2,679 (Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational (88) (150) investment securities Gross profit - net 19,059 13,284 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,088 4,319 Operating profit 14,970 8,964 Non-operating income Interest income 109 69 Dividend income 2,040 1,409 Foreign exchange gains － 354 Gain on investment in other funds － 907 Miscellaneous income 19 21 Total non-operating income 2,169 2,761 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1 1 Foreign exchange losses 76 － Contribution to an investee 11 11 Commission for purchase of treasury shares － 5 Miscellaneous losses 5 0 Total non-operating expenses 94 18 Ordinary profit 17,045 11,707 Extraordinary income Gain on sale of investment securities － 44,764 Total extraordinary income － 44,764 Extraordinary losses Total extraordinary losses － － Profit before income taxes 17,045 56,471 Income taxes - current 5,214 18,076 Income taxes - deferred (7) (108) Total income taxes 5,206 17,967 Profit 11,839 38,504 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests － － Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. 11,839 38,504 stakeholders 11 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income) (Millions of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Profit 11,839 38,504 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 16,809 2,159 Foreign currency translation adjustment (31) 11 Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests 16,777 2,171 28,616 40,675 28,616 40,675 － － 12 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Previous Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of current 33,251 32,806 59,268 (7,586) 117,739 period Change of items during the period Dividends of surplus (3,464) (3,464) Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. 11,839 11,839 stockholders Purchase of treasury shares (1) (1) Net change of items other than shareholders' equity Total change of items during － － 8,374 (1) 8,373 the period Balance at end of period 33,251 32,806 67,643 (7,587) 126,113 Other accumulated comprehensive income Total Valuation Foreign currency Total other difference on accumulated net assets translation available-for-sale comprehensive adjustment securities income Balance at beginning of current 44,719 755 45,475 163,215 period Change of items during the period Dividends of surplus (3,464) Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. 11,839 stockholders Purchase of treasury shares (1) Net change of items other 16,809 (31) 16,777 16,777 than shareholders' equity Total change of items during 16,809 (31) 16,777 25,151 the period Balance at end of period 61,529 723 62,252 188,366 13 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. Current Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (Millions of yen) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of period 33,251 32,806 67,643 (7,587) 126,113 Changes during period Dividends of surplus (3,649) (3,649) Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. 38,504 38,504 stockholders Purchase of treasury shares (10,154) (10,154) Disposition of treasury (0) 0 0 shares Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during period － － 34,854 (10,154) 24,700 Balance at end of period 33,251 32,806 102,497 (17,741) 150,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Total Total net Foreign currency accumulated difference on assets translation other available-for-sale adjustment comprehensive securities income Balance at beginning of period 61,529 723 62,252 188,366 Changes during period Dividends of surplus (3,649) Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. 38,504 stockholders Purchase of treasury shares (10,154) Disposition of treasury 0 shares Net changes in items other 2,159 11 2,171 2,171 than shareholders' equity Total changes during period 2,159 11 2,171 26,871 Balance at end of period 63,688 735 64,424 215,237 14 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 17,045 56,471 Depreciation 189 192 Increase (decrease) in allowance for investment loss (514) 2,679 Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses 31 30 Increase (decrease) in allowance for extraordinary － (2) compensation for directors Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability (18) (7) (Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational (88) (150) investment securities Interest and dividend income (2,149) (1,478) Interest expenses 1 1 Foreign exchange losses (gains) 151 (500) Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities － (44,764) Gain on investments in other funds － (907) Decrease (increase) in investment securities for sale (5,340) (7,881) Other, net 2,325 424 Subtotal 11,632 4,107 Interest and dividends received 2,149 1,478 Interest paid (1) (1) Income taxes paid (2,396) (5,576) Income taxes refund 793 0 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,177 8 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (88) (55) Purchase of intangible assets (84) (72) Proceeds from sale of investment securities 41 48,253 Long-term loan advances (128) (62) Proceeds from collection of long-term loans 18 17 receivable Payment for investments in other funds － (176) Proceeds from share of profits on investments in － 1,295 other funds Increase in other investments and assets (41) (50) Decrease in other investments and assets 5 5 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (277) 49,154 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings － 100 Repayments of long-term borrowings (116) (234) Dividends paid (3,464) (3,650) Purchase of treasury shares (1) (10,160) Proceeds from sale of treasury shares － 0 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,581) (13,944) Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash (156) 258 equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,162 35,476 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 63,878 72,040 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period * 72,040 * 107,517 *see notes (i) (ii) on P16 15 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (5) Notes for Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on premise of going concern) None (Related to consolidated statements of income) Selling, general and administrative expenses (major items) (Millions of Yen) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Directors' compensation 201 199 Allowance for extraordinary compensation for directors 89 84 Salaries 1,249 1,181 Bonuses to employees 446 392 Retirement benefit expenses 90 83 Rental expenses 197 189 Taxes and dues 592 1,192 (Related to consolidated statements of cash flows) Relationship between the balance of cash and cash equivalents as of the year-end and the items stated in the consolidated balance sheets (Millions of Yen) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Cash and time deposits 69,540 107,517 Securities 2,500 - Cash and cash equivalents 72,040 107,517 (ii) Breakdown of JAFCO's interest of cash and cash equivalents in funds (Millions of Yen) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Cash and time deposits 5,776 7,843 Securities － － Cash and cash equivalents 5,776 7,843 The Company Group's uncalled commitments to funds managed by the Company Group as of March 31, 2021 were ¥31,624 million, compared with ¥31,939 million as of the end of previous full year. (Segment information) Previous consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2019 -March 31, 2020) and current consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2020 -March 31, 2021) Since the JAFCO Group carries out managements of funds as a single business segment, business segment information is not presented. (Notes on marketable securities) Held-to-maturity bonds None 16 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (ii) Available-for-sale securities (Millions of Yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Type Figures on the Acquisition cost Difference Figures on the Acquisition cost Difference consolidated B/S consolidated B/S Operational investment securities (1) Stock 7,983 856 7,126 16,444 1,594 14,850 (2) Bond - - - - - - (3) Others - - - - - - Subtotal 7,983 856 7,126 16,444 1,594 14,850 Securities Investment securities (1) Stock 90,480 9,319 81,160 82,156 5,851 76,305 whose B/S amount (2) Bond - - - - - - exceeds (3) Others - - - - - - acquisition cost Subtotal 90,480 9,319 81,160 82,156 5,851 76,305 Marketable securities (1) Stock - - - - - - (2) Bond - - - - - - (3) Others - - - - - - Subtotal - - - - - - Total 98,463 10,175 88,287 98,601 7,445 91,156 Operational investment securities (1) Stock 487 638 (151) - - - (2) Bond - - - - - - (3) Others - - - - - - Subtotal 487 638 (151) - - - Securities Investment securities (1) Stock 34 51 (17) 21 32 (10) whose B/S amount (2) Bond - - - - - - falls below acquisition (3) Others - - - - - - cost Subtotal 34 51 (17) 21 32 (10) Marketable securities (1) Stock - - - - - - (2) Bond - - - - - - (3) Others 2,500 2,500 - - - - Subtotal 2,500 2,500 - - - - Total 3,021 3,190 (168) 21 32 (10) Grand total 101,485 13,366 88,118 98,622 7,477 91,145 17 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Millions of Yen) Note: 1. The following items are not included in the above table because they have no market value, making it difficult to determine fair value. (Millions of Yen) As of March 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2021 Figures on the consolidated B/S Figures on the consolidated B/S Available-for-sale securities Operational investment securities Unlisted stock 53,352 61,060 Unlisted domestic and foreign bonds 938 1,271 Others 770 770 Investment securities Unlisted stock 776 794 Others 647 412 (iii) Available-for-sale securities which were sold (Millions of Yen) For the year ended March 31, 2020 For the year ended March 31, 2021 Proceeds Total gain on Total loss on Proceeds Total gain on Total loss on from sale sale sale from sale sale sale Operational 23,540 19,418 (3,994) 16,074 11,912 (742) investment securities Investment securities 39 8 (11) 48,257 44,767 － Total 23,579 19,427 (4,006) 64,331 56,680 (742) (iv) Impairment of securities In the current fiscal year, no impairment losses (write-down of acquisition cost) were recorded on available-for-sale securities (including those which are extremely difficult to determine fair value). Impairment losses of ¥221 million on available-for-sale securities (all operational investment securities) were recorded in the previous year. 18 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Per share information) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Net assets per share [¥] 6,089.99 Net assets per share [¥] 7,316.12 Profit per share [¥] 382.76 Profit per share [¥] 1,249.43 Notes: 1. Fully diluted profit per share is not shown because there are no dilutive potential shares. 2. Profit per share is calculated based on the following data. For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 Profit per share Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., 11,839 38,504 Ltd. stockholders (¥ million) Amount not appertaining to － － common stock shareholders (¥ million) Profit related to common shares attributable 11,839 38,504 to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders (¥ million) Weighted average number of common 30,930 30,817 shares (thousand shares) (Significant subsequent events) None 19 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. 4. Other Information Investments and IPOs Investments (Millions of Yen) Year ended March 31, 2020 Year ended March 31, 2021 (A) (B) Comparison (%) Amount No. of Amount No. of (B) / (A) (A) companies (B) companies Equity (Japan) 24,883 35 21,491 35 86.4 (USA) 8,425 24 7,637 18 90.6 (Asia) 1,459 12 3,684 13 252.4 Total 34,769 71 32,813 66 94.4 Notes: 1. Investment amount is a total of investments by the Company Group and funds. 2. Investments denominated in foreign currencies are translated into yen on a quarterly basis using the exchange rate at the end of each quarter. 3．Overseas investments made in the venture investment division in Japan are included in Japan. (ii) IPOs (Japan) (Millions of Yen) For the year ended March 31, 2020 For the year ended March 31, 2021 Number of IPOs 3 5 Investment cost (1) 1,293 2,388 Market value at IPOs (2) 13,396 35,210 Multiple (2)/(1) 10.4 14.7 Notes: 1. "Investment cost" and "Market value at IPO" are total amounts by the Company Group and funds. 2. "Market value at IPO" is calculated by multiplying the number of shares held prior to the IPO by first price. (Overseas) (Millions of Yen) For the year ended March 31, 2020 For the year ended March 31, 2021 Number of IPOs 1 1 Investment cost (1) 886 302 Market value at IPOs (2) 13,881 2,315 Multiple (2)/(1) 15.7 7.7 Notes: 1. "Investment cost" and "Market value at IPO" are total amounts by the Company Group and funds. Exchange rate at the time of IPO is used for conversion. 2. "Market value at IPO" is calculated by multiplying the number of shares held prior to the IPO by first price. 20 JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (2) Establishment of Funds Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (i) Newly established funds: (Millions of USD) Fund name Total commitments as of March 31, 2021 Icon Ventures VII, L.P. 178 Note: Fundraising still underway (ii) Funds established in previous years whose total commitments increased in this period (Millions of TWD) Fund name Total commitments Total commitments Increase in as of as of commitments March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 JAFCO Taiwan I Venture 2,006* 1,037 969 Capital Limited Partnership *Yen equivalent using the exchange rate as of March 31, 2021: ¥7,803 million Previous full year (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (i) Newly established funds: (Millions of yen) Fund name Total commitments as of March 31, 2020 JAFCO SV6 Fund Series 80,000 (Millions of TWD) Fund name Total commitments as of March 31, 2020 JAFCO Taiwan I Venture 1,037 * Capital Limited Partnership *Yen equivalent using the exchange rate as of March 31, 2020: ¥3,681 million Funds established in previous years whose total commitments increased None 21 Attachments Original document

