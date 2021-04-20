Log in
JAFCO  : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
PU
04/01JAFCO Group Repurchases Own Shares Worth Nearly $56 Million
MT
03/31JAFCO  : Notice Regarding Status of Share Buyback
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAFCO : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

04/20/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

The original disclosure in Japanese was released on April 21, 2021 at 12:00 (GMT+9).

This is a summary translation of a press release made in Japanese for convenience only.

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Ticker: 8595)

Contact: Investor Relations

1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku,

Tel: +81-50-3734-2025

Tokyo 105-6324 Japan

ir@jafco.co.jp

https://www.jafco.co.jp/english/

April 21, 2021

Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

[Japanese GAAP]

(Summary of Japanese announcement)

(Japanese yen figures less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

[¥ million]

[%]

[¥ million]

[%]

[¥ million]

[%]

JAFCO Group Co.,

Ltd. stockholders

[¥ million]

[%]

For the year ended March

21,512

(27.9)

8,964

(40.1)

11,707

(31.3)

38,504

225.2

31, 2021

For the year ended March

29,855

15.4

14,970

22.3

17,045

27.1

11,839

16.5

31, 2020

Note:

Comprehensive income

Year ended March 31, 2021:

¥40,675 million [42.1%]

Year ended March 31, 2020:

¥28,616 million [266.1%]

Fully diluted net

Return

Ordinary income/

Operating income/

Profit per share [¥]

income per share

on equity

total assets

net sales

[¥]

[%]

[%]

[%]

For the year ended

1,249.43

-

19.1

4.8

41.7

March 31, 2021

For the year ended

382.76

-

6.7

8.4

50.1

March 31, 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

[%]

per share [¥]

As of March 31, 2021

262,383

215,237

82.0

7,316.12

As of March 31, 2020

222,059

188,366

84.8

6,089.99

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2021:

¥215, 237 million

As of March 31, 2020:

¥188,366 million

1

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financial activities

at end of period

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

For the year ended

8

49,154

(13,944)

107,517

March 31, 2021

For the year ended

12,177

(277)

(3,581)

72,040

March 31, 2020

2. Dividends

Dividend per share [¥]

Total

Dividend/

End of

dividends

Payout ratio

shareholders'

(Record date)

End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q

Total

paid

[consolidated]

equity

the year

[¥ million]

[consolidated]

For the year ended

-

-

-

118.00

118.00

3,649

30.8%

3.0%

March 31, 2020

For the year ended

-

-

-

138.00

138.00

4,059

11.0%

3.0%

March 31, 2021

For the year ending

-

-

-

-

-

-

March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

Notes: The above dividend for the year ended March 31, 2021 is based on current plans. The forecast of dividend for the year ending March 31, 2022 is unfixed. The Company has set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) effective fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.

Dividend/ shareholders' equity: Dividend per share/ shareholders' equity per share (initial and term-end average value)

3. Business Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

Volatility in stock markets and the IPO environment in Japan and overseas causes performance to fluctuate, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful forecasts in earnings. Therefore, instead of announcing projections, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.

*Other Information

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period: None
  2. Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors
    • Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None
      Changes in accounting principles other than : None
      Changes in accounting estimates: None
      Correction of prior period errors: None
  2. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    • Number of issued shares (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2021: 32,550,000

As of March 31, 2020: 32,550,000

  • Number of treasury shares

As of March 31, 2021: 3,130,406

As of March 31, 2020: 1,619,534

  • Average number of shares

Year ended March 31, 2021:

30,817,354

Year ended March 31, 2020:

30,930,598

2

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(Reference) Summary of Unconsolidated Performance

Unconsolidated Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

(1) Unconsolidated Operating Results

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

[¥ million]

[%]

[¥ million] [%]

[¥ million]

[%]

JAFCO Group Co.,

Ltd. stockholders

[¥ million]

[%]

For the year ended March

20,407

(16.8)

8,317

(20.6)

10,896

(33.5)

37,757

223.7

31, 2021

For the year ended March

24,534

(0.5)

10,470

(6.5)

16,377

32.9

11,663

28.7

31, 2020

Profit per share [¥]

Fully diluted net

income per share [¥]

For the year ended

1,225.20

-

March 31, 2021

For the year ended

377.08

-

March 31, 2020

(2) Unconsolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets

[¥ million]

[¥ million]

[%]

per share [¥]

As of March 31, 2021

256,461

211,143

82.3

7,176.97

As of March 31, 2020

216,305

185,216

85.6

5,988.17

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2021:

¥211,143 million

As of March 31, 2020:

¥185,216 million

*These financial results are not subject to audit procedures.

*Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements and other notes

(Access to the financial supplement materials)

The presentation material for the year ended March 31, 2021 will be released on the Company's website on April 21, 2021.

*Note to XBRL

Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements.

3

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

1. Outline of Operating Results

(1) Outline of Operating Results

In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively the "Company Group") posted net sales of ¥21,512 million, (down 27.9% from ¥29,855 million for the previous fiscal year), operating income of ¥8,964 million (down 40.1% from ¥14,970 million), ordinary income of ¥11,707 million (down 31.3% from ¥17,045 million), and profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders was ¥38,504 million (up 225.2% from ¥11,839 million).

During the current fiscal year, there were six portfolio IPOs (five in Japan and one overseas), and capital gains decreased year-on-year as a result. Meanwhile, additions to investment loss reserves rose due mainly to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.

With regard to the impact of the new coronavirus and the Company's response, please refer to the presentation material which will be released on the Company's website.

In the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company sold 15,500,000 common shares in Nomura Research Institute, Inc. (hereinafter "NRI") (39.3% of the Company's total shareholdings in NRI of 39,468,150 shares), which had been held purely for the purpose of investment, based on a resolution made by the board of directors. As a result, ¥44,764 million in gain on sale of investment securities was recorded as an extraordinary gain.

(Outline of Capital Gains)

Although capital gains on the sale of listed shares increased from the previous year due to six portfolio IPOs (five in Japan and one overseas), overall capital gains including those on the sale of other shares decreased in the current fiscal year.

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended

Year ended

Comparison (%)

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(B) / (A)

(A)

(B)

Revenues from operational

23,697

16,164

68.2

investment securities (1)

Proceeds from sale of securities

23,540

16,074

68.3

Dividend and interest income

156

90

57.8

Cost of operational investment

8,337

4,903

58.8

securities (2)

Cost of securities sold

8,116

4,903

60.4

Impairment

221

-

-

Capital gains (1) - (2)

15,359

11,260

73.3

Multiple (1) / (2)

2.84

3.30

-

Capital gains on listed shares

2,627

7,567

288.0

Capital gains on unlisted shares

12,732

3,693

29.0

Gain on sale

16,726

4,435

26.5

Loss on sale

3,994

742

18.6

4

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(Outline of Investment Loss Reserves)

In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, additions to investment loss reserves rose due to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic. The ratio of reserves to the balance of unlisted operational investment securities also increased.

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended

Year ended

Comparison (%)

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(B) / (A)

(A)

(B)

Additions to investment loss reserves (1)

3,084

3,483

112.9

Company-by-company

3,731

3,541

94.9

reserves

(Reversal of) General reserves

(647)

(58)

-

Reversal of investment loss reserves (2)

3,599

803

22.3

Net additions = (1)-(2)

(514)

2,679

-

(minus figures are reversals)

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Balance of investment loss reserves

8,229

10,917

Company-by-company reserves

8,026

10,772

General reserves

203

145

Ratio to all unlisted operational investment securities

14.9

17.3

(Outline of Balance of Operational Investment Securities)

The balance of operational investment securities rose in the consolidated year ended March 31, 2021 because of IPOs of portfolio companies, etc.

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Difference between acquisition cost and market

6,975

14,850

value of listed operational investment securities

Securities whose market value

7,126

14,850

exceeds acquisition cost

Securities whose market value

(151)

-

falls below acquisition cost

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended March 31, 2020

Year ended March 31, 2021

(Reversal of) Unrealized losses on operational

(88)

(150)

investment securities

5

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

Balance of Operational Investment Securities

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Acquisition cost

Figures on the

Acquisition cost

Figures on the

consolidated B/S

consolidated B/S

Listed

1,494

8,470

1,594

16,444

Unlisted

54,696

55,061

62,511

63,102

Total

56,191

63,532

64,105

79,547

Note: 1. Investments in other funds (investment in funds managed by third parties) have been included in investment securities holdings since the end of the previous fiscal year.

2. The differences in "Acquisition cost" and "Figures on the consolidated balance sheets" for "Unlisted" securities only reflect foreign exchange translation difference.

(Outline of Fund Operations)

Management fees from JAFCO SV6 Fund Series (SV6) and JAFCO Taiwan I Venture Capital Limited Partnership, both established in the previous fiscal year, increased.

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended March 31, 2020

Year ended March 31, 2021

Comparison (%)

(A)

(B)

(B) / (A)

Income from partnership

6,155

5,340

86.8

management

Fund management

2,586

2,871

111.0

fees

Success fees

3,569

2,469

69.2

Note:

Fund management fees and success fees are based on commitment amount excluding the Company Group's commitment.

  1. Outline of Financial Condition
  1. Outline of assets, liabilities, and net assets

Assets and liabilities increased mainly due to changes in the market value of investment securities holdings.

In the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company sold 39.3% of its shareholdings in NRI and passed a resolution to implement a share buyback up to ¥35,000 million, which is equivalent to after-tax sales proceeds of NRI shares. As a result, shares totaling ¥10,154 million had been bought back as of the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Total assets

222,059

262,383

Current assets

128,421

177,455

Non-current assets

93,637

84,928

Total liabilities

33,693

47,145

Current liabilities

7,582

20,351

Non-current liabilities

26,110

26,794

Net assets

188,366

215,237

6

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(ii) Outline of cash flows

(Millions of Yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Amount

Amount

Main factor

Cash flows from operating activities

12,177

8

Revenue from the sale of

operational investment

securities, etc.

(277)

Revenue from the sale of

Cash flows from investing activities

49,154

investment securities (NRI

shares)

Cash flows from financing activities

(3,581)

(13,944)

Expenditure related to share

Buyback, etc.

Other

(156)

258

Exchange rate fluctuation

Term-end balance of cash and cash

72,040

107,517

equivalents

[5,776]

[7,843]

[Of which, interests in funds]

Note: JAFCO Group's uncalled commitments to JAFCO-managed funds as of March 31, 2021 were ¥31,624 million, compared with ¥31,939 million at the end of previous full year.

(Cash flow indices)

Fiscal year ended

March 2017

March 2018

March 2019

March 2020

March 2021

Equity ratio (%)

87.4

83.7

88.6

84.8

82.0

Market price-based equity ratio (%)

69.7

81.4

66.6

39.2

73.8

Cash flows/ Interest-bearing debt ratio (year)

0.3

0.1

-

0.0

14.3

Interest coverage ratio (times)

300.5

202.8

-

7,727.8

7.7

Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity / total assets

Market price-based equity ratio: Market capitalization/ total assets

Cash flow/ interest-bearing debt ratio: Interest-bearing debt/ cash flows

Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows/ interest expense

Notes: 1. Market capitalization is based on the number of issued shares excluding treasury shares.

    1. Operating cash flows are used as cash flows.
    2. The interest-bearing debts include all the liabilities on the balance sheets, whose interest is being paid.
    3. Cash flows/ interest-bearing debt ratio and interest coverage ratio for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are not shown because operating cash flows were negative.
  2. Policy on Distribution of Profits and Dividends for the Current Fiscal Year/ Next Fiscal Year

In February 2021, JAFCO Group passed a resolution to implement a share buyback up to the total acquisition costs of ¥35 billion and not exceeding 7 million shares (acquisition period: until February 11, 2022). Concurrently, it announced the policy on future shareholder returns, which stipulates that if the sum of cash and equivalents and mark-to-market valuation (after tax) of NRI shares exceeds the amount of funds necessary for future investments (currently about ¥120 billion) by a certain amount, the Company will consider a share buyback.

In the current consolidated fiscal year, shares totaling ¥10,154 million were bought back based on the above resolution.

Regarding the dividend, the Company has set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value). For the current fiscal year, it plans to pay ¥138 per share (previous full year: ¥118 per share) based on the above indicator.

The Company remains committed to secure necessary funds required to continue investment under any circumstances, while maintaining a good balance between proactive investment based on our investment policy and continuous shareholder returns.

7

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

2. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards

Valuation of unlisted securities and the scope of consolidation for funds, which are essential for the proper representation of the JAFCO Group's financial conditions and operating performance, differ between Japanese Accounting Standards and IFRS. At present, we consider Japanese Accounting Standards reasonable and have no immediate plans to convert to IFRS for the preparation of consolidated financial statement.

8

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

3. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

69,540

107,517

Operational investment securities

63,532

79,547

Investment loss reserves

(8,229)

(10,917)

Securities

2,500

Other

1,078

1,307

Total current assets

128,421

177,455

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

332

295

Furniture and fixture

102

75

Total property, plant and equipment

435

370

Intangible assets

Software

222

228

Total intangible assets

222

228

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

92,131

83,578

Investments in capital

0

0

Long-term loans receivable

117

162

Deferred tax assets

334

193

Other

396

394

Total investments and other assets

92,980

84,329

Total non-current assets

93,637

84,928

Total assets

222,059

262,383

9

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Current portion of long-term borrowings

234

15

Income taxes payable

4,344

17,124

Provision for bonuses

226

257

Allowance for extraordinary compensation for

89

86

directors

Other

2,688

2,867

Total current liabilities

7,582

20,351

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

15

100

Retirement benefit liability

434

427

Deferred tax liabilities

25,528

26,148

Other

132

119

Total non-current liabilities

26,110

26,794

Total liabilities

33,693

47,145

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

33,251

33,251

Capital surplus

32,806

32,806

Retained earnings

67,643

102,497

Treasury shares

(7,587)

(17,741)

Total shareholders' equity

126,113

150,813

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

61,529

63,688

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

723

735

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

62,252

64,424

Total net assets

188,366

215,237

Total liabilities and net assets

222,059

262,383

10

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Income)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Net sales

Revenue from operational investment securities

23,697

16,164

Income from investment partnership management

6,155

5,340

Other sales

1

6

Total net sales

29,855

21,512

Cost of sales

Cost of operational investment securities

8,337

4,903

Other costs

3,061

795

Total cost of sales

11,399

5,699

Gross profit

18,455

15,812

(Reversal of) Additions to investment loss reserves

(514)

2,679

(Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational

(88)

(150)

investment securities

Gross profit - net

19,059

13,284

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,088

4,319

Operating profit

14,970

8,964

Non-operating income

Interest income

109

69

Dividend income

2,040

1,409

Foreign exchange gains

354

Gain on investment in other funds

907

Miscellaneous income

19

21

Total non-operating income

2,169

2,761

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1

1

Foreign exchange losses

76

Contribution to an investee

11

11

Commission for purchase of treasury shares

5

Miscellaneous losses

5

0

Total non-operating expenses

94

18

Ordinary profit

17,045

11,707

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

44,764

Total extraordinary income

44,764

Extraordinary losses

Total extraordinary losses

Profit before income taxes

17,045

56,471

Income taxes - current

5,214

18,076

Income taxes - deferred

(7)

(108)

Total income taxes

5,206

17,967

Profit

11,839

38,504

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

11,839

38,504

stakeholders

11

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Profit

11,839

38,504

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

16,809

2,159

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(31)

11

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests

16,777

2,171

28,616

40,675

28,616

40,675

12

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

  1. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Previous Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of current

33,251

32,806

59,268

(7,586)

117,739

period

Change of items during the

period

Dividends of surplus

(3,464)

(3,464)

Profit attributable to JAFCO

Group Co., Ltd.

11,839

11,839

stockholders

Purchase of treasury shares

(1)

(1)

Net change of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total change of items during

8,374

(1)

8,373

the period

Balance at end of period

33,251

32,806

67,643

(7,587)

126,113

Other accumulated comprehensive income

Total

Valuation

Foreign currency

Total other

difference on

accumulated

net assets

translation

available-for-sale

comprehensive

adjustment

securities

income

Balance at beginning of current

44,719

755

45,475

163,215

period

Change of items during the

period

Dividends of surplus

(3,464)

Profit attributable to JAFCO

Group Co., Ltd.

11,839

stockholders

Purchase of treasury shares

(1)

Net change of items other

16,809

(31)

16,777

16,777

than shareholders' equity

Total change of items during

16,809

(31)

16,777

25,151

the period

Balance at end of period

61,529

723

62,252

188,366

13

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

Current Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of period

33,251

32,806

67,643

(7,587)

126,113

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(3,649)

(3,649)

Profit attributable to JAFCO

Group Co., Ltd.

38,504

38,504

stockholders

Purchase of treasury shares

(10,154)

(10,154)

Disposition of treasury

(0)

0

0

shares

Net changes in items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

34,854

(10,154)

24,700

Balance at end of period

33,251

32,806

102,497

(17,741)

150,813

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Total

Total net

Foreign currency

accumulated

difference on

assets

translation

other

available-for-sale

adjustment

comprehensive

securities

income

Balance at beginning of period

61,529

723

62,252

188,366

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

(3,649)

Profit attributable to JAFCO

Group Co., Ltd.

38,504

stockholders

Purchase of treasury shares

(10,154)

Disposition of treasury

0

shares

Net changes in items other

2,159

11

2,171

2,171

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

2,159

11

2,171

26,871

Balance at end of period

63,688

735

64,424

215,237

14

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

17,045

56,471

Depreciation

189

192

Increase (decrease) in allowance for investment loss

(514)

2,679

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

31

30

Increase (decrease) in allowance for extraordinary

(2)

compensation for directors

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

(18)

(7)

(Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational

(88)

(150)

investment securities

Interest and dividend income

(2,149)

(1,478)

Interest expenses

1

1

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

151

(500)

Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities

(44,764)

Gain on investments in other funds

(907)

Decrease (increase) in investment securities for sale

(5,340)

(7,881)

Other, net

2,325

424

Subtotal

11,632

4,107

Interest and dividends received

2,149

1,478

Interest paid

(1)

(1)

Income taxes paid

(2,396)

(5,576)

Income taxes refund

793

0

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

12,177

8

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(88)

(55)

Purchase of intangible assets

(84)

(72)

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

41

48,253

Long-term loan advances

(128)

(62)

Proceeds from collection of long-term loans

18

17

receivable

Payment for investments in other funds

(176)

Proceeds from share of profits on investments in

1,295

other funds

Increase in other investments and assets

(41)

(50)

Decrease in other investments and assets

5

5

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(277)

49,154

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

100

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(116)

(234)

Dividends paid

(3,464)

(3,650)

Purchase of treasury shares

(1)

(10,160)

Proceeds from sale of treasury shares

0

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,581)

(13,944)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

(156)

258

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

8,162

35,476

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

63,878

72,040

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

* 72,040

* 107,517

*see notes (i) (ii) on P16

15

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(5) Notes for Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on premise of going concern) None

(Related to consolidated statements of income)

Selling, general and administrative expenses (major items)

(Millions of Yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Directors' compensation

201

199

Allowance for extraordinary compensation for directors

89

84

Salaries

1,249

1,181

Bonuses to employees

446

392

Retirement benefit expenses

90

83

Rental expenses

197

189

Taxes and dues

592

1,192

(Related to consolidated statements of cash flows)

  1. Relationship between the balance of cash and cash equivalents as of the year-end and the items stated in the consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of Yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Cash and time deposits

69,540

107,517

Securities

2,500

-

Cash and cash equivalents

72,040

107,517

(ii) Breakdown of JAFCO's interest of cash and cash equivalents in funds

(Millions of Yen)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Cash and time deposits

5,776

7,843

Securities

Cash and cash equivalents

5,776

7,843

  1. The Company Group's uncalled commitments to funds managed by the Company Group as of March 31, 2021 were ¥31,624 million, compared with ¥31,939 million as of the end of previous full year.

(Segment information)

Previous consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2019 -March 31, 2020) and current consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2020 -March 31, 2021)

Since the JAFCO Group carries out managements of funds as a single business segment, business segment information is not presented.

(Notes on marketable securities)

  1. Held-to-maturitybonds None

16

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(ii) Available-for-sale securities

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Type

Figures on the

Acquisition cost

Difference

Figures on the

Acquisition cost

Difference

consolidated B/S

consolidated B/S

Operational

investment securities

(1)

Stock

7,983

856

7,126

16,444

1,594

14,850

(2)

Bond

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

Subtotal

7,983

856

7,126

16,444

1,594

14,850

Securities

Investment securities

(1)

Stock

90,480

9,319

81,160

82,156

5,851

76,305

whose B/S

amount

(2)

Bond

-

-

-

-

-

-

exceeds

(3)

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

acquisition

cost

Subtotal

90,480

9,319

81,160

82,156

5,851

76,305

Marketable securities

(1)

Stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

Bond

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

Subtotal

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

98,463

10,175

88,287

98,601

7,445

91,156

Operational

investment securities

(1)

Stock

487

638

(151)

-

-

-

(2)

Bond

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

Subtotal

487

638

(151)

-

-

-

Securities

Investment securities

(1)

Stock

34

51

(17)

21

32

(10)

whose B/S

amount

(2)

Bond

-

-

-

-

-

-

falls below

acquisition

(3)

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

cost

Subtotal

34

51

(17)

21

32

(10)

Marketable securities

(1)

Stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

Bond

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

Others

2,500

2,500

-

-

-

-

Subtotal

2,500

2,500

-

-

-

-

Total

3,021

3,190

(168)

21

32

(10)

Grand total

101,485

13,366

88,118

98,622

7,477

91,145

17

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(Millions of Yen)

Note: 1. The following items are not included in the above table because they have no market value, making it difficult to determine fair value.

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Figures on the consolidated B/S

Figures on the consolidated B/S

Available-for-sale securities

Operational investment securities

Unlisted stock

53,352

61,060

Unlisted domestic and foreign bonds

938

1,271

Others

770

770

Investment securities

Unlisted stock

776

794

Others

647

412

(iii) Available-for-sale securities which were sold

(Millions of Yen)

For the year ended March 31, 2020

For the year ended March 31, 2021

Proceeds

Total gain on

Total loss on

Proceeds

Total gain on

Total loss on

from sale

sale

sale

from sale

sale

sale

Operational

23,540

19,418

(3,994)

16,074

11,912

(742)

investment securities

Investment securities

39

8

(11)

48,257

44,767

Total

23,579

19,427

(4,006)

64,331

56,680

(742)

(iv) Impairment of securities

In the current fiscal year, no impairment losses (write-down of acquisition cost) were recorded on available-for-sale securities (including those which are extremely difficult to determine fair value). Impairment losses of ¥221 million on available-for-sale securities (all operational investment securities) were recorded in the previous year.

18

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(Per share information)

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Net assets per share [¥]

6,089.99

Net assets per share [¥]

7,316.12

Profit per share [¥]

382.76

Profit per share [¥]

1,249.43

Notes: 1. Fully diluted profit per share is not shown because there are no dilutive potential shares. 2. Profit per share is calculated based on the following data.

For the year ended

For the year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Profit per share

Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co.,

11,839

38,504

Ltd. stockholders (¥ million)

Amount not appertaining to

common stock shareholders (¥ million)

Profit related to common shares attributable

11,839

38,504

to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders

(¥ million)

Weighted average number of common

30,930

30,817

shares (thousand shares)

(Significant subsequent events) None

19

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

4. Other Information

  1. Investments and IPOs
    1. Investments

(Millions of Yen)

Year ended March 31, 2020

Year ended March 31, 2021

(A)

(B)

Comparison (%)

Amount

No. of

Amount

No. of

(B) / (A)

(A)

companies

(B)

companies

Equity

(Japan)

24,883

35

21,491

35

86.4

(USA)

8,425

24

7,637

18

90.6

(Asia)

1,459

12

3,684

13

252.4

Total

34,769

71

32,813

66

94.4

Notes: 1. Investment amount is a total of investments by the Company Group and funds.

2. Investments denominated in foreign currencies are translated into yen on a quarterly basis using the

exchange rate at the end of each quarter.

3Overseas investments made in the venture investment division in Japan are included in Japan.

(ii) IPOs

(Japan)

(Millions of Yen)

For the year ended March 31, 2020

For the year ended March 31, 2021

Number of IPOs

3

5

Investment cost (1)

1,293

2,388

Market value at IPOs (2)

13,396

35,210

Multiple (2)/(1)

10.4

14.7

Notes: 1. "Investment cost" and "Market value at IPO" are total amounts by the Company Group and funds.

2. "Market value at IPO" is calculated by multiplying the number of shares held prior to the IPO by first price.

(Overseas)

(Millions of Yen)

For the year ended March 31, 2020

For the year ended March 31, 2021

Number of IPOs

1

1

Investment cost (1)

886

302

Market value at IPOs (2)

13,881

2,315

Multiple (2)/(1)

15.7

7.7

Notes: 1. "Investment cost" and "Market value at IPO" are total amounts by the Company Group and funds. Exchange rate at the time of IPO is used for conversion.

2. "Market value at IPO" is calculated by multiplying the number of shares held prior to the IPO by first price.

20

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.

(2) Establishment of Funds

Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(i) Newly established funds:

(Millions of USD)

Fund name

Total commitments as of

March 31, 2021

Icon Ventures VII, L.P.

178

Note: Fundraising still underway

(ii) Funds established in previous years whose total commitments increased in this period

(Millions of TWD)

Fund name

Total commitments

Total commitments

Increase in

as of

as of

commitments

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

JAFCO Taiwan I Venture

2,006*

1,037

969

Capital Limited Partnership

*Yen equivalent using the exchange rate as of March 31, 2021: ¥7,803 million

Previous full year (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(i) Newly established funds:

(Millions of yen)

Fund name

Total commitments as of

March 31, 2020

JAFCO SV6 Fund Series

80,000

(Millions of TWD)

Fund name

Total commitments as of

March 31, 2020

JAFCO Taiwan I Venture

1,037 *

Capital Limited Partnership

*Yen equivalent using the exchange rate as of March 31, 2020: ¥3,681 million

  1. Funds established in previous years whose total commitments increased None

21

Disclaimer

JAFCO Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 03:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
