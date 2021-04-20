JAFCO : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
[Japanese GAAP]
(Summary of Japanese announcement)
(Japanese yen figures less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
Consolidated Operating Results
(Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million]
[%]
JAFCO Group Co.,
Ltd. stockholders
[¥ million]
[%]
For the year ended March
21,512
(27.9)
8,964
(40.1)
11,707
(31.3)
38,504
225.2
31, 2021
For the year ended March
29,855
15.4
14,970
22.3
17,045
27.1
11,839
16.5
31, 2020
Note:
Comprehensive income
Year ended March 31, 2021:
¥40,675 million [42.1%]
Year ended March 31, 2020:
¥28,616 million [266.1%]
Fully diluted net
Return
Ordinary income/
Operating income/
Profit per share [¥]
income per share
on equity
total assets
net sales
[¥]
[%]
[%]
[%]
For the year ended
1,249.43
-
19.1
4.8
41.7
March 31, 2021
For the year ended
382.76
-
6.7
8.4
50.1
March 31, 2020
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
[%]
per share [¥]
As of March 31, 2021
262,383
215,237
82.0
7,316.12
As of March 31, 2020
222,059
188,366
84.8
6,089.99
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2021:
¥215, 237 million
As of March 31, 2020:
¥188,366 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financial activities
at end of period
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
For the year ended
8
49,154
(13,944)
107,517
March 31, 2021
For the year ended
12,177
(277)
(3,581)
72,040
March 31, 2020
2. Dividends
Dividend per share [¥]
Total
Dividend/
End of
dividends
Payout ratio
shareholders'
(Record date)
End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q
Total
paid
[consolidated]
equity
the year
[¥ million]
[consolidated]
For the year ended
-
-
-
118.00
118.00
3,649
30.8%
3.0%
March 31, 2020
For the year ended
-
-
-
138.00
138.00
4,059
11.0%
3.0%
March 31, 2021
For the year ending
-
-
-
-
-
-
March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
Notes: The above dividend for the year ended March 31, 2021 is based on current plans. The forecast of dividend for the year ending March 31, 2022 is unfixed. The Company has set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value) effective fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
Dividend/ shareholders' equity: Dividend per share/ shareholders' equity per share (initial and term-end average value)
3. Business Forecasts for the Year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
Volatility in stock markets and the IPO environment in Japan and overseas causes performance to fluctuate, as a result of which it is difficult to make meaningful forecasts in earnings. Therefore, instead of announcing projections, the Company makes timely disclosure of quarterly financial results.
*Other Information
Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period: None
Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors
Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None ② Changes in accounting principles other than ① : None ③ Changes in accounting estimates: None ④ Correction of prior period errors: None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
Number of issued shares (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2021: 32,550,000
As of March 31, 2020: 32,550,000
Number of treasury shares
As of March 31, 2021: 3,130,406
As of March 31, 2020: 1,619,534
Average number of shares
Year ended March 31, 2021:
30,817,354
Year ended March 31, 2020:
30,930,598
(Reference) Summary of Unconsolidated Performance
Unconsolidated Performance for the Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(Figures with % indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
(1) Unconsolidated Operating Results
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
[¥ million]
[%]
[¥ million] [%]
[¥ million]
[%]
JAFCO Group Co.,
Ltd. stockholders
[¥ million]
[%]
For the year ended March
20,407
(16.8)
8,317
(20.6)
10,896
(33.5)
37,757
223.7
31, 2021
For the year ended March
24,534
(0.5)
10,470
(6.5)
16,377
32.9
11,663
28.7
31, 2020
Profit per share [¥]
Fully diluted net
income per share [¥]
For the year ended
1,225.20
-
March 31, 2021
For the year ended
377.08
-
March 31, 2020
(2) Unconsolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets
[¥ million]
[¥ million]
[%]
per share [¥]
As of March 31, 2021
256,461
211,143
82.3
7,176.97
As of March 31, 2020
216,305
185,216
85.6
5,988.17
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2021:
¥211,143 million
As of March 31, 2020:
¥185,216 million
*These financial results are not subject to audit procedures.
*Cautionary statements with respect to forward-looking statements and other notes
(Access to the financial supplement materials)
The presentation material for the year ended March 31, 2021 will be released on the Company's website on April 21, 2021.
*Note to XBRL
Please note that the names of the English accounts contained in XBRL data, which are available through EDINET and TDNet, may be different from those of the English accounts in our financial statements.
1. Outline of Operating Results
(1) Outline of Operating Results
In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively the "Company Group") posted net sales of ¥21,512 million, (down 27.9% from ¥29,855 million for the previous fiscal year), operating income of ¥8,964 million (down 40.1% from ¥14,970 million), ordinary income of ¥11,707 million (down 31.3% from ¥17,045 million), and profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders was ¥38,504 million (up 225.2% from ¥11,839 million).
During the current fiscal year, there were six portfolio IPOs (five in Japan and one overseas), and capital gains decreased year-on-year as a result. Meanwhile, additions to investment loss reserves rose due mainly to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.
With regard to the impact of the new coronavirus and the Company's response, please refer to the presentation material which will be released on the Company's website.
In the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company sold 15,500,000 common shares in Nomura Research Institute, Inc. (hereinafter "NRI") (39.3% of the Company's total shareholdings in NRI of 39,468,150 shares), which had been held purely for the purpose of investment, based on a resolution made by the board of directors. As a result, ¥44,764 million in gain on sale of investment securities was recorded as an extraordinary gain.
(Outline of Capital Gains)
Although capital gains on the sale of listed shares increased from the previous year due to six portfolio IPOs (five in Japan and one overseas), overall capital gains including those on the sale of other shares decreased in the current fiscal year.
(Millions of Yen)
Year ended
Year ended
Comparison (%)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(B) / (A)
(A)
(B)
Revenues from operational
23,697
16,164
68.2
investment securities (1)
Proceeds from sale of securities
23,540
16,074
68.3
Dividend and interest income
156
90
57.8
Cost of operational investment
8,337
4,903
58.8
securities (2)
Cost of securities sold
8,116
4,903
60.4
Impairment
221
-
-
Capital gains (1) - (2)
15,359
11,260
73.3
Multiple (1) / (2)
2.84
3.30
-
Capital gains on listed shares
2,627
7,567
288.0
Capital gains on unlisted shares
12,732
3,693
29.0
Gain on sale
16,726
4,435
26.5
Loss on sale
3,994
742
18.6
(Outline of Investment Loss Reserves)
In the consolidated fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, additions to investment loss reserves rose due to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic. The ratio of reserves to the balance of unlisted operational investment securities also increased.
(Millions of Yen)
Year ended
Year ended
Comparison (%)
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
(B) / (A)
(A)
(B)
Additions to investment loss reserves (1)
3,084
3,483
112.9
Company-by-company
3,731
3,541
94.9
reserves
(Reversal of) General reserves
(647)
(58)
-
Reversal of investment loss reserves (2)
3,599
803
22.3
Net additions = (1)-(2)
(514)
2,679
-
(minus figures are reversals)
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Balance of investment loss reserves
8,229
10,917
Company-by-company reserves
8,026
10,772
General reserves
203
145
Ratio to all unlisted operational investment securities
14.9％
17.3％
(Outline of Balance of Operational Investment Securities)
The balance of operational investment securities rose in the consolidated year ended March 31, 2021 because of IPOs of portfolio companies, etc.
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Difference between acquisition cost and market
6,975
14,850
value of listed operational investment securities
Securities whose market value
7,126
14,850
exceeds acquisition cost
Securities whose market value
(151)
-
falls below acquisition cost
(Millions of Yen)
Year ended March 31, 2020
Year ended March 31, 2021
(Reversal of) Unrealized losses on operational
(88)
(150)
investment securities
Balance of Operational Investment Securities
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Acquisition cost
Figures on the
Acquisition cost
Figures on the
consolidated B/S
consolidated B/S
Listed
1,494
8,470
1,594
16,444
Unlisted
54,696
55,061
62,511
63,102
Total
56,191
63,532
64,105
79,547
Note: 1. Investments in other funds (investment in funds managed by third parties) have been included in investment securities holdings since the end of the previous fiscal year.
2. The differences in "Acquisition cost" and "Figures on the consolidated balance sheets" for "Unlisted" securities only reflect foreign exchange translation difference.
(Outline of Fund Operations)
Management fees from JAFCO SV6 Fund Series (SV6) and JAFCO Taiwan I Venture Capital Limited Partnership, both established in the previous fiscal year, increased.
(Millions of Yen)
Year ended March 31, 2020
Year ended March 31, 2021
Comparison (%)
(A)
(B)
(B) / (A)
Income from partnership
6,155
5,340
86.8
management
Fund management
2,586
2,871
111.0
fees
Success fees
3,569
2,469
69.2
Note:
Fund management fees and success fees are based on commitment amount excluding the Company Group's commitment.
Outline of Financial Condition
Outline of assets, liabilities, and net assets
Assets and liabilities increased mainly due to changes in the market value of investment securities holdings.
In the current consolidated fiscal year, the Company sold 39.3% of its shareholdings in NRI and passed a resolution to implement a share buyback up to ¥35,000 million, which is equivalent to after-tax sales proceeds of NRI shares. As a result, shares totaling ¥10,154 million had been bought back as of the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Total assets
222,059
262,383
Current assets
128,421
177,455
Non-current assets
93,637
84,928
Total liabilities
33,693
47,145
Current liabilities
7,582
20,351
Non-current liabilities
26,110
26,794
Net assets
188,366
215,237
(ii) Outline of cash flows
(Millions of Yen)
For the year ended
For the year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Amount
Amount
Main factor
Cash flows from operating activities
12,177
8
Revenue from the sale of
operational investment
securities, etc.
(277)
Revenue from the sale of
Cash flows from investing activities
49,154
investment securities (NRI
shares)
Cash flows from financing activities
(3,581)
(13,944)
Expenditure related to share
Buyback, etc.
Other
(156)
258
Exchange rate fluctuation
Term-end balance of cash and cash
72,040
107,517
equivalents
[5,776]
[7,843]
[Of which, interests in funds]
Note: JAFCO Group's uncalled commitments to JAFCO-managed funds as of March 31, 2021 were ¥31,624 million, compared with ¥31,939 million at the end of previous full year.
(Cash flow indices)
Fiscal year ended
March 2017
March 2018
March 2019
March 2020
March 2021
Equity ratio (%)
87.4
83.7
88.6
84.8
82.0
Market price-based equity ratio (%)
69.7
81.4
66.6
39.2
73.8
Cash flows/ Interest-bearing debt ratio (year)
0.3
0.1
-
0.0
14.3
Interest coverage ratio (times)
300.5
202.8
-
7,727.8
7.7
Equity ratio: Shareholders' equity / total assets
Market price-based equity ratio: Market capitalization/ total assets
Notes: 1. Market capitalization is based on the number of issued shares excluding treasury shares.
Operating cash flows are used as cash flows.
The interest-bearing debts include all the liabilities on the balance sheets, whose interest is being paid.
Cash flows/ interest-bearing debt ratio and interest coverage ratio for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 are not shown because operating cash flows were negative.
Policy on Distribution of Profits and Dividends for the Current Fiscal Year/ Next Fiscal Year
In February 2021, JAFCO Group passed a resolution to implement a share buyback up to the total acquisition costs of ¥35 billion and not exceeding 7 million shares (acquisition period: until February 11, 2022). Concurrently, it announced the policy on future shareholder returns, which stipulates that if the sum of cash and equivalents and mark-to-market valuation (after tax) of NRI shares exceeds the amount of funds necessary for future investments (currently about ¥120 billion) by a certain amount, the Company will consider a share buyback.
In the current consolidated fiscal year, shares totaling ¥10,154 million were bought back based on the above resolution.
Regarding the dividend, the Company has set a policy to pay dividends of approximately 3% of shareholders' equity (initial and term-end average value). For the current fiscal year, it plans to pay ¥138 per share (previous full year: ¥118 per share) based on the above indicator.
The Company remains committed to secure necessary funds required to continue investment under any circumstances, while maintaining a good balance between proactive investment based on our investment policy and continuous shareholder returns.
2. Basic Rationale for Selection of Accounting Standards
Valuation of unlisted securities and the scope of consolidation for funds, which are essential for the proper representation of the JAFCO Group's financial conditions and operating performance, differ between Japanese Accounting Standards and IFRS. At present, we consider Japanese Accounting Standards reasonable and have no immediate plans to convert to IFRS for the preparation of consolidated financial statement.
8
JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
3. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
69,540
107,517
Operational investment securities
63,532
79,547
Investment loss reserves
(8,229)
(10,917)
Securities
2,500
－
Other
1,078
1,307
Total current assets
128,421
177,455
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
332
295
Furniture and fixture
102
75
Total property, plant and equipment
435
370
Intangible assets
Software
222
228
Total intangible assets
222
228
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
92,131
83,578
Investments in capital
0
0
Long-term loans receivable
117
162
Deferred tax assets
334
193
Other
396
394
Total investments and other assets
92,980
84,329
Total non-current assets
93,637
84,928
Total assets
222,059
262,383
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term borrowings
234
15
Income taxes payable
4,344
17,124
Provision for bonuses
226
257
Allowance for extraordinary compensation for
89
86
directors
Other
2,688
2,867
Total current liabilities
7,582
20,351
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
15
100
Retirement benefit liability
434
427
Deferred tax liabilities
25,528
26,148
Other
132
119
Total non-current liabilities
26,110
26,794
Total liabilities
33,693
47,145
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
33,251
33,251
Capital surplus
32,806
32,806
Retained earnings
67,643
102,497
Treasury shares
(7,587)
(17,741)
Total shareholders' equity
126,113
150,813
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
61,529
63,688
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
723
735
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
62,252
64,424
Total net assets
188,366
215,237
Total liabilities and net assets
222,059
262,383
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statements of Income)
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Net sales
Revenue from operational investment securities
23,697
16,164
Income from investment partnership management
6,155
5,340
Other sales
1
6
Total net sales
29,855
21,512
Cost of sales
Cost of operational investment securities
8,337
4,903
Other costs
3,061
795
Total cost of sales
11,399
5,699
Gross profit
18,455
15,812
(Reversal of) Additions to investment loss reserves
(514)
2,679
(Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational
(88)
(150)
investment securities
Gross profit - net
19,059
13,284
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,088
4,319
Operating profit
14,970
8,964
Non-operating income
Interest income
109
69
Dividend income
2,040
1,409
Foreign exchange gains
－
354
Gain on investment in other funds
－
907
Miscellaneous income
19
21
Total non-operating income
2,169
2,761
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1
1
Foreign exchange losses
76
－
Contribution to an investee
11
11
Commission for purchase of treasury shares
－
5
Miscellaneous losses
5
0
Total non-operating expenses
94
18
Ordinary profit
17,045
11,707
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of investment securities
－
44,764
Total extraordinary income
－
44,764
Extraordinary losses
Total extraordinary losses
－
－
Profit before income taxes
17,045
56,471
Income taxes - current
5,214
18,076
Income taxes - deferred
(7)
(108)
Total income taxes
5,206
17,967
Profit
11,839
38,504
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
－
－
Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd.
11,839
38,504
stakeholders
(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Profit
11,839
38,504
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
16,809
2,159
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(31)
11
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders Comprehensive income attributable to non- controlling interests
16,777
2,171
28,616
40,675
28,616
40,675
－
－
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity Previous Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Balance at beginning of current
33,251
32,806
59,268
(7,586)
117,739
period
Change of items during the
period
Dividends of surplus
(3,464)
(3,464)
Profit attributable to JAFCO
Group Co., Ltd.
11,839
11,839
stockholders
Purchase of treasury shares
(1)
(1)
Net change of items other
than shareholders' equity
Total change of items during
－
－
8,374
(1)
8,373
the period
Balance at end of period
33,251
32,806
67,643
(7,587)
126,113
Other accumulated comprehensive income
Total
Valuation
Foreign currency
Total other
difference on
accumulated
net assets
translation
available-for-sale
comprehensive
adjustment
securities
income
Balance at beginning of current
44,719
755
45,475
163,215
period
Change of items during the
period
Dividends of surplus
(3,464)
Profit attributable to JAFCO
Group Co., Ltd.
11,839
stockholders
Purchase of treasury shares
(1)
Net change of items other
16,809
(31)
16,777
16,777
than shareholders' equity
Total change of items during
16,809
(31)
16,777
25,151
the period
Balance at end of period
61,529
723
62,252
188,366
Current Consolidated Fiscal Year (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Balance at beginning of period
33,251
32,806
67,643
(7,587)
126,113
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(3,649)
(3,649)
Profit attributable to JAFCO
Group Co., Ltd.
38,504
38,504
stockholders
Purchase of treasury shares
(10,154)
(10,154)
Disposition of treasury
(0)
0
0
shares
Net changes in items other
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
－
－
34,854
(10,154)
24,700
Balance at end of period
33,251
32,806
102,497
(17,741)
150,813
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Total
Total net
Foreign currency
accumulated
difference on
assets
translation
other
available-for-sale
adjustment
comprehensive
securities
income
Balance at beginning of period
61,529
723
62,252
188,366
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
(3,649)
Profit attributable to JAFCO
Group Co., Ltd.
38,504
stockholders
Purchase of treasury shares
(10,154)
Disposition of treasury
0
shares
Net changes in items other
2,159
11
2,171
2,171
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
2,159
11
2,171
26,871
Balance at end of period
63,688
735
64,424
215,237
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
17,045
56,471
Depreciation
189
192
Increase (decrease) in allowance for investment loss
(514)
2,679
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
31
30
Increase (decrease) in allowance for extraordinary
－
(2)
compensation for directors
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
(18)
(7)
(Reversal of) unrealized losses on operational
(88)
(150)
investment securities
Interest and dividend income
(2,149)
(1,478)
Interest expenses
1
1
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
151
(500)
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities
－
(44,764)
Gain on investments in other funds
－
(907)
Decrease (increase) in investment securities for sale
(5,340)
(7,881)
Other, net
2,325
424
Subtotal
11,632
4,107
Interest and dividends received
2,149
1,478
Interest paid
(1)
(1)
Income taxes paid
(2,396)
(5,576)
Income taxes refund
793
0
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
12,177
8
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(88)
(55)
Purchase of intangible assets
(84)
(72)
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
41
48,253
Long-term loan advances
(128)
(62)
Proceeds from collection of long-term loans
18
17
receivable
Payment for investments in other funds
－
(176)
Proceeds from share of profits on investments in
－
1,295
other funds
Increase in other investments and assets
(41)
(50)
Decrease in other investments and assets
5
5
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(277)
49,154
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
－
100
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(116)
(234)
Dividends paid
(3,464)
(3,650)
Purchase of treasury shares
(1)
(10,160)
Proceeds from sale of treasury shares
－
0
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(3,581)
(13,944)
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
(156)
258
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
8,162
35,476
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
63,878
72,040
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
* 72,040
* 107,517
*see notes (i) (ii) on P16
(5) Notes for Consolidated Financial Statements
(Notes on premise of going concern) None
(Related to consolidated statements of income)
Selling, general and administrative expenses (major items)
(Millions of Yen)
For the year ended
For the year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Directors' compensation
201
199
Allowance for extraordinary compensation for directors
89
84
Salaries
1,249
1,181
Bonuses to employees
446
392
Retirement benefit expenses
90
83
Rental expenses
197
189
Taxes and dues
592
1,192
(Related to consolidated statements of cash flows)
Relationship between the balance of cash and cash equivalents as of the year-end and the items stated in the consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of Yen)
For the year ended
For the year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Cash and time deposits
69,540
107,517
Securities
2,500
-
Cash and cash equivalents
72,040
107,517
(ii) Breakdown of JAFCO's interest of cash and cash equivalents in funds
(Millions of Yen)
For the year ended
For the year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Cash and time deposits
5,776
7,843
Securities
－
－
Cash and cash equivalents
5,776
7,843
The Company Group's uncalled commitments to funds managed by the Company Group as of March 31, 2021 were ¥31,624 million, compared with ¥31,939 million as of the end of previous full year.
(Segment information)
Previous consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2019 -March 31, 2020) and current consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2020 -March 31, 2021)
Since the JAFCO Group carries out managements of funds as a single business segment, business segment information is not presented.
(Notes on marketable securities)
Held-to-maturitybonds None
(ii) Available-for-sale securities
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Type
Figures on the
Acquisition cost
Difference
Figures on the
Acquisition cost
Difference
consolidated B/S
consolidated B/S
Operational
investment securities
(1)
Stock
7,983
856
7,126
16,444
1,594
14,850
(2)
Bond
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subtotal
7,983
856
7,126
16,444
1,594
14,850
Securities
Investment securities
(1)
Stock
90,480
9,319
81,160
82,156
5,851
76,305
whose B/S
amount
(2)
Bond
-
-
-
-
-
-
exceeds
(3)
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
acquisition
cost
Subtotal
90,480
9,319
81,160
82,156
5,851
76,305
Marketable securities
(1)
Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
Bond
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subtotal
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
98,463
10,175
88,287
98,601
7,445
91,156
Operational
investment securities
(1)
Stock
487
638
(151)
-
-
-
(2)
Bond
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subtotal
487
638
(151)
-
-
-
Securities
Investment securities
(1)
Stock
34
51
(17)
21
32
(10)
whose B/S
amount
(2)
Bond
-
-
-
-
-
-
falls below
acquisition
(3)
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
cost
Subtotal
34
51
(17)
21
32
(10)
Marketable securities
(1)
Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2)
Bond
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3)
Others
2,500
2,500
-
-
-
-
Subtotal
2,500
2,500
-
-
-
-
Total
3,021
3,190
(168)
21
32
(10)
Grand total
101,485
13,366
88,118
98,622
7,477
91,145
(Millions of Yen)
Note: 1. The following items are not included in the above table because they have no market value, making it difficult to determine fair value.
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Figures on the consolidated B/S
Figures on the consolidated B/S
Available-for-sale securities
Operational investment securities
Unlisted stock
53,352
61,060
Unlisted domestic and foreign bonds
938
1,271
Others
770
770
Investment securities
Unlisted stock
776
794
Others
647
412
(iii) Available-for-sale securities which were sold
(Millions of Yen)
For the year ended March 31, 2020
For the year ended March 31, 2021
Proceeds
Total gain on
Total loss on
Proceeds
Total gain on
Total loss on
from sale
sale
sale
from sale
sale
sale
Operational
23,540
19,418
(3,994)
16,074
11,912
(742)
investment securities
Investment securities
39
8
(11)
48,257
44,767
－
Total
23,579
19,427
(4,006)
64,331
56,680
(742)
(iv) Impairment of securities
In the current fiscal year, no impairment losses (write-down of acquisition cost) were recorded on available-for-sale securities (including those which are extremely difficult to determine fair value). Impairment losses of ¥221 million on available-for-sale securities (all operational investment securities) were recorded in the previous year.
(Per share information)
For the year ended
For the year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Net assets per share [¥]
6,089.99
Net assets per share [¥]
7,316.12
Profit per share [¥]
382.76
Profit per share [¥]
1,249.43
Notes: 1. Fully diluted profit per share is not shown because there are no dilutive potential shares. 2. Profit per share is calculated based on the following data.
For the year ended
For the year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Profit per share
Profit attributable to JAFCO Group Co.,
11,839
38,504
Ltd. stockholders (¥ million)
Amount not appertaining to
－
－
common stock shareholders (¥ million)
Profit related to common shares attributable
11,839
38,504
to JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. stockholders
(¥ million)
Weighted average number of common
30,930
30,817
shares (thousand shares)
(Significant subsequent events) None
4. Other Information
Investments and IPOs
Investments
(Millions of Yen)
Year ended March 31, 2020
Year ended March 31, 2021
(A)
(B)
Comparison (%)
Amount
No. of
Amount
No. of
(B) / (A)
(A)
companies
(B)
companies
Equity
(Japan)
24,883
35
21,491
35
86.4
(USA)
8,425
24
7,637
18
90.6
(Asia)
1,459
12
3,684
13
252.4
Total
34,769
71
32,813
66
94.4
Notes: 1. Investment amount is a total of investments by the Company Group and funds.
2. Investments denominated in foreign currencies are translated into yen on a quarterly basis using the
exchange rate at the end of each quarter.
3．Overseas investments made in the venture investment division in Japan are included in Japan.
(ii) IPOs
(Japan)
(Millions of Yen)
For the year ended March 31, 2020
For the year ended March 31, 2021
Number of IPOs
3
5
Investment cost (1)
1,293
2,388
Market value at IPOs (2)
13,396
35,210
Multiple (2)/(1)
10.4
14.7
Notes: 1. "Investment cost" and "Market value at IPO" are total amounts by the Company Group and funds.
2. "Market value at IPO" is calculated by multiplying the number of shares held prior to the IPO by first price.
(Overseas)
(Millions of Yen)
For the year ended March 31, 2020
For the year ended March 31, 2021
Number of IPOs
1
1
Investment cost (1)
886
302
Market value at IPOs (2)
13,881
2,315
Multiple (2)/(1)
15.7
7.7
Notes: 1. "Investment cost" and "Market value at IPO" are total amounts by the Company Group and funds. Exchange rate at the time of IPO is used for conversion.
2. "Market value at IPO" is calculated by multiplying the number of shares held prior to the IPO by first price.
(2) Establishment of Funds
Year ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(i) Newly established funds:
(Millions of USD)
Fund name
Total commitments as of
March 31, 2021
Icon Ventures VII, L.P.
178
Note: Fundraising still underway
(ii) Funds established in previous years whose total commitments increased in this period
(Millions of TWD)
Fund name
Total commitments
Total commitments
Increase in
as of
as of
commitments
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
JAFCO Taiwan I Venture
2,006*
1,037
969
Capital Limited Partnership
*Yen equivalent using the exchange rate as of March 31, 2021: ¥7,803 million
Previous full year (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(i) Newly established funds:
(Millions of yen)
Fund name
Total commitments as of
March 31, 2020
JAFCO SV6 Fund Series
80,000
(Millions of TWD)
Fund name
Total commitments as of
March 31, 2020
JAFCO Taiwan I Venture
1,037 *
Capital Limited Partnership
*Yen equivalent using the exchange rate as of March 31, 2020: ¥3,681 million
Funds established in previous years whose total commitments increased None