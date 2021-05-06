Log in
    8595   JP3389900006

JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.

(8595)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 04/30
7860 JPY   +1.95%
02:07pJAFCO  : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Buyback
PU
05/05JAFCO Group Repurchases Own Shares Worth Nearly $64 Million
MT
04/23JAFCO Group Sells Shares of Visional for Over $105 Million
MT
JAFCO : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Buyback

05/06/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
Translation of the Japanese press release

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Ticker: 8595)

Contact: Investor Relations

1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku,

Tel: +81-50-3734-2025

Tokyo 105-6324 Japan

ir@jafco.co.jp

https://www. jafco.co.jp/english/

May 6, 2021

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Buyback

(Share Buyback Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with

Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "JAFCO Group") has announced the status of the share buyback based on the Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.

1.

Type of stock bought back:

JAFCO Group Common stock

2.

Number of shares bought back:

957,000 shares

3.

Total buyback price:

6,968,140,000 yen

4.

Period:

From April 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 (Trade basis)

5.

Buyback method:

Open market purchase through a trust bank

[Reference]

1. Details of the resolution on share buyback at the meeting of the Board of Directors on February 10, 2021

(1) Type of stock:

JAFCO Group Common stock

(2)

Number of shares:

7 million shares (upper limit)

(22.6% of the number of outstanding shares excluding treasury shares)

(3) Total buyback price:

35 billion yen (upper limit)

(4)

Period:

From February 12, 2021 to February 11, 2022

(excluding the last five business days of each quarter and the five business

days from the first day of the month following the month of quarterly

financial result announcement)

(5)

Buyback method:

Open market purchase through a trust bank

2. Cumulative number and amount of treasury shares bought back based on the above resolution (49 business days (*see note below) between February 12, 2021 and April 30, 2021)

(1) Number of shares bought back:

2,467,700 shares (35.3% of upper limit)

(2) Total buyback price:

17,121,379,000 yen (48.9% of upper limit)

* The periods excluded in 1.(4) above are not taken into account.

Disclaimer

JAFCO Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 20 033 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2021 26 633 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,58x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 222 B 2 037 M 2 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Technical analysis trends JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8 050,00 JPY
Last Close Price 7 810,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shinichi Fuki President & Representative Director
Keisuke Miyoshi Director & Head-Investment
Hiroaki Matsuda Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Yoshinaga Tanimoto Administration Group Leader
Koji Tanami Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAFCO GROUP CO., LTD.52.62%2 116
BLACKROCK, INC.15.92%129 898
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.5.99%68 860
UBS GROUP AG12.07%53 900
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)21.23%45 043
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.20.13%42 043