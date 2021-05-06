JAFCO : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Buyback

Translation of the Japanese press release

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (Ticker: 8595) Contact: Investor Relations 1-23-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tel: +81-50-3734-2025 Tokyo 105-6324 Japan ir@jafco.co.jp https://www. jafco.co.jp/english/ May 6, 2021

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Buyback

(Share Buyback Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with

Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

JAFCO Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "JAFCO Group") has announced the status of the share buyback based on the Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act.

1. Type of stock bought back: JAFCO Group Common stock 2. Number of shares bought back: 957,000 shares 3. Total buyback price: 6,968,140,000 yen 4. Period: From April 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 (Trade basis) 5. Buyback method: Open market purchase through a trust bank

[Reference]

1. Details of the resolution on share buyback at the meeting of the Board of Directors on February 10, 2021

(1) Type of stock: JAFCO Group Common stock (2) Number of shares: 7 million shares (upper limit) (22.6% of the number of outstanding shares excluding treasury shares) (3) Total buyback price: 35 billion yen (upper limit) (4) Period: From February 12, 2021 to February 11, 2022 (excluding the last five business days of each quarter and the five business days from the first day of the month following the month of quarterly financial result announcement) (5) Buyback method: Open market purchase through a trust bank

2. Cumulative number and amount of treasury shares bought back based on the above resolution (49 business days (*see note below) between February 12, 2021 and April 30, 2021)

(1) Number of shares bought back: 2,467,700 shares (35.3% of upper limit) (2) Total buyback price: 17,121,379,000 yen (48.9% of upper limit)

* The periods excluded in 1.(4) above are not taken into account.