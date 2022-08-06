Jagran Prakashan : Dividend

Chartered Accountants

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LIMITED

We have reviewed the accompanying Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results ('Consolidated Results') of JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LIMITED ("the Parent") and its subsidiaries (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), and its share of the net profit after tax and total comprehensive income of its associates for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included in the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("the Statement") being submitted by the Parent pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("the Listing Regulations").

The Consolidated Results included in the Statement, which is the responsibility of the Parent's Management and approved by the Parent's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34

"Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Consolidated Results included in the Statement based on our review.

We conducted our review of the Consolidated Results included in the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of Parent's personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

We also performed procedures in accordance with the circular issued by the SEBI under Regulation 33 (8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, to the extent applicable.

The Consolidated Results included in the Statement includes the results of the entities listed in Annexure A.