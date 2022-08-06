Jagran Prakashan : Dividend

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS
TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LIMITED
We have reviewed the accompanying Unaudited Standalone Financial Results ('Standalone Results') ofJAGRAN PRAKASHAN LIMITED ("the Company"), for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included in the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("the Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 and Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("the Listing Regulations").
The Standalone Results included in the Statement which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34
"Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act,
2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Standalone Results included in the Statement based on our review.
We conducted our review of the Standalone Results included in the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410 'Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity', issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of the Company's personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Based on our review conducted as stated in paragraph 3 above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Standalone Results included in the Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33, Regulation 52 and Regulation 54 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
For Deloitte Haskins & Sells
Chartered Accountants
(Firm's Registration No. 302009E)
Alka Chadha
Partner
Place: Gurugram
(Membership No. 93474)
Date: August 6, 2022
(UDIN:22093474AOKPEB2859)
Chartered Accountants
13th & 14th Floor
Building-Omega
Bengal Intelligent Park
Block-EP & GP, Sector-V
Salt Lake Electronics
Complex
Kolkata-700 091
West Bengal, India
Tel: +91 336 6121 1000
Fax: +91 336 6121 1001
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LIMITED
We have reviewed the accompanying Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results ('Consolidated Results') ofJAGRAN PRAKASHAN LIMITED ("the Parent") and its subsidiaries (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), and its share of the net profit after tax and total comprehensive income of its associates for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included in the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("the Statement") being submitted by the Parent pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("the Listing Regulations").
The Consolidated Results included in the Statement, which is the responsibility of the Parent's Management and approved by the Parent's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standard 34
"Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Consolidated Results included in the Statement based on our review.
We conducted our review of the Consolidated Results included in the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of Parent's personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
We also performed procedures in accordance with the circular issued by the SEBI under Regulation 33 (8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, to the extent applicable.
The Consolidated Results included in the Statement includes the results of the entities listed in Annexure A.
Based on our review conducted and procedures performed as stated in paragraph 3 above and based on the consideration of the review reports of the other auditors referred to in paragraph 6 below, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying consolidated results included in the Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
We did not review the interim financial results of 2 subsidiaries included in the unaudited consolidated financial results, whose interim financial information reflect total revenues of Rs. 6,750.33 Lakhs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and total net loss after tax of Rs. 93.53 Lakhs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and total comprehensive loss of Rs. 93.53 Lakhs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as considered in the unaudited consolidated financial results. These interim financial results have been reviewed by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our conclusion on the Consolidated Results included in the Statement, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries is based solely on the reports of the other auditors and the procedures performed by us as stated in paragraph 3 above.
Our conclusion on the Consolidated Results included in the Statement is not modified in respect of this matter.
The unaudited consolidated financial results includes the Group's share of net profit after tax of Rs.
17.04 Lakhs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and total comprehensive income of Rs. 18.62 Lakhs for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as considered in the unaudited consolidated financial results, in respect of 3 associates, based on their interim financial information which have not been reviewed by their auditors. According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, these interim financial information are not material to the Group.
Our conclusion on the Consolidated Results included in the Statement is not modified in respect of our reliance on the interim financial information certified by the Management.
For Deloitte Haskins & Sells
Chartered Accountants
(Firm's Registration No. 302009E)
Alka Chadha
Partner
Place: Gurguram
(Membership No. 93474)
Date: August 6, 2022
(UDIN: 22093474AOKPKE1641)
