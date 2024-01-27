Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 0.001 million compared to INR 0.173 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 0.15 million compared to net income of INR 0.02 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 3. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03.

For the nine months, revenue was INR 0.01 million compared to INR 0.3 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 1.2 million compared to INR 0.596 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.22 compared to INR 0.11 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.22 compared to INR 0.11 a year ago.