    JAGX

JAGUAR HEALTH, INC.

(JAGX)
Jaguar Health Announces Innovators with Jane King Webcast Interview to Take Place Friday, April 23, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern to Provide a Business Overview of Napo EU S.p.A., the Company's New Italian Subsidiary

04/19/2021 | 08:39am EDT
Registration link for webcast interview appears below

Company premiers Napo EU's new logo and branding, now live on Napoeu.com website

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE /April 19, 2021 /Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') announced today that an Innovators with Jane King interview of Lisa Conte, the Company's founder, president, and CEO, will be aired during a webcast this Friday, April 23, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern to provide a business overview of Napo EU S.p.A. ('Napo EU'), Jaguar's wholly owned Italian subsidiary. The registration link for the webcast interview appears below. The registration link will also be posted to the Napo EU website and the Jaguar website.

Participation Instructions for Webcast
When: Friday, April 23, 2021, at 8:30AM Eastern Time
Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

On Friday of last week, the Company went live with the rebranded version of the Napo EU website, which includes the new Napo EU logo shown below. Located at Napoeu.com, the site will continue to expand over time as the additional content under development is completed.

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets), the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Botanical Guidance, is a novel, first-in-class anti-secretory agent which has a basic normalizing effect locally on the gut, and this mechanism of action has the potential to benefit multiple disorders. Mytesi is a non-opiate chloride ion channel modulating antidiarrheal medicine that is approved in the U.S. by the FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' These include statements regarding the Company's expectation that a webcast interview event will take place April 23, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'aim,' 'anticipate,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'target,' 'project,' 'contemplate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
phodge@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE:Jaguar Health, Inc.



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/641006/Jaguar-Health-Announces-Innovators-with-Jane-King-Webcast-Interview-to-Take-Place-Friday-April-23-2021-at-830-AM-Eastern-to-Provide-a-Business-Overview-of-Napo-EU-SpA-the-Companys-New-Italian-Subsidiary

Disclaimer

Jaguar Health Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 12:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
