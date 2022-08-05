Log in
    JAGX   US47010C6075

JAGUAR HEALTH, INC.

(JAGX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
0.2600 USD   -3.99%
Jaguar Health : Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

08/05/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 /Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that, effective August 5, 2022, the Company granted 12,500 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee.

The RSUs for this new employee vest equally over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting each year starting from the date on which this new employee was hired by the Company.

The RSUs for this new employee were granted as an inducement material to this new employee's acceptance of employment by the Company and were approved by the Compensation Committee of Jaguar's Board. Vesting of the RSUs is subject to this new employee's continued service with Jaguar through the applicable vesting dates.

About Jaguar Health, Jaguar Animal Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, & Napo Therapeutics

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
phodge@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE:Jaguar Health, Inc.



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/711043/Jaguar-Health-Announces-New-Employee-Inducement-Grants-Under-Nasdaq-Listing-Rule-5635c4

Disclaimer

Jaguar Health Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 20:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
