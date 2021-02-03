Log in
Jaguar Health : Chief of Sustainable Supply, Dr. Steven King, an Ethnobotanist, to Discuss Crofelemer Development on February 4th at 2 PM Eastern as Part of the American Botanical Council's Sustainable Herbs Program Webinar Series

02/03/2021 | 08:34am EST
Webinar Title: The Development of Crofelemer: Connecting Ethnobotany, Conservation, Biocultural Diversity, Indigenous Knowledge and Global Public Health

Webinar registration link appears below

Over the last 30 years, the Jaguar team and partner organizations have substantially invested in developing the first and only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance while setting a standard for sustainable harvesting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2021 /Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') today announced that Steven King, PhD, Jaguar's chief sustainable supply, ethnobotanical research and intellectual property officer, will discuss crofelemer development on February 4, 2021 from 2 PM to 3 PM Eastern Time as part of the American Botanical Council's Sustainable Herbs Program webinar series. This ongoing webinar series features online conversations about key issues around sustainability and the botanical industry with leaders in the botanical community.

Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, the FDA-approved drug product of Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo), is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Crofelemer is also in a pivotal Phase 3 trial in the U.S. for the indication of cancer therapy related-diarrhea and under development for diarrhea in a long-hauler COVID recovery patient population in Europe. The title of the February 4th webinar is The Development of Crofelemer: Connecting Ethnobotany, Conservation, Biocultural Diversity, Indigenous Knowledge and Global Public Health. The registration link for this free online event appears below.

Webinar Participation Instructions

When: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 2-3 PM Eastern Time

Registration Link: Click Here

During the webinar, Dr. King will discuss the long-term sustainable harvesting program for Croton lechleri (Euphorbiaceae) that he and his colleagues in several Andean countries developed in collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and regional scientists, and review the ongoing efforts of the Jaguar and Napo teams to work with international partners and Indigenous and local communities to conserve biological diversity, recognize intellectual property rights, and meet global human health care needs. Dr. King is an ethnobotanist who has conducted field research on the use of plants for food and medicine in the highland and lowland regions of South America, Africa and parts of Southeast Asia over the past 42 years. He holds a PhD in biology with a focus on ethnobotany and economic botany.

'I am very grateful to the Sustainable Herbs Program and the American Botanical Council for the opportunity to take part in this wonderful webinar series,' stated King. 'I in turn would like to specifically acknowledge the intellectual contribution of local and Indigenous peoples of the Northwest Amazon Basin for identifying the healing properties of traditional plant medicines. We would like to be sure that the international medical and patient community know that Indigenous science and ethnomedical expertise continues to provide solutions to medical challenges for humans and animals.'

As announced in February 2020, the American Botanical Council named Napo the recipient of the 2019 Varro E. Tyler Commercial Investment in Phytomedicinal ResearchAward.

About the American Botanical Council
Established in 1988, the American Botanical Council (ABC) is the leading independent, nonprofit, international member-based organization providing education using science-based and traditional information to promote the responsible use of herbal medicine. ABC serves the public, researchers, educators, healthcare professionals, industry and media, and has been a highly respected source and an innovative force for many years.

The mission of ABC's Sustainable Herbs Program is to create a movement supporting high quality herbal products, sustainable and ethical sourcing, and greater overall transparency in how herbs reach end users. ABC works to achieve this by educating end-users and industry about the issues involved and by sharing best practices to inspire more companies to implement higher standards of sustainability.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®
Mytesi® (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' These include statements regarding the Company's expectation that Dr. King will take part in the ABC webinar on February 4, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'aim,' 'anticipate,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'target,' 'project,' 'contemplate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:
Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
phodge@jaguar.health
