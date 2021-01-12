Jaguar Health to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference the Week of January 11th and at 4:30 pm Eastern on Tuesday, January 19th at the NobleCon17 Virtual Conference

REMINDER: Jaguar-hosted investor webcast scheduled for Thursday, January 14 at 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time. Webcast registration link appears below

Jaguar CEO Lisa Conte interviewed on Innovators with Jane King

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 /Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) announced today announced that Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president and CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 virtual conference the week of January 11, 2021 and at 4:30 pm Eastern on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the NobleCon17 conference.

Event Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

Conference Dates: January 11-14, 2021

Jaguar Presentation: Presentation available on-demand during the week of January 11-14, 2021

Location: Virtual Conference

Conference Registration Link: Click Here

Event: NobleCon17

Conference Dates: January 19-20, 2021

Jaguar Presentation: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time

Location: Virtual Conference

Conference Registration Link: Click Here

Event: Jaguar-hosted Investor Webcast

When: Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

Conte was recently interviewed on Innovators with Jane King regarding 'long-hauler' syndrome in post-COVID-19 recovery patients and the Company's plans to explore the possibility of obtaining conditional marketing authorization in Europe to support development and commercialization of crofelemer, the Company's novel proprietary drug, for the proposed indication of prophylaxis and/or symptomatic relief of inflammatory diarrhea, initially to be studied in a long-hauler COVID-19 recovery patient population in Europe. To view the video, click here.

About Jaguar Health, Inc. and Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' These include statements related to the expectation that Lisa Conte will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 conference and at the NobleCon17 conference, and the Company's plan to host an investor webcast on January 14, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'aim,' 'anticipate,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'target,' 'project,' 'contemplate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

phodge@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE:Jaguar Health, Inc.