Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Jaguar Health, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAGX   US47010C4096

JAGUAR HEALTH, INC.

(JAGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REMINDER FROM JAGUAR HEALTH: Innovators with Jane King Interview with Lisa Conte to Air During Jaguar Investor Webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern to Provide Business Updates

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Registration link for webcast appears below

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) issued a reminder today that an Innovators with Jane King interview of Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president, and CEO, and member of the board of directors of Napo EU S.p.A., will be aired during an investor webcast tomorrow (Thursday, July 29, 2021) at 8:30 AM Eastern to provide business updates for Jaguar, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary), and the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo EU S.p.A., which, with Dragon SPAC S.p.A., recently announced the closing of the financing of Dragon SPAC for gross proceeds of approximately 8,830,000 euros. The registration link for the webcast appears below.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Napo Pharmaceuticals' wholly owned Italian subsidiary, Napo EU S.p.A., focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that an investor webcast will take place July 29, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'aim,' 'anticipate,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'target,' 'project,' 'contemplate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Source: Jaguar Health, Inc.

Contact:

Peter Hodge
Jaguar Health, Inc.
phodge@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/657270/REMINDER-FROM-JAGUAR-HEALTH-Innovators-with-Jane-King-Interview-with-Lisa-Conte-to-Air-During-Jaguar-Investor-Webcast-on-Thursday-July-29-2021-at-830-AM-Eastern-to-Provide-Business-Updates

Disclaimer

Jaguar Health Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 12:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAGUAR HEALTH, INC.
08:34aREMINDER FROM JAGUAR HEALTH : Innovators with Jane King Interview with Lisa Cont..
PU
07/26JAGUAR HEALTH : Jaguar Health, Inc.
AQ
07/26JAGUAR HEALTH ANNOUNCES THAT INNOVAT : 30 AM Eastern to Provide Business Updates
PU
07/23JAGUAR HEALTH : Merger of Napo EU & Dragon SPAC expected to be effective within ..
PU
07/23JAGUAR HEALTH, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
07/23JAGUAR HEALTH : Announces New Employee Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Ru..
PU
07/19JAGUAR HEALTH : Jaguar Health, Inc.
AQ
07/19JAGUAR HEALTH : Napo EU S.p.A., Jaguar Health's Italian Subsidiary, and Dragon S..
PU
07/15JAGUAR HEALTH : Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Until Fr..
PU
07/15JAGUAR HEALTH, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 202 M 202 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,88x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart JAGUAR HEALTH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Jaguar Health, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAGUAR HEALTH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,47 $
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target 223%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lisa A. Conte President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carol R. Lizak Chief Financial Officer
James J. Bochnowski Chairman
Pravin Ramsewak Chaturvedi Chief Scientific Officer
Jonathan S. Wolin Chief of Staff & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAGUAR HEALTH, INC.80.37%202
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.31%86 451
BIONTECH SE248.38%68 592
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.28.80%64 659
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS20.26%60 167
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-14.17%52 511