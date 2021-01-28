Log in
JAGUAR MINING INC.

01/28 01:53:40 pm
8.27 CAD   +2.23%
01:40p IR.INC & FTMIG Presents Virtual Investor Day III - February 17-18, 2021
NE
01/12 Jaguar Mining Reports Q4 Gold Production Up 12% Y/Y
MT
2020 JAGUAR MINING INC. : Ex-dividend day
FA
IR.INC & FTMIG Presents Virtual Investor Day III - February 17-18, 2021

01/28/2021 | 01:40pm EST
Sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities & Media Sponsor - Newsfile

Featured Keynote Speakers:
Barry Allan - Managing Director, Research, Mining Analyst, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Peter Schiff - CEO & Chief Global Strategist, Euro Pacific Capital

Terry Lynch - Founder, Save Canadian Mining

And

Rick Rule, President & CEO, Sprott Holdings USA

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - IR.INC and FTMIG are pleased to Present Virtual Investor Day III ("VID III"), February 17-18, 2021. Join us for a lineup of premier presenting companies and keynote speakers - with more to be announced in the future.

VID III is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation.

To register for VID III, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere2/series_summit. Please stay tuned as more companies and keynote speakers will be announced!

Featured Companies to date include:

Ely Gold Royalties (TSXV: ELY)
Chakana Copper (TSXV: PERU)
enCore Energy (TSXV: EU)
Jaguar Mining (TSX: JAG)
Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSXV: QPM)
Galway Metals (TSXV: GWM)
Renforth Resources (CNSX: RFR)
Omai Gold Mines (TSXV: OMG)
Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX: TLG)

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca.

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com.

Disclaimer

Follow the Money Investor ("FTMIG") is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies.

Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal
IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services
jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Karl Boyd, President
Follow the Money Investor Group
kboyd@ftmig.com www.ftmig.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/7307


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 157 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 455 M 457 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,89x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 999
Free-Float 50,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,99 $
Last Close Price 6,31 $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,80%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vernon C. Baker Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin W. Guenther President & Director
Jeff Kennedy Chairman
Hashim Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Luis Ricardo Miraglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAGUAR MINING INC.-3.00%457
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.67%47 492
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.76%39 085
POLYUS-0.82%26 451
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.23%16 789
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-3.60%16 488
