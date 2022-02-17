Jaguar Mining : Financial Statements - Q2 2021
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
34,393
$
38,908
Restricted cash
Note 4
1,088
1,091
Inventory
Note 5
15,696
12,529
Recoverable taxes
Note 6
4,783
4,944
Other accounts receivable
113
61
Prepaid expenses and advances
2,527
2,912
Total current assets
58,600
60,445
Non-current assets
Royalty interests
Note 7
-
8,476
Property, plant and equipment
Note 8
155,759
147,641
Mineral exploration projects
23,279
22,837
Recoverable taxes
Note 6
5,833
4,718
Other accounts receivable
5,000
5,000
Restricted cash
651
649
Total assets
$
249,122
$
249,766
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Note 9
$
17,215
$
18,851
Notes payable
Note 10
3,037
3,058
Lease liabilities
Note 11
1,004
1,530
Current tax liability
Note 12
2,592
3,213
Other taxes payable
1,264
1,153
Reclamation provisions
591
623
Legal and other provisions
Note 13
3,038
2,827
Total current liabilities
28,741
31,255
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
Note 11
1,973
1,193
Other taxes payable
10,469
10,922
Reclamation provision
12,143
11,539
Legal and other provisions
Note 13
5,228
5,157
Total liabilities
$
58,554
$
60,066
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares
Note 14
$
566,959
$
565,734
Stock options
Note 14
1,159
1,374
Deferred share units
Note 14
1,581
1,453
Contributed surplus
23,528
23,528
Deficit
(402,659)
(402,389)
Total shareholders' equity
$
190,568
$
189,700
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
249,122
$
249,766
Subsequent events
Note 25
On behalf of the Board:
(signed) "Jeffrey Kennedy"
(signed) "Vernon Baker"
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
36,330
$
42,536
$
68,015
$
73,337
Operating costs
Note 16
17,365
14,638
32,126
28,935
Depreciation
5,636
4,023
10,396
7,648
Gross profit
13,329
23,875
25,493
36,754
Exploration and evaluation costs
1,309
87
2,546
310
Care and maintenance costs (Paciência and Roça Grande mines)
283
121
614
296
Stock-based compensation
Note 14(b)(c)
115
61
582
284
General and administrative expenses
1,555
1,231
2,959
2,897
Amortization
15
29
33
56
Legal, recoverable tax and other provisions expenses
225
366
926
793
Other operating expenses
191
(519)
457
(134)
Operating income
9,636
22,499
17,376
32,252
Foreign exchange (gain)
3,281
(236)
988
(5,863)
Financial instruments loss
Note 17
-
(144)
-
476
Finance costs
285
14
579
439
Other non-operating expenses
Note 18
538
(245)
2,273
(231)
Income before income taxes
5,532
23,110
13,536
37,431
Income tax expense
Note 12
2,552
3,932
4,448
5,978
Net income
$
2,980
$
19,178
$
9,088
$
31,453
Total comprehensive income
$
2,980
$
19,178
$
9,088
$
31,453
Earnings per share
Note 15
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.04
$
0.03
$
0.13
$
0.04
Diluted
$
0.04
$
0.03
$
0.12
$
0.04
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
72,416,216
72,410,727
72,352,328
72,811,821
Diluted
73,507,991
73,308,322
73,508,095
73,642,906
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) for the period
$
2,980
$
19,178
$
9,088
$
31,453
Adjustments and non-cash items
Depreciation and amortization
5,654
4,050
10,429
7,704
Accretion interest expense
109
148
215
335
Interest expense
168
(144)
256
96
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)
3,547
(552)
1,285
(6,785)
Current income tax expense
Note 12
2,554
3,932
4,448
5,978
Change in unrealized derivatives
-
(1,135)
-
(1,032)
Legal and other provisions expense
12
(685)
423
(365)
Other operating activities expense
Note 19
803
407
3,274
745
Changes in operating working capital
Note 20
(1,409)
2,306
(5,249)
(1,990)
Income taxes paid
(1,784)
-
(5,069)
-
Net cash provided by operating activities
12,634
27,505
19,100
36,139
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investment in mineral exploration projects
-
-
(442)
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(9,679)
(6,937)
(19,084)
(14,532)
Proceeds from disposition of royalty interests
Note 7
-
6,950
-
Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment
4
-
4
6
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(9,675)
(6,937)
(12,572)
(14,526)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash received upon issuance of debt
-
1,939
2,975
3,481
Cash received upon issuance of shares via stock options exercised
1
21
556
21
Cash received upon redemption of restricted cash margin deposits
(37)
-
(11)
-
Repayment of debt
(1,114)
(4,119)
(4,816)
(5,920)
Cash paid for purchase and cancellation of shares
-
(739)
-
(739)
Interest paid
(9)
(157)
(92)
(194)
Restricted cash margin deposits paid
-
263
-
111
Cash dividends paid
(4,742)
-
(9,358)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(5,901)
(2,792)
(10,746)
(3,240)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(267)
318
(297)
922
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(3,209)
18,094
(4,515)
19,295
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
37,602
12,125
38,908
10,924
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
34,393
$
30,219
$
34,393
$
30,219
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)
Common Shares
Stock Options
Deferred Share Units
Contributed
Deficit
Total Equity
Shares
Amount
Options
Amount
Units
Amount
Surplus
Balance as at January 1, 2020
72,393,354
$
570,911
583,148
$
961
667,347
$
1,542
$
20,955
$
(465,789)
$
128,580
Shares purchased and cancelled in normal course issuer bid
(2,517,037)
(1,983)
-
-
-
-
1,244
-
(739)
Stock options granted
-
-
2,770,000
262
-
-
-
-
262
Stock options forfeited
-
-
(315,000)
(34)
-
-
34
-
-
Stock options redeemed
275,000
21
(275,000)
(8)
-
-
13
Deferred share units granted
-
-
-
-
-
21
-
-
21
Deferred share units forfeited
-
-
-
-
(210,000)
(35)
35
-
-
Deferred share units redeemed
1,693,606
447
-
-
(1,693,606)
(447)
-
-
-
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
31,453
31,453
Balance as at June 30, 2020
71,844,923
$
569,396
2,763,148
$
1,181
(1,236,260)
$
1,081
$
22,268
$
(434,336)
$
159,590
Balance as at January 1, 2021
72,118,620
$
565,734
1,075,876
$
1,374
534,048
$
1,453
$
23,528
$
(402,389)
$
189,700
Stock options granted
-
-
58,056
134
-
-
-
-
134
Stock options exercised
135,425
905
(153,198)
(349)
-
-
-
-
556
Deferred share units granted
-
-
-
-
137,404
448
-
-
448
Deferred share units redeemed
162,171
320
-
-
(162,171)
(320)
-
-
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,358)
(9,358)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,088
9,088
Balance as at June 30, 2021
72,416,216
$
566,959
980,734
$
1,159
509,281
$
1,581
$
23,528
$
(402,659)
$
190,568
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Jaguar Mining Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAGUAR MINING INC.
Sales 2021
150 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
261 M
261 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,56x
Nbr of Employees
1 160
Free-Float
50,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JAGUAR MINING INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
3,61 $
Average target price
5,78 $
Spread / Average Target
60,1%