Jaguar Mining : Financial Statements - Q2 2021

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 36,330 $ 42,536 $ 68,015 $ 73,337 Operating costs Note 16 17,365 14,638 32,126 28,935 Depreciation 5,636 4,023 10,396 7,648 Gross profit 13,329 23,875 25,493 36,754 Exploration and evaluation costs 1,309 87 2,546 310 Care and maintenance costs (Paciência and Roça Grande mines) 283 121 614 296 Stock-based compensation Note 14(b)(c) 115 61 582 284 General and administrative expenses 1,555 1,231 2,959 2,897 Amortization 15 29 33 56 Legal, recoverable tax and other provisions expenses 225 366 926 793 Other operating expenses 191 (519) 457 (134) Operating income 9,636 22,499 17,376 32,252 Foreign exchange (gain) 3,281 (236) 988 (5,863) Financial instruments loss Note 17 - (144) - 476 Finance costs 285 14 579 439 Other non-operating expenses Note 18 538 (245) 2,273 (231) Income before income taxes 5,532 23,110 13,536 37,431 Income tax expense Note 12 2,552 3,932 4,448 5,978 Net income $ 2,980 $ 19,178 $ 9,088 $ 31,453 Total comprehensive income $ 2,980 $ 19,178 $ 9,088 $ 31,453 Earnings per share Note 15 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 72,416,216 72,410,727 72,352,328 72,811,821 Diluted 73,507,991 73,308,322 73,508,095 73,642,906

