  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Jaguar Mining Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAG   CA47009M8896

JAGUAR MINING INC.

(JAG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/17 03:50:00 pm
4.83 CAD   +5.46%
JAGUAR MINING : Financial Statements - Q3 2021
PU
JAGUAR MINING : Q2 2021
PU
Jaguar mining provides multi-year growth plan
AQ
Jaguar Mining : Financial Statements - Q2 2021

02/17/2022 | 03:48pm EST
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

34,393

$

38,908

Restricted cash

Note 4

1,088

1,091

Inventory

Note 5

15,696

12,529

Recoverable taxes

Note 6

4,783

4,944

Other accounts receivable

113

61

Prepaid expenses and advances

2,527

2,912

Total current assets

58,600

60,445

Non-current assets

Royalty interests

Note 7

-

8,476

Property, plant and equipment

Note 8

155,759

147,641

Mineral exploration projects

23,279

22,837

Recoverable taxes

Note 6

5,833

4,718

Other accounts receivable

5,000

5,000

Restricted cash

651

649

Total assets

$

249,122

$

249,766

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Note 9

$

17,215

$

18,851

Notes payable

Note 10

3,037

3,058

Lease liabilities

Note 11

1,004

1,530

Current tax liability

Note 12

2,592

3,213

Other taxes payable

1,264

1,153

Reclamation provisions

591

623

Legal and other provisions

Note 13

3,038

2,827

Total current liabilities

28,741

31,255

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

Note 11

1,973

1,193

Other taxes payable

10,469

10,922

Reclamation provision

12,143

11,539

Legal and other provisions

Note 13

5,228

5,157

Total liabilities

$

58,554

$

60,066

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common shares

Note 14

$

566,959

$

565,734

Stock options

Note 14

1,159

1,374

Deferred share units

Note 14

1,581

1,453

Contributed surplus

23,528

23,528

Deficit

(402,659)

(402,389)

Total shareholders' equity

$

190,568

$

189,700

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

249,122

$

249,766

Subsequent events

Note 25

On behalf of the Board:

(signed) "Jeffrey Kennedy"

(signed) "Vernon Baker"

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .

Jaguar Mining Inc.

1

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

36,330

$

42,536

$

68,015

$

73,337

Operating costs

Note 16

17,365

14,638

32,126

28,935

Depreciation

5,636

4,023

10,396

7,648

Gross profit

13,329

23,875

25,493

36,754

Exploration and evaluation costs

1,309

87

2,546

310

Care and maintenance costs (Paciência and Roça Grande mines)

283

121

614

296

Stock-based compensation

Note 14(b)(c)

115

61

582

284

General and administrative expenses

1,555

1,231

2,959

2,897

Amortization

15

29

33

56

Legal, recoverable tax and other provisions expenses

225

366

926

793

Other operating expenses

191

(519)

457

(134)

Operating income

9,636

22,499

17,376

32,252

Foreign exchange (gain)

3,281

(236)

988

(5,863)

Financial instruments loss

Note 17

-

(144)

-

476

Finance costs

285

14

579

439

Other non-operating expenses

Note 18

538

(245)

2,273

(231)

Income before income taxes

5,532

23,110

13,536

37,431

Income tax expense

Note 12

2,552

3,932

4,448

5,978

Net income

$

2,980

$

19,178

$

9,088

$

31,453

Total comprehensive income

$

2,980

$

19,178

$

9,088

$

31,453

Earnings per share

Note 15

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.04

$

0.03

$

0.13

$

0.04

Diluted

$

0.04

$

0.03

$

0.12

$

0.04

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

72,416,216

72,410,727

72,352,328

72,811,821

Diluted

73,507,991

73,308,322

73,508,095

73,642,906

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Jaguar Mining Inc.

2

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income (loss) for the period

$

2,980

$

19,178

$

9,088

$

31,453

Adjustments and non-cash items

Depreciation and amortization

5,654

4,050

10,429

7,704

Accretion interest expense

109

148

215

335

Interest expense

168

(144)

256

96

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)

3,547

(552)

1,285

(6,785)

Current income tax expense

Note 12

2,554

3,932

4,448

5,978

Change in unrealized derivatives

-

(1,135)

-

(1,032)

Legal and other provisions expense

12

(685)

423

(365)

Other operating activities expense

Note 19

803

407

3,274

745

Changes in operating working capital

Note 20

(1,409)

2,306

(5,249)

(1,990)

Income taxes paid

(1,784)

-

(5,069)

-

Net cash provided by operating activities

12,634

27,505

19,100

36,139

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investment in mineral exploration projects

-

-

(442)

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(9,679)

(6,937)

(19,084)

(14,532)

Proceeds from disposition of royalty interests

Note 7

-

6,950

-

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment

4

-

4

6

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(9,675)

(6,937)

(12,572)

(14,526)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Cash received upon issuance of debt

-

1,939

2,975

3,481

Cash received upon issuance of shares via stock options exercised

1

21

556

21

Cash received upon redemption of restricted cash margin deposits

(37)

-

(11)

-

Repayment of debt

(1,114)

(4,119)

(4,816)

(5,920)

Cash paid for purchase and cancellation of shares

-

(739)

-

(739)

Interest paid

(9)

(157)

(92)

(194)

Restricted cash margin deposits paid

-

263

-

111

Cash dividends paid

(4,742)

-

(9,358)

-

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(5,901)

(2,792)

(10,746)

(3,240)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(267)

318

(297)

922

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(3,209)

18,094

(4,515)

19,295

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

37,602

12,125

38,908

10,924

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

34,393

$

30,219

$

34,393

$

30,219

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .

Jaguar Mining Inc.

3

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Common Shares

Stock Options

Deferred Share Units

Contributed

Deficit

Total Equity

Shares

Amount

Options

Amount

Units

Amount

Surplus

Balance as at January 1, 2020

72,393,354

$

570,911

583,148

$

961

667,347

$

1,542

$

20,955

$

(465,789)

$

128,580

Shares purchased and cancelled in normal course issuer bid

(2,517,037)

(1,983)

-

-

-

-

1,244

-

(739)

Stock options granted

-

-

2,770,000

262

-

-

-

-

262

Stock options forfeited

-

-

(315,000)

(34)

-

-

34

-

-

Stock options redeemed

275,000

21

(275,000)

(8)

-

-

13

Deferred share units granted

-

-

-

-

-

21

-

-

21

Deferred share units forfeited

-

-

-

-

(210,000)

(35)

35

-

-

Deferred share units redeemed

1,693,606

447

-

-

(1,693,606)

(447)

-

-

-

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

31,453

31,453

Balance as at June 30, 2020

71,844,923

$

569,396

2,763,148

$

1,181

(1,236,260)

$

1,081

$

22,268

$

(434,336)

$

159,590

Balance as at January 1, 2021

72,118,620

$

565,734

1,075,876

$

1,374

534,048

$

1,453

$

23,528

$

(402,389)

$

189,700

Stock options granted

-

-

58,056

134

-

-

-

-

134

Stock options exercised

135,425

905

(153,198)

(349)

-

-

-

-

556

Deferred share units granted

-

-

-

-

137,404

448

-

-

448

Deferred share units redeemed

162,171

320

-

-

(162,171)

(320)

-

-

-

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,358)

(9,358)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,088

9,088

Balance as at June 30, 2021

72,416,216

$

566,959

980,734

$

1,159

509,281

$

1,581

$

23,528

$

(402,659)

$

190,568

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .

Jaguar Mining Inc.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jaguar Mining Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
