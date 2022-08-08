Jaguar Mining : Financial Statements - Q2 2022

Log in
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(UNAUDITED)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,495

$

40,373

Restricted cash

498

501

Inventory

Note 3

16,971

14,546

Recoverable taxes

Note 4

3,757

5,143

Other accounts receivable

2,913

92

Prepaid expenses and advances

2,469

2,176

Total current assets

57,103

62,831

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Note 5

178,586

172,498

Mineral exploration projects

Note 6

26,651

23,817

Recoverable taxes

Note 4

5,390

5,278

Other accounts receivable

5,000

5,000

Restricted cash

601

586

Total assets

$

273,331

$

270,010

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

19,139

$

15,660

Notes payable

3,032

3,027

Lease liabilities

1,464

1,431

Current tax liability

146

-

Other taxes payable

1,063

935

Reclamation provisions

Note 7

6,131

6,847

Legal and other provisions

Note 8

3,773

2,941

Total current liabilities

34,748

30,841

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

1,347

2,434

Other taxes payable

9,618

9,890

Reclamation provision

Note 7

12,621

11,182

Legal and other provisions

Note 8

3,733

4,234

Total liabilities

$

62,067

$

58,581

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common shares

Note 9

$

566,930

$

566,860

Stock options

Note 9

1,371

1,268

Deferred share units

Note 9

2,639

1,887

Contributed surplus

23,573

23,528

Deficit

(383,249)

(382,114)

Total shareholders' equity

$

211,264

$

211,429

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

273,331

$

270,010

Subsequent events

Note 20

On behalf of the Board:

(signed) "Jeffrey Kennedy"

(signed) "Vernon Baker"

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Jaguar Mining Inc.

1

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

$

37,927

$

36,330

$

68,546

$

68,015

Operating costs

Note 11

21,075

17,365

40,692

32,126

Depreciation

4,866

5,636

9,561

10,396

Gross profit

11,986

13,329

18,293

25,493

Exploration and evaluation costs

1,599

1,309

3,120

2,546

Care and maintenance costs (Paciência and Roça Grande mines)

132

283

311

614

Stock-based compensation

Note 9(b)(c)

447

115

970

582

General and administrative expenses

1,850

1,555

3,627

2,959

Amortization

19

15

38

33

Legal, recoverable tax and other provisions expenses

90

225

23

926

Other operating expenses

718

191

759

457

Operating income

7,131

9,636

9,445

17,376

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

Note 12

(3,179)

3,281

1,417

988

Finance costs

668

285

1,326

579

Other non-operating expenses

Note 13

18

538

716

2,273

Income before income taxes

9,624

5,532

5,986

13,536

Income tax expense

146

2,552

2,542

4,448

Net income

$

9,478

$

2,980

$

3,444

$

9,088

Total comprehensive income

$

9,478

$

2,980

$

3,444

$

9,088

Earnings per share

Note 10

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.13

$

0.04

$

0.05

$

0.13

Diluted

$

0.13

$

0.04

$

0.05

$

0.12

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

72,465,756

72,416,216

72,463,674

72,352,328

Diluted

73,478,840

73,507,991

73,546,464

73,508,095

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Jaguar Mining Inc.

2

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the period

$

9,478

$

2,980

$

3,444

$

9,088

Adjustments and non-cash items

Depreciation and amortization

4,885

5,654

9,599

10,429

Accretion interest expense

529

109

1,060

215

Interest expense

129

168

256

256

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2,691)

3,547

2,905

1,285

Current income tax expense

146

2,554

2,542

4,448

Legal and other provisions expense

564

12

322

423

Other operating activities (recoveries) expenses

Note 14

(171)

803

1,193

3,274

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Note 15

(1,033)

(1,409)

(1,778)

(5,249)

Cash provided by operating activities before income taxes

11,836

14,418

19,543

24,169

Income taxes paid

(2,396)

(1,784)

(2,396)

(5,069)

Net cash provided by operating activities

9,440

12,634

17,147

19,100

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investment in mineral exploration projects

(1,665)

-

(2,834)

(442)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(8,612)

(9,679)

(16,872)

(19,084)

Proceeds from dispositions of royalty interests

Note 13

-

-

-

6,950

Proceeds from dispositions of property, plant and equipment

27

4

144

4

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(10,250)

(9,675)

(19,562)

(12,572)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Cash received upon issuance of debt

Note 18(d)

1,350

-

3,000

2,975

Cash received upon issuance of shares via stock options exercised

Note 9(b)

-

1

2

556

Restricted cash margin deposits paid

-

(37)

-

(11)

Repayment of debt

Note 18(d)

(1,932)

(1,114)

(4,322)

(4,816)

Interest paid

Note 18(d)

(32)

(9)

(77)

(92)

Cash dividends paid

(2,260)

(4,742)

(4,579)

(9,358)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(2,874)

(5,901)

(5,976)

(10,746)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(584)

(267)

(1,487)

(297)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(4,268)

(3,209)

(9,878)

(4,515)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

34,763

37,602

40,373

38,908

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

30,495

$

34,393

$

30,495

$

34,393

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Jaguar Mining Inc.

3

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Common Shares

Stock Options

Deferred Share Units

Contributed

Deficit

Total Equity

Shares

Amount

Options

Amount

Units

Amount

Surplus

Balance as at January 1, 2021

$

72,118,620

$

565,734

1,075,876

$

1,374

534,048

$

1,453

$

23,528

$

(402,389)

$

189,700

Stock options granted and outstanding

-

-

58,056

134

-

-

-

-

134

Stock options exercised

135,425

905

(153,198)

(349)

-

-

-

-

556

Deferred share units granted and outstanding

-

-

-

-

137,404

448

-

-

448

Deferred share units redeemed

162,171

320

-

-

(162,171)

(320)

-

-

-

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,358)

(9,358)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,088

9,088

Balance as at June 30, 2021

72,416,216

$

566,959

980,734

$

1,159

509,281

$

1,581

$

23,528

$

(402,659)

$

190,568

Balance as at January 1, 2022

72,444,870

$

566,860

975,798

$

1,268

494,485

$

1,887

$

23,528

$

(382,114)

$

211,429

Stock options granted and outstanding

-

-

71,656

150

-

-

-

-

150

Stock options exercised

2,083

2

(2,083)

(2)

-

-

-

-

-

Stock options forfeited

-

-

(15,789)

(45)

-

-

45

-

-

Deferred share units granted and outstanding

-

-

-

-

254,603

820

-

-

820

Deferred share units redeemed

25,856

68

-

-

(25,856)

(68)

-

-

-

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,579)

(4,579)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,444

3,444

Balance as at June 30, 2022

72,472,809

$

566,930

1,029,582

$

1,371

723,232

$

2,639

$

23,573

$

(383,249)

$

211,264

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .

Jaguar Mining Inc.

4

