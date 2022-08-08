Jaguar Mining : Financial Statements - Q2 2022
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(UNAUDITED)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30,495
$
40,373
Restricted cash
498
501
Inventory
Note 3
16,971
14,546
Recoverable taxes
Note 4
3,757
5,143
Other accounts receivable
2,913
92
Prepaid expenses and advances
2,469
2,176
Total current assets
57,103
62,831
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Note 5
178,586
172,498
Mineral exploration projects
Note 6
26,651
23,817
Recoverable taxes
Note 4
5,390
5,278
Other accounts receivable
5,000
5,000
Restricted cash
601
586
Total assets
$
273,331
$
270,010
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
19,139
$
15,660
Notes payable
3,032
3,027
Lease liabilities
1,464
1,431
Current tax liability
146
-
Other taxes payable
1,063
935
Reclamation provisions
Note 7
6,131
6,847
Legal and other provisions
Note 8
3,773
2,941
Total current liabilities
34,748
30,841
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
1,347
2,434
Other taxes payable
9,618
9,890
Reclamation provision
Note 7
12,621
11,182
Legal and other provisions
Note 8
3,733
4,234
Total liabilities
$
62,067
$
58,581
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares
Note 9
$
566,930
$
566,860
Stock options
Note 9
1,371
1,268
Deferred share units
Note 9
2,639
1,887
Contributed surplus
23,573
23,528
Deficit
(383,249)
(382,114)
Total shareholders' equity
$
211,264
$
211,429
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
273,331
$
270,010
Subsequent events
Note 20
On behalf of the Board:
(signed) "Jeffrey Kennedy"
(signed) "Vernon Baker"
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
37,927
$
36,330
$
68,546
$
68,015
Operating costs
Note 11
21,075
17,365
40,692
32,126
Depreciation
4,866
5,636
9,561
10,396
Gross profit
11,986
13,329
18,293
25,493
Exploration and evaluation costs
1,599
1,309
3,120
2,546
Care and maintenance costs (Paciência and Roça Grande mines)
132
283
311
614
Stock-based compensation
Note 9(b)(c)
447
115
970
582
General and administrative expenses
1,850
1,555
3,627
2,959
Amortization
19
15
38
33
Legal, recoverable tax and other provisions expenses
90
225
23
926
Other operating expenses
718
191
759
457
Operating income
7,131
9,636
9,445
17,376
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
Note 12
(3,179)
3,281
1,417
988
Finance costs
668
285
1,326
579
Other non-operating expenses
Note 13
18
538
716
2,273
Income before income taxes
9,624
5,532
5,986
13,536
Income tax expense
146
2,552
2,542
4,448
Net income
$
9,478
$
2,980
$
3,444
$
9,088
Total comprehensive income
$
9,478
$
2,980
$
3,444
$
9,088
Earnings per share
Note 10
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.13
$
0.04
$
0.05
$
0.13
Diluted
$
0.13
$
0.04
$
0.05
$
0.12
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
72,465,756
72,416,216
72,463,674
72,352,328
Diluted
73,478,840
73,507,991
73,546,464
73,508,095
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the period
$
9,478
$
2,980
$
3,444
$
9,088
Adjustments and non-cash items
Depreciation and amortization
4,885
5,654
9,599
10,429
Accretion interest expense
529
109
1,060
215
Interest expense
129
168
256
256
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
(2,691)
3,547
2,905
1,285
Current income tax expense
146
2,554
2,542
4,448
Legal and other provisions expense
564
12
322
423
Other operating activities (recoveries) expenses
Note 14
(171)
803
1,193
3,274
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Note 15
(1,033)
(1,409)
(1,778)
(5,249)
Cash provided by operating activities before income taxes
11,836
14,418
19,543
24,169
Income taxes paid
(2,396)
(1,784)
(2,396)
(5,069)
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,440
12,634
17,147
19,100
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investment in mineral exploration projects
(1,665)
-
(2,834)
(442)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(8,612)
(9,679)
(16,872)
(19,084)
Proceeds from dispositions of royalty interests
Note 13
-
-
-
6,950
Proceeds from dispositions of property, plant and equipment
27
4
144
4
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(10,250)
(9,675)
(19,562)
(12,572)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash received upon issuance of debt
Note 18(d)
1,350
-
3,000
2,975
Cash received upon issuance of shares via stock options exercised
Note 9(b)
-
1
2
556
Restricted cash margin deposits paid
-
(37)
-
(11)
Repayment of debt
Note 18(d)
(1,932)
(1,114)
(4,322)
(4,816)
Interest paid
Note 18(d)
(32)
(9)
(77)
(92)
Cash dividends paid
(2,260)
(4,742)
(4,579)
(9,358)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(2,874)
(5,901)
(5,976)
(10,746)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(584)
(267)
(1,487)
(297)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(4,268)
(3,209)
(9,878)
(4,515)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
34,763
37,602
40,373
38,908
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
30,495
$
34,393
$
30,495
$
34,393
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)
Common Shares
Stock Options
Deferred Share Units
Contributed
Deficit
Total Equity
Shares
Amount
Options
Amount
Units
Amount
Surplus
Balance as at January 1, 2021
$
72,118,620
$
565,734
1,075,876
$
1,374
534,048
$
1,453
$
23,528
$
(402,389)
$
189,700
Stock options granted and outstanding
-
-
58,056
134
-
-
-
-
134
Stock options exercised
135,425
905
(153,198)
(349)
-
-
-
-
556
Deferred share units granted and outstanding
-
-
-
-
137,404
448
-
-
448
Deferred share units redeemed
162,171
320
-
-
(162,171)
(320)
-
-
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,358)
(9,358)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,088
9,088
Balance as at June 30, 2021
72,416,216
$
566,959
980,734
$
1,159
509,281
$
1,581
$
23,528
$
(402,659)
$
190,568
Balance as at January 1, 2022
72,444,870
$
566,860
975,798
$
1,268
494,485
$
1,887
$
23,528
$
(382,114)
$
211,429
Stock options granted and outstanding
-
-
71,656
150
-
-
-
-
150
Stock options exercised
2,083
2
(2,083)
(2)
-
-
-
-
-
Stock options forfeited
-
-
(15,789)
(45)
-
-
45
-
-
Deferred share units granted and outstanding
-
-
-
-
254,603
820
-
-
820
Deferred share units redeemed
25,856
68
-
-
(25,856)
(68)
-
-
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,579)
(4,579)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,444
3,444
Balance as at June 30, 2022
72,472,809
$
566,930
1,029,582
$
1,371
723,232
$
2,639
$
23,573
$
(383,249)
$
211,264
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .
