Jaguar Mining : Financial Statements - Q2 2022

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 37,927 $ 36,330 $ 68,546 $ 68,015 Operating costs Note 11 21,075 17,365 40,692 32,126 Depreciation 4,866 5,636 9,561 10,396 Gross profit 11,986 13,329 18,293 25,493 Exploration and evaluation costs 1,599 1,309 3,120 2,546 Care and maintenance costs (Paciência and Roça Grande mines) 132 283 311 614 Stock-based compensation Note 9(b)(c) 447 115 970 582 General and administrative expenses 1,850 1,555 3,627 2,959 Amortization 19 15 38 33 Legal, recoverable tax and other provisions expenses 90 225 23 926 Other operating expenses 718 191 759 457 Operating income 7,131 9,636 9,445 17,376 Foreign exchange (gain) loss Note 12 (3,179) 3,281 1,417 988 Finance costs 668 285 1,326 579 Other non-operating expenses Note 13 18 538 716 2,273 Income before income taxes 9,624 5,532 5,986 13,536 Income tax expense 146 2,552 2,542 4,448 Net income $ 9,478 $ 2,980 $ 3,444 $ 9,088 Total comprehensive income $ 9,478 $ 2,980 $ 3,444 $ 9,088 Earnings per share Note 10 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 72,465,756 72,416,216 72,463,674 72,352,328 Diluted 73,478,840 73,507,991 73,546,464 73,508,095