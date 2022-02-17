Jaguar Mining : Financial Statements - Q3 2021

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 40,748 $ 43,494 $ 108,764 $ 116,831 Operating costs Note 16 19,373 14,089 51,499 43,025 Depreciation 5,608 3,640 16,004 11,288 Gross profit 15,767 25,765 41,261 62,518 Exploration and evaluation costs 753 419 3,299 729 Care and maintenance costs (Paciência and Roça Grande mines) 162 156 777 451 Stock-based compensation Note 14(b)(c) 373 448 955 732 General and administrative expenses 1,237 1,624 4,196 4,521 Amortization 15 26 48 82 Legal, recoverable tax and other provisions expenses 443 76 1,369 869 Other operating expenses 3 1,097 460 960 Operating income 12,781 21,919 30,157 54,174 Foreign exchange (gain) (2,109) (237) (1,121) (6,100) Financial instruments loss Note 17 - - - 476 Finance costs (31) 277 549 718 Other non-operating expenses (recoveries) Note 18 15 2 2,287 (226) Income before income taxes 14,906 21,877 28,442 59,306 Income tax expense Note 12 3,491 5,343 7,939 11,321 Net income $ 11,415 $ 16,534 $ 20,503 $ 47,985 Total comprehensive income $ 11,415 $ 16,534 $ 20,503 $ 47,985 Earnings per share Note 15 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.66 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 72,439,970 72,060,743 72,381,863 72,378,148 Diluted 73,399,833 72,971,665 73,485,376 73,276,589

