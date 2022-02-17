Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Jaguar Mining Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JAG   CA47009M8896

JAGUAR MINING INC.

(JAG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/17 03:50:00 pm
4.83 CAD   +5.46%
Summary 
Summary

Jaguar Mining : Financial Statements - Q3 2021

02/17/2022 | 03:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

38,080

$

38,908

Restricted cash

Note 4

559

1,091

Inventory

Note 5

14,403

12,529

Recoverable taxes

Note 6

5,500

4,944

Other accounts receivable

273

61

Prepaid expenses and advances

1,949

2,912

Total current assets

60,764

60,445

Non-current assets

Royalty interests

Note 7

-

8,476

Property, plant and equipment

Note 8

160,046

147,641

Mineral exploration projects

24,035

22,837

Recoverable taxes

Note 6

4,852

4,718

Other accounts receivable

5,000

5,000

Restricted cash

Note 4

604

649

Total assets

$

255,301

$

249,766

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Note 9

$

16,096

$

18,851

Notes payable

Note 10

3,023

3,058

Lease liabilities

Note 11

991

1,530

Current tax liability

Note 12

3,343

3,213

Other taxes payable

922

1,153

Reclamation provisions

485

623

Legal and other provisions

Note 13

2,855

2,827

Total current liabilities

27,715

31,255

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

Note 11

1,592

1,193

Other taxes payable

10,067

10,922

Reclamation provision

11,239

11,539

Legal and other provisions

Note 13

4,624

5,157

Total liabilities

$

55,237

$

60,066

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common shares

Note 14

$

567,005

$

565,734

Stock options

Note 14

1,215

1,374

Deferred share units

Note 14

1,851

1,453

Contributed surplus

23,528

23,528

Deficit

(393,535)

(402,389)

Total shareholders' equity

$

200,064

$

189,700

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

255,301

$

249,766

Subsequent events

Note 25

On behalf of the Board:

(signed) "Jeffrey Kennedy"

(signed) "Vernon Baker"

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Jaguar Mining Inc.

1

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

40,748

$

43,494

$

108,764

$

116,831

Operating costs

Note 16

19,373

14,089

51,499

43,025

Depreciation

5,608

3,640

16,004

11,288

Gross profit

15,767

25,765

41,261

62,518

Exploration and evaluation costs

753

419

3,299

729

Care and maintenance costs (Paciência and Roça Grande mines)

162

156

777

451

Stock-based compensation

Note 14(b)(c)

373

448

955

732

General and administrative expenses

1,237

1,624

4,196

4,521

Amortization

15

26

48

82

Legal, recoverable tax and other provisions expenses

443

76

1,369

869

Other operating expenses

3

1,097

460

960

Operating income

12,781

21,919

30,157

54,174

Foreign exchange (gain)

(2,109)

(237)

(1,121)

(6,100)

Financial instruments loss

Note 17

-

-

-

476

Finance costs

(31)

277

549

718

Other non-operating expenses (recoveries)

Note 18

15

2

2,287

(226)

Income before income taxes

14,906

21,877

28,442

59,306

Income tax expense

Note 12

3,491

5,343

7,939

11,321

Net income

$

11,415

$

16,534

$

20,503

$

47,985

Total comprehensive income

$

11,415

$

16,534

$

20,503

$

47,985

Earnings per share

Note 15

Earnings per share

Basic

$

0.16

$

0.23

$

0.28

$

0.66

Diluted

$

0.16

$

0.23

$

0.28

$

0.65

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

72,439,970

72,060,743

72,381,863

72,378,148

Diluted

73,399,833

72,971,665

73,485,376

73,276,589

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Jaguar Mining Inc.

2

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income (loss) for the period

$

11,415

$

16,534

$

20,503

$

47,985

Adjustments and non-cash items

Depreciation and amortization

5,623

3,666

16,052

11,370

Accretion interest expense

110

169

325

504

Interest expense

(140)

118

116

214

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)

(2,268)

(639)

(983)

(7,424)

Current income tax expense

Note 12

3,491

5,343

7,939

11,321

Change in unrealized derivatives

-

-

-

(1,032)

Legal and other provisions expense

272

101

695

(264)

Other operating activities expense

Note 19

576

427

3,850

1,172

Changes in operating working capital

Note 20

(33)

189

(5,282)

(1,799)

Income taxes paid

(2,692)

(3,989)

(7,761)

(3,989)

Net cash provided by operating activities

16,354

21,919

35,454

58,058

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investment in mineral exploration projects

(756)

-

(1,198)

-

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(9,913)

(7,128)

(28,997)

(21,660)

Proceeds from disposition of royalty interests

Note 7

-

6,950

-

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment

276

-

280

6

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(10,393)

(7,128)

(22,965)

(21,654)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Cash received upon issuance of debt

3,011

2,980

5,986

6,461

Cash received upon issuance of shares via stock options exercised

-

2

555

23

Cash received upon redemption of restricted cash margin deposits

299

119

289

119

Repayment of debt

(3,374)

(4,404)

(8,190)

(10,324)

Cash paid for purchase and cancellation of shares

-

(473)

-

(1,212)

Interest paid

(78)

(175)

(170)

(369)

Restricted cash margin deposits paid

-

(111)

-

-

Cash dividends paid

(2,291)

(4,392)

(11,649)

(4,392)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(2,433)

(6,454)

(13,179)

(9,694)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

159

402

(138)

1,324

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

3,687

8,739

(828)

28,034

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

34,393

30,219

38,908

10,924

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

38,080

$

38,958

$

38,080

$

38,958

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .

Jaguar Mining Inc.

3

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Common Shares

Stock Options

Deferred Share Units

Contributed

Deficit

Total Equity

Shares

Amount

Options

Amount

Units

Amount

Surplus

Balance as at January 1, 2020

72,393,354

$

570,911

583,148

$

961

667,347

$

1,542

$

20,955

$

(465,789)

$

128,580

Shares purchased and cancelled in normal course issuer bid

(622,127)

(4,906)

-

-

-

-

2,109

-

(2,797)

Stock options granted

-

-

285,500

346

-

-

-

-

346

Stock options forfeited

-

-

(30,617)

(10)

-

-

-

-

(10)

Stock options redeemed

30,617

23

(31,894)

(65)

65

-

23

Deferred share units granted

-

-

-

-

80,369

384

-

-

384

Deferred share units forfeited

-

-

-

-

(188,144)

(463)

-

-

(463)

Deferred share units redeemed

188,144

463

-

-

(21,000)

(44)

44

-

463

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,392)

(4,392)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

47,985

47,985

Balance as at September 30, 2020

71,989,988

$

566,491

806,137

$

1,232

538,572

$

1,419

$

23,173

$

(422,196)

$

170,119

Balance as at January 1, 2021

72,118,620

$

565,734

1,075,876

$

1,374

534,048

$

1,453

$

23,528

$

(402,389)

$

189,700

Stock options granted

-

-

58,056

191

-

-

-

-

191

Stock options exercised

135,425

905

(153,198)

(350)

-

-

-

-

555

Stock options forfeited

-

-

(36)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred share units granted

-

-

-

-

141,766

764

-

-

764

Deferred share units redeemed

185,925

366

-

-

(185,925)

(366)

-

-

-

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,649)

(11,649)

Net income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20,503

20,503

Balance as at September 30, 2021

72,439,970

$

567,005

980,698

$

1,215

489,889

$

1,851

$

23,528

$

(393,535)

$

200,064

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .

Jaguar Mining Inc.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jaguar Mining Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
