Jaguar Mining : Financial Statements - Q3 2021
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(UNAUDITED)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
38,080
$
38,908
Restricted cash
Note 4
559
1,091
Inventory
Note 5
14,403
12,529
Recoverable taxes
Note 6
5,500
4,944
Other accounts receivable
273
61
Prepaid expenses and advances
1,949
2,912
Total current assets
60,764
60,445
Non-current assets
Royalty interests
Note 7
-
8,476
Property, plant and equipment
Note 8
160,046
147,641
Mineral exploration projects
24,035
22,837
Recoverable taxes
Note 6
4,852
4,718
Other accounts receivable
5,000
5,000
Restricted cash
Note 4
604
649
Total assets
$
255,301
$
249,766
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Note 9
$
16,096
$
18,851
Notes payable
Note 10
3,023
3,058
Lease liabilities
Note 11
991
1,530
Current tax liability
Note 12
3,343
3,213
Other taxes payable
922
1,153
Reclamation provisions
485
623
Legal and other provisions
Note 13
2,855
2,827
Total current liabilities
27,715
31,255
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
Note 11
1,592
1,193
Other taxes payable
10,067
10,922
Reclamation provision
11,239
11,539
Legal and other provisions
Note 13
4,624
5,157
Total liabilities
$
55,237
$
60,066
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares
Note 14
$
567,005
$
565,734
Stock options
Note 14
1,215
1,374
Deferred share units
Note 14
1,851
1,453
Contributed surplus
23,528
23,528
Deficit
(393,535)
(402,389)
Total shareholders' equity
$
200,064
$
189,700
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
255,301
$
249,766
Subsequent events
Note 25
On behalf of the Board:
(signed) "Jeffrey Kennedy"
(signed) "Vernon Baker"
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
40,748
$
43,494
$
108,764
$
116,831
Operating costs
Note 16
19,373
14,089
51,499
43,025
Depreciation
5,608
3,640
16,004
11,288
Gross profit
15,767
25,765
41,261
62,518
Exploration and evaluation costs
753
419
3,299
729
Care and maintenance costs (Paciência and Roça Grande mines)
162
156
777
451
Stock-based compensation
Note 14(b)(c)
373
448
955
732
General and administrative expenses
1,237
1,624
4,196
4,521
Amortization
15
26
48
82
Legal, recoverable tax and other provisions expenses
443
76
1,369
869
Other operating expenses
3
1,097
460
960
Operating income
12,781
21,919
30,157
54,174
Foreign exchange (gain)
(2,109)
(237)
(1,121)
(6,100)
Financial instruments loss
Note 17
-
-
-
476
Finance costs
(31)
277
549
718
Other non-operating expenses (recoveries)
Note 18
15
2
2,287
(226)
Income before income taxes
14,906
21,877
28,442
59,306
Income tax expense
Note 12
3,491
5,343
7,939
11,321
Net income
$
11,415
$
16,534
$
20,503
$
47,985
Total comprehensive income
$
11,415
$
16,534
$
20,503
$
47,985
Earnings per share
Note 15
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.16
$
0.23
$
0.28
$
0.66
Diluted
$
0.16
$
0.23
$
0.28
$
0.65
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
72,439,970
72,060,743
72,381,863
72,378,148
Diluted
73,399,833
72,971,665
73,485,376
73,276,589
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) for the period
$
11,415
$
16,534
$
20,503
$
47,985
Adjustments and non-cash items
Depreciation and amortization
5,623
3,666
16,052
11,370
Accretion interest expense
110
169
325
504
Interest expense
(140)
118
116
214
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)
(2,268)
(639)
(983)
(7,424)
Current income tax expense
Note 12
3,491
5,343
7,939
11,321
Change in unrealized derivatives
-
-
-
(1,032)
Legal and other provisions expense
272
101
695
(264)
Other operating activities expense
Note 19
576
427
3,850
1,172
Changes in operating working capital
Note 20
(33)
189
(5,282)
(1,799)
Income taxes paid
(2,692)
(3,989)
(7,761)
(3,989)
Net cash provided by operating activities
16,354
21,919
35,454
58,058
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investment in mineral exploration projects
(756)
-
(1,198)
-
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(9,913)
(7,128)
(28,997)
(21,660)
Proceeds from disposition of royalty interests
Note 7
-
6,950
-
Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment
276
-
280
6
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(10,393)
(7,128)
(22,965)
(21,654)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash received upon issuance of debt
3,011
2,980
5,986
6,461
Cash received upon issuance of shares via stock options exercised
-
2
555
23
Cash received upon redemption of restricted cash margin deposits
299
119
289
119
Repayment of debt
(3,374)
(4,404)
(8,190)
(10,324)
Cash paid for purchase and cancellation of shares
-
(473)
-
(1,212)
Interest paid
(78)
(175)
(170)
(369)
Restricted cash margin deposits paid
-
(111)
-
-
Cash dividends paid
(2,291)
(4,392)
(11,649)
(4,392)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(2,433)
(6,454)
(13,179)
(9,694)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
159
402
(138)
1,324
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
3,687
8,739
(828)
28,034
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
34,393
30,219
38,908
10,924
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
$
38,080
$
38,958
$
38,080
$
38,958
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements .
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited and expressed in thousands of US dollars)
Common Shares
Stock Options
Deferred Share Units
Contributed
Deficit
Total Equity
Shares
Amount
Options
Amount
Units
Amount
Surplus
Balance as at January 1, 2020
72,393,354
$
570,911
583,148
$
961
667,347
$
1,542
$
20,955
$
(465,789)
$
128,580
Shares purchased and cancelled in normal course issuer bid
(622,127)
(4,906)
-
-
-
-
2,109
-
(2,797)
Stock options granted
-
-
285,500
346
-
-
-
-
346
Stock options forfeited
-
-
(30,617)
(10)
-
-
-
-
(10)
Stock options redeemed
30,617
23
(31,894)
(65)
65
-
23
Deferred share units granted
-
-
-
-
80,369
384
-
-
384
Deferred share units forfeited
-
-
-
-
(188,144)
(463)
-
-
(463)
Deferred share units redeemed
188,144
463
-
-
(21,000)
(44)
44
-
463
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,392)
(4,392)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
47,985
47,985
Balance as at September 30, 2020
71,989,988
$
566,491
806,137
$
1,232
538,572
$
1,419
$
23,173
$
(422,196)
$
170,119
Balance as at January 1, 2021
72,118,620
$
565,734
1,075,876
$
1,374
534,048
$
1,453
$
23,528
$
(402,389)
$
189,700
Stock options granted
-
-
58,056
191
-
-
-
-
191
Stock options exercised
135,425
905
(153,198)
(350)
-
-
-
-
555
Stock options forfeited
-
-
(36)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred share units granted
-
-
-
-
141,766
764
-
-
764
Deferred share units redeemed
185,925
366
-
-
(185,925)
(366)
-
-
-
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,649)
(11,649)
Net income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
20,503
20,503
Balance as at September 30, 2021
72,439,970
$
567,005
980,698
$
1,215
489,889
$
1,851
$
23,528
$
(393,535)
$
200,064
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated fin
ancial statements .
