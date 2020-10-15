Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Jaguar Mining Inc.    JAG   CA47009M8896

JAGUAR MINING INC.

(JAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jaguar Mining Inc. Invites You to Join Us for Virtual Investor Day II October 20-21, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2020) -  Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSX: JAG) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Day II ("VID II"), hosted by FTMIG and IR.INC on October 20 and 21, 2020.

VID II is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID II, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere1/series_summit

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 102,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar Mine, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com

Disclaimer

Follow the Money Investor ("FTMIG") is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies.

Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

For further information on VID II, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal
IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services
jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Karl Boyd, President
Follow the Money Investor Group
kboyd@ftmig.com www.ftmig.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65965

© Newsfilecorp 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JAGUAR MINING INC.
01:30pJaguar Mining Inc. Invites You to Join Us for Virtual Investor Day II October..
NE
10/14JAGUAR MINING : Reports Strong Third Quarter Production with 24,093 Gold Ounces
AQ
09/11JAGUAR MINING : Expands Resource Potential at Turmalina and Pilar Mines, Brazil
AQ
08/27JAGUAR MINING : Announces Strategic Option Agreement with IAMGOLD
AQ
08/27JAGUAR MINING : Completes Share Consolidation and Provides Update on Previously-..
AQ
08/27JAGUAR MINING INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
08/19JAGUAR MINING : Reports Updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the P..
AQ
08/13JAGUAR MINING : Announces Quarterly Dividend and Decision to Proceed with a Shar..
AQ
07/31JAGUAR MINING : Announces Voting Results for its Annual General and Special Meet..
AQ
07/22JAGUAR MINING : Announces That Annual Shareholders Meeting Will Be Available via..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 156 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 444 M - -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 999
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart JAGUAR MINING INC.
Duration : Period :
Jaguar Mining Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAGUAR MINING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,84 $
Last Close Price 6,14 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,63%
Managers
NameTitle
Vernon C. Baker Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin W. Guenther President & Director
Jeff Kennedy Chairman
Hashim Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Luis Ricardo Miraglia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAGUAR MINING INC.314.36%445
NEWMONT CORPORATION47.30%51 448
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION54.27%50 360
POLYUS144.16%30 209
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.73.01%22 814
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED34.98%20 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group