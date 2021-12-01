Jaguar Mining Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V - December 6 - 8 2021

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2021) - Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSX: JAG) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Virtual Investor Day V ("VID V") sponsored by Laurentian Bank Securities.

Mr. Vernon Baker, President & CEO and Mr. Jonathan Victor Hill, VP of Exploration & Mine Geology will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 10:00 AM ET, Monday, December 6, 2021.

VID V provides a unique and completely interactive experience for feature companies and participants. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via live commentary, direct Q&A with management, polls, and other interactive tools during each presentation.

Please register by clicking the link below:

https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/VID-V-Feature-Company-2

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar's gold mining operations include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex which consists of the Turmalina Underground Mine and Turmalina Mill), and the Caeté Complex which consists of the Pilar Gold Mine and the Roça Grande Gold Mine (under care and maintenance since 2018) and Caeté Mill Operations. The Company's Paciência Mine and Mill operations have been on care and maintenance since 2012. All operations are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt near the city of Belo Horizonte in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Belo Horizonte serves as the commercial center for Brazil's mining industry and has excellent infrastructure to support world-class mining operations. You can find out more about Jaguar Mining here: https://www.jaguarmining.com

About VID

VID events, conferences and content are focused on the investor. We create meaningful opportunities for investors to have authentic discussions with companies from a cross section of industries and we feature keynotes from some of the industry's best thought leaders. At VID, our goal is to help investors make informed decisions. You can find out more about VID here https://vidconferences.com/

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal

IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services

jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Cora Klein

Director, Business Development, VID

cklein@vidconferences.com www.vidconferences.com

