Jaguar Mining : Q2 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and the annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, and related notes thereto which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For further information on Jaguar Mining Inc., reference should be made to its public filings (including its most recently filed annual information form ("AIF") which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Information on risks associated with investing in the Company's securities and technical and scientific information under National Instrument 43-101 concerning the Company's material properties, including information about mineral resources and reserves, are contained in the Company's most recently filed AIF and technical reports.
All amounts included in this MD&A are in United States dollars ("$"), unless otherwise specified. References to C$ are to Canadian dollars and R$ are to Brazilian Reais. This report is dated as at August 9, 2021.
The Company included certain Non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes that, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Non-GAAP financial measures in this MD&A include:
Cash operating costs (per ounce sold);
Cash operating cost (per tonne of ore processed);
All-insustaining costs (per ounce sold);
Average realized gold price (per ounce sold);
Cash operating margin (per ounce sold);
All-insustaining margin (per ounce sold);
Adjusted operating cash flow;
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA;
Free cash flow (per ounce sold);
Working Capital;
Sustaining capital expenditures; and
Non-sustainingcapital expenditures.
Definitions and reconciliations associated with the above metrics can be found in the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of this MD&A.
Where we say "we," "us," "our," the "Company" or "Jaguar," we mean Jaguar Mining Inc. or Jaguar Mining Inc. and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as it may apply. The following abbreviations are used to describe the periods under review throughout this MD&A:
Abbreviation
Period
Abbreviation
Period
YTD 2021
January 1, 2021
- June 30, 2021
YTD 2020
January 1, 2020
- June 30, 2020
Q1 2021
January 1, 2021
- March 31, 2021
Q1 2020
January 1, 2020
- March 31, 2020
Q2 2021
April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021
Q2 2020
April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020
OUR BUSINESS
Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex (Turmalina Gold Mine and plant) and Caeté Gold Mine Complex (Pilar Gold Mine, Roça Grande Gold Mine and Caeté plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex ("Paciência"), which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Jaguar's Brazilian assets and operations are held by Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary Mineração Serras dos Oeste EIRELI ("MSOL").
Q2 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATING SUMMARY
Three months ended
Six months ended
($ thousands, except where indicated)
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Financial Data
Revenue
$
36,330
$
42,536
$
68,015
73,337
Operating costs
17,365
14,638
32,126
28,935
Depreciation
5,636
4,023
10,396
7,648
Gross profit
13,329
23,875
25,493
36,754
Net income (loss)
2,980
19,178
9,088
31,453
Per share ("EPS")1
0.04
0.03
0.13
0.04
EBITDA2
11,468
27,176
24,544
45,574
Adjusted EBITDA2,3
15,089
27,223
27,040
41,264
Adjusted EBITDA per share1,2
0.21
0.04
0.37
0.06
Cash operating costs (per ounce sold)2
858
586
847
634
All-in sustaining costs (per ounce sold)2
1,281
882
1,288
982
Average realized gold price (per ounce)2
1,795
1,703
1,794
1,608
Cash generated from operating activities
12,634
27,505
19,100
36,139
Free cash flow2
5,761
21,433
5,956
23,516
Free cash flow (per ounce sold)2
285
858
157
516
Sustaining capital expenditures 2
6,873
6,072
13,144
12,623
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 2
3,654
710
6,461
1,567
Total capital expenditures
10,527
6,782
19,605
14,190
On August 27, 2020, the Company completed a share consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares.
Average realized gold price, sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures, cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the MD&A.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash items such as impairment and write downs. For more details refer to the Non-IFRS Performance Measures section of the MD&A.
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Data
Gold produced (ounces)
20,212
23,483
38,372
44,491
Gold sold (ounces)
20,235
24,970
37,912
45,610
Primary development (metres)
1,112
1,707
1,990
3,146
Secondary development (metres)
1,166
738
2,304
1,340
Definition, infill, and exploration drilling (metres)
22,298
14,278
41,492
28,822
Financial and Operational Summary
COVID-19 Update, Revenue, Gold Ounces Sold, Diamond Drilling, Operating Costs, Inflation impact, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA1
The quarter started out with Brazil, and therefore Jaguar, in the midst of the peak impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. By mid-May, Brazil was experiencing a notable reduction in pandemic infection rates and its impact to Jaguar's operations also decreased significantly. Although the company continues to be impacted by COVID-19, protocols are beginning to be reduced, and the team continues to work with adjusted operating practices. By the end of the year Jaguar expects to see the return to normal operating practices.
Revenue for Q2 2021 decreased 15% to $36.3 million, compared with $42.5 million in Q2 2020, mainly due to a reduction in gold sales by 19% to the comparison period, this was partially offset by 5% increase in the average realized gold price of $1,795/oz. in Q2 2021 as compared to $1,703/oz. for Q2 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has no outstanding gold or currency hedges.
Gold ounces sold for Q2 2021 decreased to 20,235 ounces, compared with 24,970 ounces in Q2 2020. The decrease of gold sold in Q2 2021 is reflective of cumulative effects of COVID-19 related absenteeism of skilled operators and mechanics which impacted productivity. In May absenteeism rates began to decline, and operations are returning to standard operating conditions.
The quarter included year on year increases in Diamond Drilling of 156%, increases in growth capital of 400%, and total underground development at 93% of the prior year. Despite difficulties, Jaguar increased investment in future gold resources and the capacity to exploit them.
Operating production costs of $17.4 million in Q2 2021 compared to $14.6M in Q2 2020. The increase in operating production cost is due to inflation and operational adjustments for the pandemic. The adjustments were based on the COVID-19 protocols put in place for the pandemic, as well as efforts to increase capacity as the mines worked to ramp production up to sustainable levels.
During the first half of the year 2021, the Company has seen significant inflation in labour costs, mining materials, plant consumables, diesel, reagents, and explosives. These items have increased on average around 20% as compared to the same period last year. Labour demand has put pressure on wages which have increased 10% in 2021 compared to last year. The Company believes it is reasonable to assume that some of these increases in costs will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
Net income for Q2 2021 decreased to $2.9 million, compared with $19.2 million in Q2 2020. Major differences were a $6.2 million decline in revenue, higher depreciation $1.6 million, increase in exploration expenditures $1.2 million, and a foreign exchange loss of $3.3 million. The average exchange rate during Q2 2021 was R$5.29 per US dollar compared to R$5.39 per US dollar in Q2 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the results of the impact of changes in other provision and VAT taxes, foreign exchange (gain), stock-based compensation and financial instruments loss, was $15.1 million for Q2 2021 compared to $27.2 million for Q2 2020.
Cash Operating Costs¹, All-In-Sustaining Costs ("AISC")¹, Non-sustaining capital expenditures, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow¹
Cash operating costs increased 46% to $858 per ounce sold with the reduced ounces and increased costs, while All-in Sustaining Costs increased to $1,281 per ounce per ounce of sold for Q2 2021, compared to $586 and $882 respectively per ounce of gold sold for the same period in 2020.,
Operating cash flow was $12.6 million for Q2 2021, compared to $27.5 million in Q2 2020. The change is due to both a 19% decrease of gold ounces sold Q2 2021 as compared to Q2 2020, higher expenditures for both operations and capital investment. Cash flow was helped by a 5% increase in the average realized gold price of $1,795/oz. in Q2 2021 as compared to $1,703/oz. for Q2 2020.
1 This is a Non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. For more details, refer to the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of the MD&A.
