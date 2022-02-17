Log in
    JAG   CA47009M8896

JAGUAR MINING INC.

(JAG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/17 03:50:00 pm
4.83 CAD   +5.46%
Jaguar Mining : Q2 2021

02/17/2022 | 03:48pm EST
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

JUNE 30, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

OUR BUSINESS .........................................................................................................................................................................

3

Q2 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATING SUMMARY ................................................................................................................

3

REVIEW OF OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS ......................................................................................................

6

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS ............................................................................................................................

11

REVIEW OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ................................................................................................................................

16

CAPITAL STRUCTURE ..........................................................................................................................................................

19

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS..............................................................................................................................................

19

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ....................................................................................................................................

19

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION PROJECTS ...........................................................................................................

19

QUALIFIED PERSON..............................................................................................................................................................

21

OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA.............................................................................................................................................

21

NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES ..........................................................................................................................

22

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .........................................................................

24

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ..............................................................................................................................................

24

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES...............................................................................................................................

31

DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES AND INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING ..

32

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ..................................................................

33

MD&A - Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Jaguar Mining Inc.

1

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and the annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, and related notes thereto which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For further information on Jaguar Mining Inc., reference should be made to its public filings (including its most recently filed annual information form ("AIF") which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Information on risks associated with investing in the Company's securities and technical and scientific information under National Instrument 43-101 concerning the Company's material properties, including information about mineral resources and reserves, are contained in the Company's most recently filed AIF and technical reports.

All amounts included in this MD&A are in United States dollars ("$"), unless otherwise specified. References to C$ are to Canadian dollars and R$ are to Brazilian Reais. This report is dated as at August 9, 2021.

The Company included certain Non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes that, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Non-GAAP financial measures in this MD&A include:

  • Cash operating costs (per ounce sold);
  • Cash operating cost (per tonne of ore processed);
  • All-insustaining costs (per ounce sold);
  • Average realized gold price (per ounce sold);
  • Cash operating margin (per ounce sold);
  • All-insustaining margin (per ounce sold);
  • Adjusted operating cash flow;
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA;
  • Free cash flow (per ounce sold);
  • Working Capital;
  • Sustaining capital expenditures; and
  • Non-sustainingcapital expenditures.

Definitions and reconciliations associated with the above metrics can be found in the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of this MD&A.

Where we say "we," "us," "our," the "Company" or "Jaguar," we mean Jaguar Mining Inc. or Jaguar Mining Inc. and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as it may apply. The following abbreviations are used to describe the periods under review throughout this MD&A:

Abbreviation

Period

Abbreviation

Period

YTD 2021

January 1, 2021

- June 30, 2021

YTD 2020

January 1, 2020

- June 30, 2020

Q1 2021

January 1, 2021

- March 31, 2021

Q1 2020

January 1, 2020

- March 31, 2020

Q2 2021

April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021

Q2 2020

April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020

MD&A - Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Jaguar Mining Inc.

2

OUR BUSINESS

Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex (Turmalina Gold Mine and plant) and Caeté Gold Mine Complex (Pilar Gold Mine, Roça Grande Gold Mine and Caeté plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex ("Paciência"), which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Jaguar's Brazilian assets and operations are held by Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary Mineração Serras dos Oeste EIRELI ("MSOL").

Q2 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATING SUMMARY

Three months ended

Six months ended

($ thousands, except where indicated)

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Financial Data

Revenue

$

36,330

$

42,536

$

68,015

73,337

Operating costs

17,365

14,638

32,126

28,935

Depreciation

5,636

4,023

10,396

7,648

Gross profit

13,329

23,875

25,493

36,754

Net income (loss)

2,980

19,178

9,088

31,453

Per share ("EPS")1

0.04

0.03

0.13

0.04

EBITDA2

11,468

27,176

24,544

45,574

Adjusted EBITDA2,3

15,089

27,223

27,040

41,264

Adjusted EBITDA per share1,2

0.21

0.04

0.37

0.06

Cash operating costs (per ounce sold)2

858

586

847

634

All-in sustaining costs (per ounce sold)2

1,281

882

1,288

982

Average realized gold price (per ounce)2

1,795

1,703

1,794

1,608

Cash generated from operating activities

12,634

27,505

19,100

36,139

Free cash flow2

5,761

21,433

5,956

23,516

Free cash flow (per ounce sold)2

285

858

157

516

Sustaining capital expenditures 2

6,873

6,072

13,144

12,623

Non-sustaining capital expenditures 2

3,654

710

6,461

1,567

Total capital expenditures

10,527

6,782

19,605

14,190

  1. On August 27, 2020, the Company completed a share consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares.
  2. Average realized gold price, sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures, cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the MD&A.
  3. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash items such as impairment and write downs. For more details refer to the Non-IFRS Performance Measures section of the MD&A.

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Data

Gold produced (ounces)

20,212

23,483

38,372

44,491

Gold sold (ounces)

20,235

24,970

37,912

45,610

Primary development (metres)

1,112

1,707

1,990

3,146

Secondary development (metres)

1,166

738

2,304

1,340

Definition, infill, and exploration drilling (metres)

22,298

14,278

41,492

28,822

MD&A - Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Jaguar Mining Inc.

3

Financial and Operational Summary

COVID-19 Update, Revenue, Gold Ounces Sold, Diamond Drilling, Operating Costs, Inflation impact, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA1

  • The quarter started out with Brazil, and therefore Jaguar, in the midst of the peak impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. By mid-May, Brazil was experiencing a notable reduction in pandemic infection rates and its impact to Jaguar's operations also decreased significantly. Although the company continues to be impacted by COVID-19, protocols are beginning to be reduced, and the team continues to work with adjusted operating practices. By the end of the year Jaguar expects to see the return to normal operating practices.
  • Revenue for Q2 2021 decreased 15% to $36.3 million, compared with $42.5 million in Q2 2020, mainly due to a reduction in gold sales by 19% to the comparison period, this was partially offset by 5% increase in the average realized gold price of $1,795/oz. in Q2 2021 as compared to $1,703/oz. for Q2 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Company has no outstanding gold or currency hedges.
  • Gold ounces sold for Q2 2021 decreased to 20,235 ounces, compared with 24,970 ounces in Q2 2020. The decrease of gold sold in Q2 2021 is reflective of cumulative effects of COVID-19 related absenteeism of skilled operators and mechanics which impacted productivity. In May absenteeism rates began to decline, and operations are returning to standard operating conditions.
  • The quarter included year on year increases in Diamond Drilling of 156%, increases in growth capital of 400%, and total underground development at 93% of the prior year. Despite difficulties, Jaguar increased investment in future gold resources and the capacity to exploit them.
  • Operating production costs of $17.4 million in Q2 2021 compared to $14.6M in Q2 2020. The increase in operating production cost is due to inflation and operational adjustments for the pandemic. The adjustments were based on the COVID-19 protocols put in place for the pandemic, as well as efforts to increase capacity as the mines worked to ramp production up to sustainable levels.
  • During the first half of the year 2021, the Company has seen significant inflation in labour costs, mining materials, plant consumables, diesel, reagents, and explosives. These items have increased on average around 20% as compared to the same period last year. Labour demand has put pressure on wages which have increased 10% in 2021 compared to last year. The Company believes it is reasonable to assume that some of these increases in costs will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
  • Net income for Q2 2021 decreased to $2.9 million, compared with $19.2 million in Q2 2020. Major differences were a $6.2 million decline in revenue, higher depreciation $1.6 million, increase in exploration expenditures $1.2 million, and a foreign exchange loss of $3.3 million. The average exchange rate during Q2 2021 was R$5.29 per US dollar compared to R$5.39 per US dollar in Q2 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the results of the impact of changes in other provision and VAT taxes, foreign exchange (gain), stock-based compensation and financial instruments loss, was $15.1 million for Q2 2021 compared to $27.2 million for Q2 2020.

Cash Operating Costs¹, All-In-Sustaining Costs ("AISC")¹, Non-sustaining capital expenditures, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow¹

  • Cash operating costs increased 46% to $858 per ounce sold with the reduced ounces and increased costs, while All-in Sustaining Costs increased to $1,281 per ounce per ounce of sold for Q2 2021, compared to $586 and $882 respectively per ounce of gold sold for the same period in 2020.,
  • Operating cash flow was $12.6 million for Q2 2021, compared to $27.5 million in Q2 2020. The change is due to both a 19% decrease of gold ounces sold Q2 2021 as compared to Q2 2020, higher expenditures for both operations and capital investment. Cash flow was helped by a 5% increase in the average realized gold price of $1,795/oz. in Q2 2021 as compared to $1,703/oz. for Q2 2020.

1 This is a Non-GAAP financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. For more details, refer to the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of the MD&A.

MD&A - Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Jaguar Mining Inc.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

