Jaguar Mining : Q3 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and the annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, and related notes thereto which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For further information on Jaguar Mining Inc., reference should be made to its public filings (including its most recently filed annual information form ("AIF"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Information on risks associated with investing in the Company's securities and technical and scientific information under National Instrument 43-101 concerning the Company's material properties, including information about mineral resources and reserves, are contained in the Company's most recently filed AIF and technical reports.
All amounts included in this MD&A are in United States dollars ("$"), unless otherwise specified. References to C$ are to Canadian dollars and R$ are to Brazilian Reais. This report is dated as at November 5, 2021.
The Company included certain Non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes that, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Non-GAAP financial measures in this MD&A include:
Cash operating costs (per ounce sold);
Cash operating costs (per tonne of ore processed);
All-insustaining costs (per ounce sold);
All-incosts (per ounce sold);
Average realized gold price (per ounce sold);
Cash operating margin (per ounce sold);
All-insustaining margin (per ounce sold);
Adjusted operating cash flow;
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share;
Free cash flow (per ounce sold);
Working Capital;
Net cash and cash equivalents;
Sustaining capital expenditures; and
Non-sustainingcapital expenditures.
Definitions and reconciliations associated with the above metrics can be found in the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of this MD&A.
Where we say "we," "us," "our," the "Company" or "Jaguar," we mean Jaguar Mining Inc. or Jaguar Mining Inc. and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as it may apply. The following abbreviations are used to describe the periods under review throughout this MD&A:
Abbreviation
Period
Abbreviation
Period
YTD 2021
January 1, 2021
- September 30, 2021
YTD 2020
January 1, 2020
- September 30, 2020
Q1 2021
January 1, 2021
- March 31, 2021
Q1 2020
January 1, 2020
- March 31, 2020
Q2 2021
April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021
Q2 2020
April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020
Q3 2021
July 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021
Q3 2020
July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020
OUR BUSINESS
Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex (Turmalina Gold Mine and plant) and Caeté Gold Mine Complex (Pilar Gold Mine, Roça Grande Gold Mine and Caeté plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex ("Paciência"), which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Jaguar's Brazilian assets and operations are held by Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary Mineração Serras dos Oeste EIRELI ("MSOL").
Q3 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATING SUMMARY
Three months ended
Nine months ended
($ thousands, except where indicated)
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Financial Data
Revenue
$
40,748
$
43,494
$
108,764
116,831
Operating costs
19,373
14,089
51,499
43,025
Depreciation
5,608
3,640
16,004
11,288
Gross profit
15,767
25,765
41,261
62,518
Net income (loss)
11,415
16,534
20,503
47,985
Per share ("EPS")1
0.16
0.23
0.28
0.66
EBITDA2
20,498
25,820
45,043
71,394
Adjusted EBITDA2,3
19,205
27,207
47,932
68,471
Adjusted EBITDA per share1,2
0.26
0.38
0.65
0.95
Cash operating costs (per ounce sold)2
833
614
842
628
All-in sustaining costs (per ounce sold)2
1,184
1,011
1,249
991
Average realized gold price (per ounce)2
1,753
1,896
1,778
1,704
Cash generated from operating activities
16,354
21,919
35,454
58,058
Free cash flow2
9,840
14,927
15,798
38,445
Free cash flow (per ounce sold)2
423
651
258
561
Sustaining capital expenditures 2
6,514
6,992
19,656
19,613
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 2
2,458
1,916
8,921
3,485
Total capital expenditures
8,972
8,908
28,577
23,098
On August 27, 2020, the Company completed a share consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares.
Average realized gold price, sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures, cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the MD&A.
Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash items such as impairment and write downs. For more details refer to the Non-IFRS Performance Measures section of the MD&A.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating Data
Gold produced (ounces)
22,603
24,094
60,975
68,585
Gold sold (ounces)
23,247
22,935
61,159
68,545
Primary development (metres)
1,273
2,068
3,264
5,214
Secondary development (metres)
1,342
633
3,647
1,974
Definition, infill, and exploration drilling (metres)
20,028
18,055
61,364
46,876
Financial and Operational Summary
Revenue, Production and Sales, Diamond Drilling, Operating Costs, Inflation update, Gold Production, Net Income and COVID-19 update.
Revenue for Q3 2021 decreased 6% to $40.7 million, compared with $43.5 million in Q3 2020, mainly due to a reduction in the average realized gold price of $1,753/oz in Q3 2021 as compared to $1,896/oz for Q3 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Company has no outstanding gold or currency hedges.
Consolidated gold production decreased by 6% to 22,603 ounces in Q3 2021, compared to 24,094 ounces in Q3 2020, reflecting the reduction of 18% in the average head grade of 3.59 g/t in Q3 2021, compared to 4.40 g/t in Q3 2020, partially offset by a 16% increase in tonnes of ore processed from 192,000 in Q3 2020 to 222,000 in Q3 2021.
Total definition, infill and exploration drilling was on plan at 20,028 metres, which was higher by 11% than Q3 2020 at 18,055 metres drilled. Diamond Drilling remains on plan to provide growth in resources and reserves this year.
Operating production costs totaled $19.4 million in Q3 2021 compared to $14.1 million in Q3 2020. The increase in operating production costs is due to inflation, combined with 16% increase in tonnes of ore processed from 192,000 in Q3 2020 to 222,000 in Q3 2021, and increased secondary development from 633 meters in Q3 2020 to 1,342 meters in Q3 2021.
Brazil has the fourth highest inflation in world in the last 12 months. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, inflation has increased labour costs ~10%, mining materials ~25%, and plant consumables ~40%, as compared to the same period last year. The company also saw increased costs due to higher volume of tonnes mined as compared to same period last year. Increased safety protocols and social distancing measures during COVID-19 also resulted in increased site G&A costs such as employee transportation and higher sanitation.
Net income for Q3 2021 decreased to $11.4 million, compared with $16.5 million in Q3 2020. Major differences were a $2.7 million decline in revenue, $5.3 million increase in operating cost, and a $2.0 million increase in depreciation, offset by a foreign exchange gain of $1.9 million and income tax expense reduction of $2 million.
Gold ounces sold totaled 23,247 ounces for Q3 2021, in line with 22,935 ounces in Q3 2020. Production has improved, and it is on track to achieve levels similar to the second half of 2020. Pilar Gold Mine ("Pilar") is on way to produce over
12,000 ounces per quarter on a regular basis. Turmalina Gold Mine ("Turmalina") produced over 10,000 ounces per quarter.
While the Company continued utilizing its COVID-19 Action Plan during Q3 2021, the operations have adapted to the safety rules and restrictions, and absenteeism has reduced to manageable levels. As of the beginning of October 2021, 93% of the Jaguar workforce had been partially or fully vaccinated.
Cash Operating Costs¹, All-In-Sustaining Costs ("AISC")¹, Non-sustaining Capital Expenditures¹, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow¹
Cash operating costs increased 36% to $833 from $614 per ounce of gold in Q3 2020 as a result of inflation, increased secondary development meters, and increased ore tonnes processed compared to Q3 2020.
All-inSustaining Costs increased to $1,184 per ounce of gold sold for Q3 2021, compared to $1,011 per ounce of gold sold for the same period in 2020 due to inflation, increase ore tonnes mines and processed, and higher development meters. The increases were partially offset by lower general and administration costs.
Operating cash flow was $16.4 million for Q3 2021, compared to $21.9 million in Q3 2020. The change is due to the 8% decrease in the average realized gold price of $1,753/oz. in Q3 2021 as compared to $1,896/oz. for Q3 2020, combined with the increase of 36% in cash operating costs as explained above.
Non-sustainingcapital expenditures increased 28% from $1.9 million in Q3 2020 to $2.5 million in Q3 2021. The increase in non-sustaining capital expenditures includes the construction of projects, such as the tailings filtering system at the Pilar plant, as well as growth exploration drilling.
Free cash flow was $9.8 million for Q3 2021 based on operating cash flow minus capital expenditures, compared to $14.9 million in Q3 2020. Free cash flow was $423 per ounce sold in Q3 2021 compared to $651 per ounce sold in Q3 2020.
