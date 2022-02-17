Log in
    JAG   CA47009M8896

JAGUAR MINING INC.

(JAG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/17 03:50:38 pm
4.82 CAD   +5.24%
03:48pJAGUAR MINING : Financial Statements - Q3 2021
PU
03:48pJAGUAR MINING : Q2 2021
PU
01/18Jaguar mining provides multi-year growth plan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jaguar Mining : Q3 2021

02/17/2022 | 03:48pm EST
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

OUR BUSINESS .................................................................................................................................................................

3

Q3 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATING SUMMARY...........................................................................................................

3

REVIEW OF OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS .................................................................................................

6

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS ......................................................................................................................

11

REVIEW OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..........................................................................................................................

16

CAPITAL STRUCTURE ...................................................................................................................................................

18

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ITEMS .......................................................................................................................................

19

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS..............................................................................................................................

19

DEVELOPMENT AND EXPLORATION PROJECTS ......................................................................................................

19

QUALIFIED PERSON ......................................................................................................................................................

21

OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA ......................................................................................................................................

21

NON-GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES ....................................................................................................................

21

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS......................................................................

24

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES .......................................................................................................................................

24

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES.........................................................................................................................

32

DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES AND INTERNAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING ..

32

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS...............................................................

33

MD&A - Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Jaguar Mining Inc.

1

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and the annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, and related notes thereto which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For further information on Jaguar Mining Inc., reference should be made to its public filings (including its most recently filed annual information form ("AIF"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Information on risks associated with investing in the Company's securities and technical and scientific information under National Instrument 43-101 concerning the Company's material properties, including information about mineral resources and reserves, are contained in the Company's most recently filed AIF and technical reports.

All amounts included in this MD&A are in United States dollars ("$"), unless otherwise specified. References to C$ are to Canadian dollars and R$ are to Brazilian Reais. This report is dated as at November 5, 2021.

The Company included certain Non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes that, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Non-GAAP financial measures in this MD&A include:

  • Cash operating costs (per ounce sold);
  • Cash operating costs (per tonne of ore processed);
  • All-insustaining costs (per ounce sold);
  • All-incosts (per ounce sold);
  • Average realized gold price (per ounce sold);
  • Cash operating margin (per ounce sold);
  • All-insustaining margin (per ounce sold);
  • Adjusted operating cash flow;
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share;
  • Free cash flow (per ounce sold);
  • Working Capital;
  • Net cash and cash equivalents;
  • Sustaining capital expenditures; and
  • Non-sustainingcapital expenditures.

Definitions and reconciliations associated with the above metrics can be found in the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of this MD&A.

Where we say "we," "us," "our," the "Company" or "Jaguar," we mean Jaguar Mining Inc. or Jaguar Mining Inc. and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as it may apply. The following abbreviations are used to describe the periods under review throughout this MD&A:

Abbreviation

Period

Abbreviation

Period

YTD 2021

January 1, 2021

- September 30, 2021

YTD 2020

January 1, 2020

- September 30, 2020

Q1 2021

January 1, 2021

- March 31, 2021

Q1 2020

January 1, 2020

- March 31, 2020

Q2 2021

April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021

Q2 2020

April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020

Q3 2021

July 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021

Q3 2020

July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020

MD&A - Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Jaguar Mining Inc.

2

OUR BUSINESS

Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex (Turmalina Gold Mine and plant) and Caeté Gold Mine Complex (Pilar Gold Mine, Roça Grande Gold Mine and Caeté plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex ("Paciência"), which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Jaguar's Brazilian assets and operations are held by Jaguar's wholly owned subsidiary Mineração Serras dos Oeste EIRELI ("MSOL").

Q3 2021 FINANCIAL & OPERATING SUMMARY

Three months ended

Nine months ended

($ thousands, except where indicated)

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Financial Data

Revenue

$

40,748

$

43,494

$

108,764

116,831

Operating costs

19,373

14,089

51,499

43,025

Depreciation

5,608

3,640

16,004

11,288

Gross profit

15,767

25,765

41,261

62,518

Net income (loss)

11,415

16,534

20,503

47,985

Per share ("EPS")1

0.16

0.23

0.28

0.66

EBITDA2

20,498

25,820

45,043

71,394

Adjusted EBITDA2,3

19,205

27,207

47,932

68,471

Adjusted EBITDA per share1,2

0.26

0.38

0.65

0.95

Cash operating costs (per ounce sold)2

833

614

842

628

All-in sustaining costs (per ounce sold)2

1,184

1,011

1,249

991

Average realized gold price (per ounce)2

1,753

1,896

1,778

1,704

Cash generated from operating activities

16,354

21,919

35,454

58,058

Free cash flow2

9,840

14,927

15,798

38,445

Free cash flow (per ounce sold)2

423

651

258

561

Sustaining capital expenditures 2

6,514

6,992

19,656

19,613

Non-sustaining capital expenditures 2

2,458

1,916

8,921

3,485

Total capital expenditures

8,972

8,908

28,577

23,098

  1. On August 27, 2020, the Company completed a share consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares.
  2. Average realized gold price, sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures, cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs, adjusted operating cash flow, free cash flow, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. Refer to the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the MD&A.
  3. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash items such as impairment and write downs. For more details refer to the Non-IFRS Performance Measures section of the MD&A.

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Operating Data

Gold produced (ounces)

22,603

24,094

60,975

68,585

Gold sold (ounces)

23,247

22,935

61,159

68,545

Primary development (metres)

1,273

2,068

3,264

5,214

Secondary development (metres)

1,342

633

3,647

1,974

Definition, infill, and exploration drilling (metres)

20,028

18,055

61,364

46,876

MD&A - Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Jaguar Mining Inc.

3

Financial and Operational Summary

Revenue, Production and Sales, Diamond Drilling, Operating Costs, Inflation update, Gold Production, Net Income and COVID-19 update.

  • Revenue for Q3 2021 decreased 6% to $40.7 million, compared with $43.5 million in Q3 2020, mainly due to a reduction in the average realized gold price of $1,753/oz in Q3 2021 as compared to $1,896/oz for Q3 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Company has no outstanding gold or currency hedges.
  • Consolidated gold production decreased by 6% to 22,603 ounces in Q3 2021, compared to 24,094 ounces in Q3 2020, reflecting the reduction of 18% in the average head grade of 3.59 g/t in Q3 2021, compared to 4.40 g/t in Q3 2020, partially offset by a 16% increase in tonnes of ore processed from 192,000 in Q3 2020 to 222,000 in Q3 2021.
  • Total definition, infill and exploration drilling was on plan at 20,028 metres, which was higher by 11% than Q3 2020 at 18,055 metres drilled. Diamond Drilling remains on plan to provide growth in resources and reserves this year.
  • Operating production costs totaled $19.4 million in Q3 2021 compared to $14.1 million in Q3 2020. The increase in operating production costs is due to inflation, combined with 16% increase in tonnes of ore processed from 192,000 in Q3 2020 to 222,000 in Q3 2021, and increased secondary development from 633 meters in Q3 2020 to 1,342 meters in Q3 2021.
  • Brazil has the fourth highest inflation in world in the last 12 months. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, inflation has increased labour costs ~10%, mining materials ~25%, and plant consumables ~40%, as compared to the same period last year. The company also saw increased costs due to higher volume of tonnes mined as compared to same period last year. Increased safety protocols and social distancing measures during COVID-19 also resulted in increased site G&A costs such as employee transportation and higher sanitation.
  • Net income for Q3 2021 decreased to $11.4 million, compared with $16.5 million in Q3 2020. Major differences were a $2.7 million decline in revenue, $5.3 million increase in operating cost, and a $2.0 million increase in depreciation, offset by a foreign exchange gain of $1.9 million and income tax expense reduction of $2 million.
  • Gold ounces sold totaled 23,247 ounces for Q3 2021, in line with 22,935 ounces in Q3 2020. Production has improved, and it is on track to achieve levels similar to the second half of 2020. Pilar Gold Mine ("Pilar") is on way to produce over
    12,000 ounces per quarter on a regular basis. Turmalina Gold Mine ("Turmalina") produced over 10,000 ounces per quarter.
  • While the Company continued utilizing its COVID-19 Action Plan during Q3 2021, the operations have adapted to the safety rules and restrictions, and absenteeism has reduced to manageable levels. As of the beginning of October 2021, 93% of the Jaguar workforce had been partially or fully vaccinated.

Cash Operating Costs¹, All-In-Sustaining Costs ("AISC")¹, Non-sustaining Capital Expenditures¹, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow¹

  • Cash operating costs increased 36% to $833 from $614 per ounce of gold in Q3 2020 as a result of inflation, increased secondary development meters, and increased ore tonnes processed compared to Q3 2020.
  • All-inSustaining Costs increased to $1,184 per ounce of gold sold for Q3 2021, compared to $1,011 per ounce of gold sold for the same period in 2020 due to inflation, increase ore tonnes mines and processed, and higher development meters. The increases were partially offset by lower general and administration costs.
  • Operating cash flow was $16.4 million for Q3 2021, compared to $21.9 million in Q3 2020. The change is due to the 8% decrease in the average realized gold price of $1,753/oz. in Q3 2021 as compared to $1,896/oz. for Q3 2020, combined with the increase of 36% in cash operating costs as explained above.
  • Non-sustainingcapital expenditures increased 28% from $1.9 million in Q3 2020 to $2.5 million in Q3 2021. The increase in non-sustaining capital expenditures includes the construction of projects, such as the tailings filtering system at the Pilar plant, as well as growth exploration drilling.
  • Free cash flow was $9.8 million for Q3 2021 based on operating cash flow minus capital expenditures, compared to $14.9 million in Q3 2020. Free cash flow was $423 per ounce sold in Q3 2021 compared to $651 per ounce sold in Q3 2020.

MD&A - Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Jaguar Mining Inc.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jaguar Mining Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
