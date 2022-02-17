Jaguar Mining : Q3 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and the annual audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020, and related notes thereto which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). For further information on Jaguar Mining Inc., reference should be made to its public filings (including its most recently filed annual information form ("AIF"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Information on risks associated with investing in the Company's securities and technical and scientific information under National Instrument 43-101 concerning the Company's material properties, including information about mineral resources and reserves, are contained in the Company's most recently filed AIF and technical reports.

All amounts included in this MD&A are in United States dollars ("$"), unless otherwise specified. References to C$ are to Canadian dollars and R$ are to Brazilian Reais. This report is dated as at November 5, 2021.

The Company included certain Non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes that, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Non-GAAP financial measures in this MD&A include:

Cash operating costs (per ounce sold);

Cash operating costs (per tonne of ore processed);

All-in sustaining costs (per ounce sold);

sustaining costs (per ounce sold); All-in costs (per ounce sold);

costs (per ounce sold); Average realized gold price (per ounce sold);

Cash operating margin (per ounce sold);

All-in sustaining margin (per ounce sold);

sustaining margin (per ounce sold); Adjusted operating cash flow;

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share;

Free cash flow (per ounce sold);

Working Capital;

Net cash and cash equivalents;

Sustaining capital expenditures; and

Non-sustaining capital expenditures.

Definitions and reconciliations associated with the above metrics can be found in the Non-GAAP Performance Measures section of this MD&A.

Where we say "we," "us," "our," the "Company" or "Jaguar," we mean Jaguar Mining Inc. or Jaguar Mining Inc. and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as it may apply. The following abbreviations are used to describe the periods under review throughout this MD&A:

Abbreviation Period Abbreviation Period YTD 2021 January 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021 YTD 2020 January 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020 Q1 2021 January 1, 2021 - March 31, 2021 Q1 2020 January 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020 Q2 2021 April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021 Q2 2020 April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020 Q3 2021 July 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021 Q3 2020 July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020