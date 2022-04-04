Log in
    JSCL   PK0060301014

JAHANGIR SIDDIQUI & CO. LTD.

(JSCL)
Jahangir Siddiqui : Progress Report under Regulation 10(2) of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

04/04/2022 | 05:15am EDT
JS

Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.

20th Floor, The Centre

Plot No. 28, SB-S Abdullah Haroon Road

Saddar, Karachi - 74400. Pakistan. www.js.com

Ref: CL - 0047/22

Dated: April 04, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject:

Fax: +92 21 35632575

UAN: +92 21 111 574111

NTN: 0800544-3

Progress Report under Regulation 10(2) of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

Dear Sir,

In compliance with the Regulation 10(2) of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares)

Regulations, 2020, and Clause 16 of Annexure-I of the PSX letter no. PSX/C-872-463 dated March 15, 2021, we are pleased to present the attached Progress Report as of March 31, 2022.

Yours truly,

Syed Ali Hasham Company Secretary

CC:

The Commissioner

Corporate Supervision Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan 63, Jinnah Avenue, NIC Building,

Blue Area, Islamabad.

is

Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.

Progress Report as of March 31, 2022

Under Regulation 10(2) of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

Preamble:

On March 12, 2021, Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. ("JSCL" or "the Company") announced the decision of its Board of Directors regarding issuance of 183,188,477 listed, convertible, redeemable, non-voting, non-participatory, cumulative Class 'A' Preference Shares ("jSCLPSA") of the Company by way of rights at face value of PKR 10/- per share.

Subsequently, the issue was approved by the members of the Company at its Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2021, whereas approval of the SECP under Regulation 6(iv) of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, ("the Regulations") was received on May 17, 2021.

Accordingly, JSCL issued 183,188,477 listed, convertible, redeemable, non-voting, non- participatory, cumulative Class 'A' Preference Shares.

Progress status alonvith breakup of proceeds utilized:

As required under Regulation 10(2) of the Regulations, a comparative statement of item- wise breakup of the proceeds utilized both in terms of amount and percentage of the total allocation made to the relevant items is provided below:

S. No.

Description

As disclosed

Actual utilization

Percentage

PKR in 000'

PKR in 000'

utilization

1.

Strategic investments

800,000

688,997

86.12%

2.

Working Capital

131,885

255,388

193.36%

requirements

3.

Payments of long-term loans

900,000

887,500

98.61%

and redemption of TFCs

Total

1,831,885

1,831,885

100%

Further, reference to the following information provided to the members of the Company via information booklet dated: June 01, 2021 (under Schedule I of the Regulations) alongwith the letter offering JSCLPSA:

"The above head-wise breakup of utilization of proceeds is budgeted keeping in view the current business requirements. It must be noted that the Company is primarily an Investment

deAr

Js

Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.

Progress Report as of March 31, 2022

Under Regulation 10(2) of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

Holding Company and, thereby, the above head-wise break is subject to interchange as and when business/financial situation of the company necessitates."

Further, under Regulation 10(2)(iii) of the Regulations, this report will conclude the continuity of quarterly progress report as the proceeds from the right issue have been fully utilized

Disclaimer

Jahangir Siddiqui & Company Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 09:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
