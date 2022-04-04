Jahangir Siddiqui : Progress Report under Regulation 10(2) of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

JS

Progress Report under Regulation 10(2) of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020

In compliance with the Regulation 10(2) of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares)

Regulations, 2020, and Clause 16 of Annexure-I of the PSX letter no. PSX/C-872-463 dated March 15, 2021, we are pleased to present the attached Progress Report as of March 31, 2022.

Preamble:

On March 12, 2021, Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. ("JSCL" or "the Company") announced the decision of its Board of Directors regarding issuance of 183,188,477 listed, convertible, redeemable, non-voting, non-participatory, cumulative Class 'A' Preference Shares ("jSCLPSA") of the Company by way of rights at face value of PKR 10/- per share.

Subsequently, the issue was approved by the members of the Company at its Annual General Meeting held on April 28, 2021, whereas approval of the SECP under Regulation 6(iv) of the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, ("the Regulations") was received on May 17, 2021.

Accordingly, JSCL issued 183,188,477 listed, convertible, redeemable, non-voting, non- participatory, cumulative Class 'A' Preference Shares.

Progress status alonvith breakup of proceeds utilized:

As required under Regulation 10(2) of the Regulations, a comparative statement of item- wise breakup of the proceeds utilized both in terms of amount and percentage of the total allocation made to the relevant items is provided below:

S. No. Description As disclosed Actual utilization Percentage PKR in 000' PKR in 000' utilization 1. Strategic investments 800,000 688,997 86.12% 2. Working Capital 131,885 255,388 193.36% requirements 3. Payments of long-term loans 900,000 887,500 98.61% and redemption of TFCs Total 1,831,885 1,831,885 100%

Further, reference to the following information provided to the members of the Company via information booklet dated: June 01, 2021 (under Schedule I of the Regulations) alongwith the letter offering JSCLPSA:

"The above head-wise breakup of utilization of proceeds is budgeted keeping in view the current business requirements. It must be noted that the Company is primarily an Investment

Holding Company and, thereby, the above head-wise break is subject to interchange as and when business/financial situation of the company necessitates."

Further, under Regulation 10(2)(iii) of the Regulations, this report will conclude the continuity of quarterly progress report as the proceeds from the right issue have been fully utilized