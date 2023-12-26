Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.
Corporate Briefing Session - December 27, 2023
Important Disclaimer
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. ("JSCL") has prepared this presentation exclusively for information purposes only. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made thereto in any respect, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, sufficiency, completeness or correctness of the information or any opinion contained herein, or any opinion rendered thereto.
The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and shall not be updated to reflect any developments that may occur after the date of the presentation. Such information reflect certain assumptions and assessments, which assumptions and/or assessments may or may not prove to be correct. Neither JSCL nor any of its respective subsidiaries, affiliates, officials, advisors, associates, employees or any person working for, under or on behalf, shall have any responsibility and/or liability of any nature whatsoever (in contract, tort or otherwise) and neither shall they be liable for any direct, indirect, consequential, or special damages for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.
This presentation does not constitute or form part of a prospectus, offering circular or offering memorandum or an offer, solicitation, invitation, advice or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities and no part of it shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any arrangement, agreement, contract, commitment or investment decision in relation to any securities. This presentation is not intended to provide any disclosure upon which an investment decision could be made. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited, and, if sent in response to this presentation or the information contained herein, shall not be accepted.
The presentation may contain statements that reflect JSCL's own beliefs and expectations about the future. Forward-looking statements or projections, if any, are based on a number of assumptions about the future, which are beyond JSCL's control. Such forward-looking statements or projections represent, in each case, only one of many possible scenarios and should not be viewed as the most likely or standard scenario, and therefore, the information contained herein is subject (and possibly likely to) change without notice. Such forward-looking statements or projections are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, all of which can never be visualized. Actual results may differ materially and radically from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements or projections. JSCL does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or projections (or the sources based on which such forward looking statements and assessments were made) to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this presentation and it does not make any representation, warranty (whether express or implied) or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements shall be achieved. In addition, past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results.
Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external data sources that JSCL believes to its knowledge, information and belief to be reasonably reliable, but JSCL has not verified such data with independent sources and there can be no assurance, representation or warranty as to the accuracy, sufficiency, correctness or completeness of the included data. Accordingly, JSCL makes no assurance, guarantee, representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, sufficiency, correctness, reasonableness, reliability or completeness of that data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties which could not have been known and is subject to change based on various factors.
All material including presentations, documents, handouts, and information, shared during this session is protected by copyright and other intellectual property right. Any unauthorized production or redistribution is prohibited.
Further, you agree to keep this presentation, or its contents, in an unchanged, unmodified, and original form. All or any part of this presentation may not be taken away, reproduced, copied, redistributed, retransmitted or disclosed in any manner or form and for any purpose whatsoever.
Participation in this briefing is voluntary, and your attendance constitutes acceptance of the above-mentioned terms, and an acknowledgement of the limitations of the information provided.
Table of Contents
- Company Profile
- Major Developments during 2023
- 9M 2023 Financial Snapshot
- Historical Performance
- Successful Retirement of TFCs
- Investment Philosophy
- Investments
- CSR Activities
- Future Outlook
10 Questions and Answers Session
Company Profile
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. (JSCL) is one of Pakistan's leading Investment Holding Company, having investments in Conventional and Islamic Commercial Banking, Life and General Insurance, Asset Management and Brokerage, Petroleum, Chemicals and Textile, Information Technology, Telecommunications, and Engineering. JSCL enjoys a credit rating of AA / A1+ and has a market capitalization of PKR 14.00 Billion, as at December 21, 2023.
JSCL also has an extensive interest in CSR activities through various entities dedicated for diverse social causes for the economic development of less privileged members of our society.
Resources
CSR
Spent: PKR
Entities: 3
117.63
Million
Trainings &
Indirect
Education:
Employees:
225
9,565
Major Developments during 2023
On July 04, 2023, JSCL subscribed to 17% Right shares of JSBL amounting to PKR 1.65
Billion (165.46M shares). Further, on August 10, 2023, JSCL also subscribed to 54.71 Million
Right shares of JSBL amounting to PKR 547.16 Million, which were offered to JSCL by JSBL's
Board of Directors post completion of the rights issue period.
JSCL disposed it's shareholding in BIPL against fresh equity of JSBL issued other than Right and other than Cash in the swap ratio of 1.1318 through a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with JSBL. The deal consummated on August 18, 2023 with issuance of 266,747,498 shares of JSBL against the 235,684,306 shares held in BIPL.
9M 2023 Financial Snapshot
Net
Assets:
PKR 31.06
Billion
Assets:
Revenue:
PKR 33.16
PKR 1.37
Billion
Billion
Unconsolidated
Taxes:
PAT: PKR
PKR 0.72
0.27
Billion
Billion
Net
Assets:
PKR 68.34
Billion
Assets:
Revenue:
PKR
PKR 87.43
1,179.02
Billion
Billion
Consolidated
Taxes:
PAT: PKR
PKR 3.90
7.52
Billion
Billion
9M 2023 Financial Snapshot contd..
Unconsolidated
9M 2023 Financial Snapshot contd..
Consolidated
Historical Performance - Unconsolidated
Historical Performance - Consolidated
