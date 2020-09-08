Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Jai Corp Limited    512237   INE070D01027

JAI CORP LIMITED

(512237)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/07
88.6 INR   -1.17%
06:20aJAI : Annual General Meeting - Update
PU
08/21EUROPE : Faltering PMIs add to a lacklustre week for European stocks
RE
08/21Faltering PMIs add to a lacklustre week for European stocks
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jai : Annual General Meeting - Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 06:20am EDT

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office:12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman

Point, Mumbai- 400 021.

Tel:91-22-6115 5300.Fax: 91-22-2287 5197;E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com/ E-mail for investors:cs2@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

September 08, 2020

The Listing Centre, BSE Limited, Mumbai - 400 001.

The Manager, Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Mumbai- 400 051.

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

This has reference to the 'Outcome of Board Meeting' dated August 31 2020 where

inter alia it was informed that the 35th Annual General Meeting is to be held on

September 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors, in view of the currently prevailing situation, has decided today to seek an extension of the last date of holding the 35th Annual General Meeting by three months from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Fresh date of the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting will be in due course.

Kindly acknowledge receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary __________________________________________________________________________

Regd. Office: A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 10:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JAI CORP LIMITED
06:20aJAI : Annual General Meeting - Update
PU
08/21EUROPE : Faltering PMIs add to a lacklustre week for European stocks
RE
08/21Faltering PMIs add to a lacklustre week for European stocks
RE
08/21JAI : Notice of Board Meeting dated 31.08.2020
PU
07/30JAI : IEPF notice to shareholders
PU
07/29MENA fund managers to increase Saudi investments with eye to recovery - Reute..
RE
06/04ECB expands pandemic support to over $1.5 trillion
RE
05/17Graduations, Campus Classes Canceled by Coronavirus Shock College-Town Econom..
DJ
2019JAI : Notice of Board meeting dated November 13, 2019
PU
2019JAI : Redemption of Preference Shares - Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 922 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
Net income 2020 335 M 4,55 M 4,55 M
Net Debt 2020 1 335 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 15 811 M 215 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 219
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart JAI CORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jai Corp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAI CORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gaurav Satyapal Jain Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ashok Kumar President
Anand Jai kumar Jain Non-Executive Chairman
Rajendra Vishwanath Singh Chief Operating Officer
Pramod Kumar Jaiswal Chief Financial & Accounts Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAI CORP LIMITED-2.64%215
APTARGROUP, INC.2.68%7 654
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.11.71%7 034
FP CORPORATION22.80%2 951
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED53.75%1 167
SCIENTEX-3.49%1 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group