Jai : Annual General Meeting - Update

September 08, 2020

The Listing Centre, BSE Limited, Mumbai - 400 001.

The Manager, Listing Department, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Mumbai- 400 051.

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This has reference to the 'Outcome of Board Meeting' dated August 31 2020 where

inter alia it was informed that the 35th Annual General Meeting is to be held on

September 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors, in view of the currently prevailing situation, has decided today to seek an extension of the last date of holding the 35th Annual General Meeting by three months from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Fresh date of the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting will be in due course.

