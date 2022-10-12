Jai : Newspaper advertisement for Notice of Annual General Meeting, Book closure and E-voting 2022

JAI CORP LIMITED

Regd. Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area, Nanded - 431603, Maharashtra.

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500

Website: www.jaicorpindia.com • e-mailfor investors: cs2@jaicorpindia.com

Phone: (022) 6115 5300

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, BOOK CLOSURE AND E-VOTING

NOTICE is hereby given that the 37th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Members of Company will be held on Monday, the 31st day of October, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the Ordinary and Special Business as set out in the Notice convening the 37th AGM. Members will be able to attend and participate in the AGM through VC/OAVM only in compliance with all the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with General Circular No. 02/2022 dated 5th May, 2022, Circulars No. 02/2021 dated 13th January, 2021, No. 19/2021 dated 8th December, 2021, No. 21/2021 dated 14th December, 2021 and No. 20/2020 dated 5th May, 2020, and other applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") and SEBI (collectively referred to as "relevant circulars").

Subject to receipt of requisite number of votes, the resolutions as stated in this Notice shall be deemed to have been passed on the date of the AGM i.e. Monday, the 31st day of October, 2022.

The Notice of the 37th AGM and the Annual Report 2021-22 is available at the website of the Company (http://www.jaicorpindia.com/), and on the website of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively, and on the website of Company's Registrar and Transfer Agent, KFin Technologies Limited ("Kfintech"), at https://evoting.kfintech.com, and have been sent electronically to all members whose e-mail addresses are available as permitted under the relevant circulars.

Notice is also hereby given that pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 25th October, 2022 to Monday, 31st October, 2022 (both the days inclusive). Equity Dividend, if declared at the said meeting, will be paid to those members, whose names will appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Monday, 24thOctober, 2022.

Pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended and Regulation 44(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has provided e-voting facilities to all members irrespective of holding shares in de-materialized mode or in physical mode.

Ms. Payal Kotak, a Practicing Company Secretary has been appointed as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e-voting process.

The voting result declared along with the report of the Scrutinizer shall be placed on the website of the Company, viz., www.jaicorpindia.com and on the website of Kfintech at https://evoting.kfintech.com and will also be sent to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, where the equity shares of the Company are listed.

Instruction for remote e-voting and e-voting during AGM:

The Company is providing to its members facility to exercise their right to vote on the resolutions proposed to be passed at AGM by electronic means ("e-voting"). Members may cast their votes remotely, using the electronic voting system of Kfintech on the dates mentioned herein below ("remote e-voting"). Further, the facility for voting through electronic voting system will also be made available at the AGM ("InstaPoll") and members attending the AGM who have not cast their vote(s) by remote e-voting will be able to vote at the AGM through InstaPoll. The Company has engaged the services of Kfintech as the agency to provide e-voting facility. Information and instructions including details of user id and password relating to e-voting have been sent to the members through e-mail. The same login credentials should be used for attending the AGM through VC / OAVM. The manner of remote e-voting and voting by InstaPoll by members holding shares in dematerialized mode, physical mode and for members who have not registered their email addresses is provided in the Notice of the AGM and is also available on the website of the Company: www.jaicorpindia.com and on the website of the Stock Exchanges, i.e., BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited at www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com, respectively, and on the website of KFintech, at https://evoting.kfintech.com.

The remote e-voting facility will be available during the following voting period:

Commencement of remote e-voting: 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 28thOctober, 2022

End of remote e-voting: 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, 30th October, 2022

The remote e-voting will not be allowed beyond the aforesaid date and time and the remote e-voting module shall be forthwith disabled by Kfintech upon expiry of the aforesaid period.

A member who has not cast his/her vote through remote e-voting but attends the AGM through VC/OAVM will be able to exercise their right to vote through InstaPoll.

A person, whose name is recorded in the register of members or in the register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date, i.e., Monday, 24th October, 2022 only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting or for participation at the AGM and voting through InstaPoll.

Manner of registering / updating email addresses is as below:

Members holding shares in physical mode, who have not registered / updated their email addresses with the Company, are requested to register / update the same by clicking on https://ris.kfintech.com/clientservices/mobilereg/mobileemailreg.aspx or by writing to the Company with details of folio number and attaching a

2. Members holding shares in dematerialized mode, who have not registered / updated their email addresses with their Depository Participants, are requested to register / update their email addresses with the Depository Participants with whom they maintain their demat accounts. After due verification, Kfintech will forward their login credentials to their registered email address.

Any person who becomes a member of the Company after dispatch of the Notice of the AGM and holding shares as on the cut-off date may obtain the User ID and password in the manner as provided in the Notice of the AGM, which is available on Company's website and Kfintech's website. Such members may cast their votes using the e-voting instructions, in the manner specified by the Company in the Notice of AGM.

The members who have cast their vote(s) by remote e-voting may also attend the AGM but shall not be entitled to cast their vote(s) again at the AGM.

In case of any query pertaining to e-voting, members may refer to the "Help" and "FAQs" sections / E-voting user manual available through a dropdown menu in the "Downloads" section of Kfintech's website for e-voting: https://evoting.kfintech.com.

For any grievance they may contact Ms. C Shobha Anand, Dy. Vice President of KFin Technologies Limited, Unit: Jai Corp Limited, Selenium Tower B, Plot No. 31-32, Gachibowli, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad - 500 032. Tel: 1800-309-4001, e- mail: evoting@kfintech.com