Jai : Newspaper publication of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2020

b) Qualified Opinion expressed by Independent Auditors on Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results: i) The consolidated financial results also include the Group's share of net (loss) after tax of Rs. (27) Lakh & Rs. (64) Lakh and total comprehensive income of Rs. (28) Lakh & Rs. (61) Lakh for the quar ter and nine months ended 31st December, 2020 respectively, as considered in the consolidated financial results in respect of an associate, whose financial statements have not been reviewed. The consolidated financial statements of that associate are unreviewed. The same has been qualified by the Auditors in their repor t on the consolidated results and was also qualified by the auditors in their repor ts on the consolidated financial statements and results for the earlier years/quar ters.

ii) Interest accrued and due of Rs. 2147 Lakh on inter corporate deposits, given by one of the subsidiaries of the Company to par ties in earlier years which are overdue for substantial period of time and in respect of which the subsidiary has initiated legal proceedings. Management of the subsidiary company is of the view that the above receivables are good for recovery in view of value of the assets of the par ties and commitment from the promoter of those par ties and hence no provision for impairment is required against the above receivables. The subsidiary company continues its efforts to recover these receivables. The same has been qualified by the Auditors in their report on the consolidated results and was also qualified by the auditors in their repor ts on the consolidated financial statements and results for the earlier year/quar ters.