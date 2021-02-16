Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Jai Corp Limited    512237   INE070D01027

JAI CORP LIMITED

(512237)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jai : Newspaper publication of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended 31st December, 2020

02/16/2021 | 02:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAI CORP LIMITED

Regd. Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area, Nanded - 431603, Maharashtra

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500

Phone: (022) 6115 5300 • Fax: (022) 2287 5197 • Website: www.jaicorpindia.com e-mail for investors: cs2@jaicorpindia.com

EXTRACT OF STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS RESULTS

FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER 2020

(Rs. in Lakh except as stated)

Sr. No.

Particulars

Standalone

Consolidated

Quarter

Ended 31.12.2020

Nine Months

Ended 31.12.2020

Quarter

Ended 31.12.2019

Quarter

Ended 31.12.2020

Nine Months

Ended 31.12.2020

Quarter

Ended 31.12.2019

1 2

3

4

5

6 7

8

Total Income from Operations from Continuing Operations

Net Profit/(Loss) for the period/year (before Tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items) from Continuing and Discontinuing Operations

Net Profit/(Loss) for the period/year before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items/Associates) from Continuing and Discontinuing Operations

Net Profit/(Loss) for the period/year after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items/Associates) from Continuing and Discontinuing Operations

Total Comprehensive Income for the period/year [Comprising Profit/(Loss) for the period/year (after tax) and

Other Comprehensive Income (after tax)] Equity Share Capital

Earnings Per Share (of Re. 1/- each)

(for continuing and discontinued operations)

- Basic & Diluted

Other Equity excluding Revaluation Reserve

20,609

10,255

10,255

8,008

8,021 1,785

4.48 -

42,458

11,420

11,420

8,896

8,801 1,785

4.98 -

12,198

530

530

321

279 1,785

0.18 -

21,163

10,202

10,202

7,216

7,404 1,785

4.04 -

43,847

11,123

11,123

7,861

8,015 1,785

4.40 -

13,278

365

365

225

182 1,785

0.12 -

Note:

  • a) The above is an extract of the detailed format of Quar terly Financial Results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation of the SEBI (Listing and Other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular 5th July,2016 .The full format of the Quar terly Financial Results are available on the websites of the Stock Exchange(s) BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (www.nseindia.com) and the Company (www.jaicorpindia.com)

  • b) Qualified Opinion expressed by Independent Auditors on Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results: i) The consolidated financial results also include the Group's share of net (loss) after tax of Rs. (27) Lakh & Rs. (64) Lakh and total comprehensive income of Rs. (28) Lakh & Rs. (61) Lakh for the quar ter and nine months ended 31st December, 2020 respectively, as considered in the consolidated financial results in respect of an associate, whose financial statements have not been reviewed. The consolidated financial statements of that associate are unreviewed. The same has been qualified by the Auditors in their repor t on the consolidated results and was also qualified by the auditors in their repor ts on the consolidated financial statements and results for the earlier years/quar ters.

    ii) Interest accrued and due of Rs. 2147 Lakh on inter corporate deposits, given by one of the subsidiaries of the Company to par ties in earlier years which are overdue for substantial period of time and in respect of which the subsidiary has initiated legal proceedings. Management of the subsidiary company is of the view that the above receivables are good for recovery in view of value of the assets of the par ties and commitment from the promoter of those par ties and hence no provision for impairment is required against the above receivables. The subsidiary company continues its efforts to recover these receivables. The same has been qualified by the Auditors in their report on the consolidated results and was also qualified by the auditors in their repor ts on the consolidated financial statements and results for the earlier year/quar ters.

  • c) The above results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 11th February, 2021.The Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out a limited review of the above results.

For and on Behalf of the Board

Sd/-

V S Pandit

Place : Mumbai

Date : 11th February, 2021

Director - Works (DIN 00460320)

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAI CORP LIMITED
02/15JAI : Outcome of Board Meeting dated 11th February 2021
PU
02/15JAI : Newspaper publication of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and p..
PU
02/08INSIDER TRENDS : Masco Insider Receives Shares Award Uses Portion to Pay Taxes
MT
02/01JAI : Notice of Loss of Share Certificate
PU
01/26JAI : Notice of Board Meeting dated February 11, 2021
PU
01/19EJECTA MARKETING : CFO, Company Secretary Resign
MT
01/19INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Masco Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/03JAI : Closure of Trading Window
PU
2020JAI : Scrutinizer's Reports on the voting at the 35th Annual General Meeting
PU
2020JAI : Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting held on December 28, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 840 M 80,4 M 80,4 M
Net income 2020 335 M 4,61 M 4,61 M
Net Debt 2020 1 304 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 15 882 M 219 M 219 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 849
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart JAI CORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jai Corp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAI CORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gaurav Satyapal Jain Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ashok Kumar President
Pramod Kumar Jaiswal Chief Financial & Accounts Officer
Anand Jai kumar Jain Non-Executive Chairman
Rajendra Vishwanath Singh Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAI CORP LIMITED-6.17%219
APTARGROUP, INC.5.65%9 361
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.5.13%7 915
FP CORPORATION-3.34%3 270
SCIENTEX-3.23%1 591
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED-9.29%956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ