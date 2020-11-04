Jai : Notice of Board Meeting dated 12.11.2020

Jai Corp Limited
Corporate Office: 12-B, Mittal Tower, 'B'-Wing, Free Press Journal Marg,
Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021.
Tel: 91-22-6115 5300 Fax: 91-22-2287 5197; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com
CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com
November 04, 2020
The Manager Listing Compliances,
BSE Limited,
Mumbai.
The Manager - Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Mumbai.
Sub.: Intimation under Regulation #29(1)(a) of SEBI (LO&DR)
Regulations 2015.
Dear Sir/ Madam,
This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 12th November, 2020 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2020.
Copy of the Notice sought to be published is enclosed.
Kindly note, that the Notice has been sent for publication in 'The Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti'.
Pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders formulated pursuant to Regulation 9 in Chapter IV read with Schedule B to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the closure of the trading window of the shares of the Company which commenced from 1st October, 2020 will end on expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.
Kindly acknowledge on receipt.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For Jai Corp Limited
Company Secretary
Encl: As Above.
Regd. Office:A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.
Jai Corp Limited
Corporate Office: 12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 .
Tel: 91-22-6115 5300 Fax: 91-22-2287 5197; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com
CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com
JAI CORP LIMITED
Regd. Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area,
Nanded -431603, Maharashtra.
CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com
e-mail for investors: cs2@jaicorpindia.com Phone: (022) 6115 5300 Fax: (022) 2287 5197
NOTICE
NOTICE pursuant to Regulations 29 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 12th November, 2020 inter-alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2020.
This notice is also available at the website of the Company (www.jaicorpindia.com) and at the websites of the Stock Exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed: BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (www.nseindia.com).
For JAI CORP LIMITED
|
Place: Mumbai,
|
A. Datta
|
Date: 04/11/2020
|
Company Secretary
_____________________________________________________________________
Registered Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area, Nanded - 431603, Maharashtra.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.