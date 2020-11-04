Log in
Jai : Notice of Board Meeting dated 12.11.2020

11/04/2020 | 03:55am EST

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office: 12-B, Mittal Tower, 'B'-Wing, Free Press Journal Marg,

Nariman Point, Mumbai - 400 021.

Tel: 91-22-6115 5300 Fax: 91-22-2287 5197; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

November 04, 2020

The Manager Listing Compliances,

BSE Limited,

Mumbai.

The Manager - Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Mumbai.

Sub.: Intimation under Regulation #29(1)(a) of SEBI (LO&DR)

Regulations 2015.

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 12th November, 2020 inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2020.

Copy of the Notice sought to be published is enclosed.

Kindly note, that the Notice has been sent for publication in 'The Free Press Journal' and 'Navshakti'.

Pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders formulated pursuant to Regulation 9 in Chapter IV read with Schedule B to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the closure of the trading window of the shares of the Company which commenced from 1st October, 2020 will end on expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.

Kindly acknowledge on receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Jai Corp Limited

Company Secretary

Encl: As Above.

Regd. Office:A-3, M.I.D.C. Indl. Area, Nanded-431 603, Maharashtra.

Jai Corp Limited

Corporate Office: 12-B, Mittal Tower, B-Wing- 1st Floor, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 .

Tel: 91-22-6115 5300 Fax: 91-22-2287 5197; E-mail:cs@jaicorpindia.com

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

JAI CORP LIMITED

Regd. Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area,

Nanded -431603, Maharashtra.

CIN: L17120MH1985PLC036500 website: www.jaicorpindia.com

e-mail for investors: cs2@jaicorpindia.com Phone: (022) 6115 5300 Fax: (022) 2287 5197

NOTICE

NOTICE pursuant to Regulations 29 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 12th November, 2020 inter-alia, to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2020.

This notice is also available at the website of the Company (www.jaicorpindia.com) and at the websites of the Stock Exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed: BSE Limited (www.bseindia.com) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (www.nseindia.com).

For JAI CORP LIMITED

Place: Mumbai,

A. Datta

Date: 04/11/2020

Company Secretary

_____________________________________________________________________

Registered Office: A-3, MIDC Industrial Area, Nanded - 431603, Maharashtra.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jai Corp. Limited published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 08:54:09 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 5 922 M 79,3 M 79,3 M
Net income 2020 335 M 4,48 M 4,48 M
Net Debt 2020 1 335 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 14 463 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 219
Free-Float 23,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Gaurav Satyapal Jain Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ashok Kumar President
Anand Jai kumar Jain Non-Executive Chairman
Rajendra Vishwanath Singh Chief Operating Officer
Pramod Kumar Jaiswal Chief Financial & Accounts Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAI CORP LIMITED-10.93%194
APTARGROUP, INC.3.41%7 738
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.2.82%6 475
FP CORPORATION28.97%3 150
SCIENTEX27.20%1 495
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED44.89%1 084
